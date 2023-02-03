ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Monday Feb. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 1 p.m. Thursday;...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Public Library starting new public survey

Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 4...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests

STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
NORFOLK, NE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
WOWT

Staff member at Nebraska prison allegedly assaulted by inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln allegedly assaulted a staff member over the weekend. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Saturday afternoon a staff member was escorting an inmate from a cell to the bathroom and back again. The inmate allegedly refused to return to the cell and punched the staff member in the face.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include comment from Children’s Hospital. More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska investments in startups see major returns

Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 4...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Chronicle: Nebraska's health care crisis

OMAHA, Neb. — This week we're talking about Nebraska's looming health care crisis — from a shortage of workers, to a potential cash shortfall that could cause some facilities to close. Rob McCartney is joined by four guests:. Jed Hansen — Executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake

OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […] The post Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

33rd and Ames murder suspect makes court appearance

Creighton Federal Credit Union says it is limiting online debit transactions to one per day due to an uptick in fraudulent charges. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. Updated: 3 hours ago. After a Nebraska man fell behind on property taxes, questions have been raised over...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”

(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
ALTOONA, IA
publicnewsservice.org

More NE Long-Term Care Facilities Risk Closure Without Funding

Nebraska's long-term care facilities face staffing shortages and other factors that could lead to more closures if state funding isn't increased. An estimated 400,000 people nationwide have left this facet of the health-care industry since the pandemic began. In Nebraska, the long-term care crisis has already led to closure of...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy