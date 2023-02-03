Read full article on original website
WOWT
Monday Feb. 6 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 1 p.m. Thursday;...
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County increase, hospitalizations decrease
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 146 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the department since our last report on Thursday.
WOWT
Omaha Public Library starting new public survey
As part of Black History Month, the Black Church is looking to reach the younger generations. U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
WOWT
Staff member at Nebraska prison allegedly assaulted by inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln allegedly assaulted a staff member over the weekend. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Saturday afternoon a staff member was escorting an inmate from a cell to the bathroom and back again. The inmate allegedly refused to return to the cell and punched the staff member in the face.
Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban
Editor’s note: This report has been updated to include comment from Children’s Hospital. More than 1,500 people as of Monday signed onto a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center board of directors to oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors in Nebraska. The bill would also ban medical providers […] The post Letter signed by 1,500 people urges Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed gender care ban appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
'It's really disturbing': Semi found falling apart just one of thousands taken off the roads
Neb. — Iowa Troopers say this is one for the books, a tractor-trailer nearly in pieces. It was on the way from Omaha to Chicago when a trooper pulled it over near Des Moines. Troopers here in Nebraska say it's not surprising. They took thousands of commercial trucks...
WOWT
Nebraska investments in startups see major returns
U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft.
KETV.com
Chronicle: Nebraska's health care crisis
OMAHA, Neb. — This week we're talking about Nebraska's looming health care crisis — from a shortage of workers, to a potential cash shortfall that could cause some facilities to close. Rob McCartney is joined by four guests:. Jed Hansen — Executive director of the Nebraska Rural Health...
KETV.com
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake
OMAHA — The costliest election in Nebraska history is over, including a governor’s race with state-record spending in 2022 of $29 million, campaign finance reports show. Even including the general election that University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen won over State Sen. Carol Blood, nobody spent more than the second-place finisher in the GOP primary. […] The post Nebraska’s costliest governor’s race left wild numbers in its wake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
33rd and Ames murder suspect makes court appearance
U.S. Supreme Court to hear issue of home equity theft. After a Nebraska man fell behind on property taxes, questions have been raised over...
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
publicnewsservice.org
More NE Long-Term Care Facilities Risk Closure Without Funding
Nebraska's long-term care facilities face staffing shortages and other factors that could lead to more closures if state funding isn't increased. An estimated 400,000 people nationwide have left this facet of the health-care industry since the pandemic began. In Nebraska, the long-term care crisis has already led to closure of...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
