Bakersfield Californian
Oversupply dampens upcoming almond bloom
Kern County farmers tend to be optimists by nature, but it's hard to know what a good outcome would even look like this year as the almond bloom approaches. Such an oversupply has piled up that almond prices actually declined last month when a parade of storms made clear California's drought would at least ease, raising expectations for greater production at a time local growers are already losing money.
Fuel leak clean-up from a crash slowing traffic on Truxtun
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fire crews are near Truxtun Avenue and Empire Drive cleaning up after a traffic collision led to a fuel leak, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. According to the Pulspoint website the crash happened around 4:48 p.m. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, three vehicles were involved in this crash and […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Omni Family Health Pharmacies with Dr Bassim Said
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dr. Bassim Said, RPH from Omni Family Health and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Omni Family Health and the various Omni pharmacies across Kern County, including a new one with a drive-thru in East Bakersfield! They also discuss Omni's sliding cost scale and pharmacy delivery.
CalFresh emergency allotments ending soon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalFresh emergency allotments that were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending after February, according to a Kern County Department of Human Services release. The allotments, which gave eligible low-income households at least an extra $95 a month, began in March 2020. Those eligible will continue to […]
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: CHP ends escorting traffic on Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (6:00 AM):. CHP has confirmed there are no longer escorts along the Grapevine. Caltrans District 6 said CHP is escorting traffic over the Grapevine due to snowfall. Caltrans is reminding drivers to be patient and stay behind escort vehicle. They also said drive slowly...
kernvalleysun.com
USACE prepares fill plan for Isabella Lake as construction wraps up
SACRAMENTO – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District is preparing to request a deviation from the operating restriction at the Isabella Dam in Lake Isabella, California, to implement a plan to fill the lake up to its pre-construction volume of 568,000 acre-feet, or gross pool, when sufficient precipitation and snowpack occur.
Bakersfield Now
At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
Bakersfield Californian
DELANO RAMBLINGS: Public hearing set for 189-home development
DELANO — Two recent notices in the Californian should be of interest to Delano area residents. One notice reported a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Council chambers in regard to a development agreement and tentative tract map. The tract is a 40-acre parcel to be subdivided...
Bakersfield Now
23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office held the 23rd annual Kern County Teacher Recruitment Fair February 4th. It is the largest gathering of school district recruiters in the county. It went from 8 AM to noon at the Larry E. Reider Education Center in...
5 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
California City, Kern County, CA: Five people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision Sunday evening, Feb. 5, at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the city of California City. California City Police Department responded to a traffic collision on the 6700 block of California City Boulevard where officers discovered two SUVs...
Bakersfield Now
Man hit by train, suffers feet amputation: BFD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is in the hospital after getting hit by an Amtrak train in downtown Bakersfield, losing both his feet. The Bakersfield Fire Department said it happened on Monday, February 6, at around 3:47 p.m. on L Street and Truxtun Avenue. Officials said the man...
Bakersfield Californian
Oildale resident sues Kern County over 'Tiney Oaks' homes
An Oildale resident is suing Kern County in the latest charge in a communal resistance to the Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village. The suit contends that the county-run project, a fully-fenced 50-cabin shelter set for a 2.89-acre stretch at 201 E. Roberts Lane in Oildale, violates zoning laws and was approved without any legally-required public notice or hearings.
Low cost spay/neuter programs help reduce pet overpopulation in Kern County
February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month, and Kern County has spay and neuter options that will fit into any pet owner's budget.
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating possible shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in east Bakersfield Monday night. Around 8 p.m. several officers and Hall Ambulance were seen on Pershing Street near California Avenue, according to an Eyewitness News crew. The incident is still being investigated. Calls to Bakersfield...
Bakersfield Now
Knott's Berry Farm drops Saturdays chaperone policy
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Knott's Berry Farm announced February 3rd that their Saturday night chaperone policy will no longer be enforced. The rule, put in place in July 2022, required visitors 17 and younger to have a chaperone. The policy was created following a series of fights that shut...
Bakersfield Now
Murray Family Farms invites lovebirds to annual U-Picnic on the Farm
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Murray Family Farms offers an alternative to the traditional fine dining that accompanies every Valentine's Day, with its Valentine's in the U-Pick Orchard and U-Picnic on the Farm. It's why during select dates in February (February 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, and 20th), Murray Family Farms...
Bakersfield family asks for justice after Gov. Newsom pardons killer
After spending 34 years in prison for first-degree murder, Steven Bradley is now one step closer to walking the streets of Bakersfield once again after being granted cleme
Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
Bakersfield Now
Welfare check leads to discovery of double homicide in Lake Isabella
Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were found dead after a welfare check was called to a home in Lake Isabella Sunday. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to do a welfare check on two people who had not been seen in several days on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Female Struck by Train in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 5:37 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, multiple units responded to a call for a person struck by a train on H and 32nd Street in the city of Bakersfield. Firefighters located a female victim at the scene who was transported by Hall Ambulance with major...
