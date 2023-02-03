Read full article on original website
Related
datafloq.com
Business Implications of AI: A Nano-course
Join NowName: Business Implications of AI: A Nano-course. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. In the Business Implications of AI: A Nano-course, you will learn what Artificial Intelligence is, from a business leader's point of view. All the below questions will be answered during the course: * How...
datafloq.com
Protecting Business Innovations via Strategy
Join NowName: Protecting Business Innovations via Strategy. Creator: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Availability: In stock. Price: USD 49.00. Protecting Business Innovations Via Strategy Watch Course Overview: https://youtu.be/mUja4iwbrTE Strategy can be useful for protecting business innovation when no other...
datafloq.com
Object Oriented Programming
Creator: University of Michigan & University of Pennsylvania. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. In this 5-course specialisation, you will develop various C++ programming skills. Rather than building many small programs as you will in other courses, we have taken a different approach: you will create a single, extensive program through the five courses. The program will be a simplified cryptocurrency exchange platform. We will cover the following learning objectives:nnUse control flow to build interactive, multi-branched, iterated programsnnSelect appropriate data types to model the trading platform's informationnnConvert algorithms from pseudo-code to C++ and test themnnUse classes to combine data and functions and to model interactions between different parts of a programnnUnderstand how to construct an extensive program from multiple modulesnnThe content for this specialisation is taken from the University of London's online BSc Computer Science degree.
datafloq.com
Business Case for Cloud Workloads
Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Learn what a workloads placement strategy is, why it is important, and how to demonstrate to customers the tangible value that Intel technical optimizations offer as part of the workload placement process. Cloud Customer Business Drivers and Requirements: This lesson identifies what business and ecosystem drivers lead a business to adopt a cloud infrastructure and what requirements that should incorporate into their cloud business decisions. (Duration: 30 minutes) Cloud Services Business Impacts: In this lesson you will learn about cloud services considerations, cloud transformation business methodology, and the value of Intel technology in the cloud.
datafloq.com
Making Data Science Work for Clinical Reporting
Join NowName: Making Data Science Work for Clinical Reporting. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. This course is aimed to demonstate how principles and methods from data science can be applied in clinical reporting. By the end of the course, learners will understand what requirements there are in reporting clinical trials, and how they impact on how data science is used.
datafloq.com
Probability & Statistics for Machine Learning & Data Science
Join NowName: Probability & Statistics for Machine Learning & Data Science. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. After completing this course, learners will be able to: Describe and quantify the uncertainty inherent in predictions made by machine learning models, using the concepts of probability, random variables, and probability distributions. Visually and intuitively understand the properties of commonly used probability distributions in machine learning and data science like Bernoulli, Binomial, and Gaussian distributions Apply common statistical methods like maximum likelihood estimation (MLE) and maximum a priori estimation (MAP) to machine learning problems Assess the performance of machine learning models using interval estimates and margin of errors Apply concepts of statistical hypothesis testing to commonly used tests in data science like AB testing Mathematics for Machine Learning and Data science is a foundational online program created in by DeepLearning.AI and taught by Luis Serrano. This beginner-friendly program is where you'll master the fundamental mathematics toolkit of machine learning.
datafloq.com
Dell to slash about 6,650 jobs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, or about 5% of its global workforce, hurt by falling demand for its personal computers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future,” co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in...
datafloq.com
Defending Against Data Breaches: An Overview Of Cyber Insurance For MSPs
The article provides a comprehensive overview of cyber insurance for MSPs. It is a valuable resource for those looking to understand and protect their business against the threat of cyber-attacks and data breaches. I. Introduction. Definition of Cyber Insurance. Cyber insurance is a type of insurance policy designed to protect...
datafloq.com
How Causal AI is Reshaping the World
The below is an AI-generated summary of the original article on Causal AI:. Causal AI is a new field that combines artificial intelligence and causal reasoning, aimed at providing more accurate predictions and decision-making. It works by understanding the underlying relationships between variables in data, similar to how humans use causal reasoning to understand the world. Currently, it is being used commercially in industries such as healthcare, finance, and marketing, but mostly for academic research purposes. Companies like Google and Microsoft are partnering with other organizations to develop their causal AI systems. The full implementation of causal AI systems in enterprises is expected to occur in the next few years.
datafloq.com
Your World and What Shapes It
Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Thriving organizations strive for equity at all levels. Dynamic global DEI initiatives strengthen connectivity within individual teams and foster cross-cultural collaboration and mutual understanding while encouraging the inclusion of employees from all regions. Broader global relations aside, there also exist country-specific ethnic dynamics that make DEI a critical conversation. Global dynamics present a possible risk (and opportunity) for organizations.
datafloq.com
Business English: Capstone Project
Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. The capstone project will give you opportunities to demonstrate your competence in the learning objectives for this Specialization. For the project, you'll use formal, written methods and more casual visual and audio methods of communication to demonstrate your ability to use language...
datafloq.com
Authentication, Authorization, and Identity with Vault
Join NowName: Authentication, Authorization, and Identity with Vault. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this hands-on lab, you will learn to use authentication and authorization methods within Vault. You will also create users, aliases,...
Comments / 0