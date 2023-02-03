Read full article on original website
Related
The Suburban Times
Open Doors Youth Reengagement ProgramAwards 32 Diplomas at Winter Ceremony
Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District’s (CPSD) Open Doors Youth Reengagement Program awarded 32 diplomas at its winter Awarding of Diplomas Ceremony on Jan. 20. The excitement was electric as proud graduates, families and staff gathered to celebrate the occasion. Open Doors empowers students with necessary...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library Board to discuss work plan and other topics
Pierce County Library System announcement. At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Feb. 8, 3:30 p.m. regular monthlymeeting,the Boardwill discuss the 2023 work plan, plans for a new Sumner Pierce County Library and other topics. The meeting will be held in person at the Library’s...
The Suburban Times
Mayor Victoria Woodards to Present 2023 State of the City Address at Mount Tahoma High School on March 16
City of Tacoma announcement. Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2023 State of the City Address at the Mount Tahoma High School Auditorium (4634 S. 74th St. in Tacoma) on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 PM. This year’s theme is Building Tomorrow Together. Topics covered during her address will include community safety, affordable housing and homelessness, and Tacoma’s ongoing recovery from the global pandemic.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Public Library expands partnership with Tacoma Needle Exchange to host naloxone (NARCAN) vending machine in Moore Library
TACOMA, WASH.— This month, Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project will install a vending machine supplying free naloxone – a medication commonly known as NARCAN that can reverse an overdose from opioids – in the Moore Library at 215 S. 56th Street. The pandemic increased...
The Suburban Times
The University Place City Council Feb. 6 Meeting Agenda
The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Feb. 6 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Help identify a Pierce County decedent
Pierce County announcement. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking information to help in the identification of this unidentified middle-aged man who was found deceased in a small, wooded area adjacent to an open lot on 115th Street in Tacoma on June 21, 2022. The man was 5...
The Suburban Times
DuPont Parks & Recreation Annual Bunny Breakfast
City of DuPont announcement. Hop on over to the Home Course for an EGG-Cellent morning filled with laughs, pancakes, and photo opportunities with a floppy eared, furry friend! $20 per person, 2 & under are free. Sign up today! Takes place Saturday, April 8, 2023. Doors open at 9 am.
The Suburban Times
Testing, restoration and final touches continue through February and into March
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing is happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, testing systems and repairing damages to the concrete and rail along the alignment. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to correct any issues along the project area.
The Suburban Times
Eagle’s Pride Golf Course Unveils Golf Simulator
JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — The serene image of Pebble Beach, complete with blue skies and light breeze sets the stage as Col. Phil Lamb, Joint Base Lewis-McChord commander, steps up to the golf tee and sets his shot. With a moment of thoughtful consideration, he pulls back his club and swings with a satisfying THWACK as his golf ball sails off into the distance.
The Suburban Times
Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
Comments / 0