Creator: University of Michigan & University of Pennsylvania. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. In this 5-course specialisation, you will develop various C++ programming skills. Rather than building many small programs as you will in other courses, we have taken a different approach: you will create a single, extensive program through the five courses. The program will be a simplified cryptocurrency exchange platform. We will cover the following learning objectives:nnUse control flow to build interactive, multi-branched, iterated programsnnSelect appropriate data types to model the trading platform's informationnnConvert algorithms from pseudo-code to C++ and test themnnUse classes to combine data and functions and to model interactions between different parts of a programnnUnderstand how to construct an extensive program from multiple modulesnnThe content for this specialisation is taken from the University of London's online BSc Computer Science degree.

