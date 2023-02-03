Kalamazoo lifts advisory to avoid contact with Kalamazoo River
The City of Kalamazoo has announced that it is lifting its advisory to avoid contact with the Kalamazoo River from Paterson Street Bridge to D Avenue Bridge.
The decision was made in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.
The advisory was issued on October 20, 2022. The decision was made following a leak of 1,500-2,000 gallons of liquid waste.
The waste came from local manufacturer Graphic Packaging. According to officials, an internal sump overflowed out a roll-up door at the facility, eventually making its way to a drainage ditch that lead to the river.
