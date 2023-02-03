Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
Protesters greet Sasse on first day, unveil demands for his presidency
Nearing her second hour at Tigert Hall, a protester sitting on the floor in front of the President’s Office leaned her phone speaker onto the mouth of a bullhorn and began to play “The Man” by Taylor Swift. A few minutes later, another began rattling off the digits of pi from memory to a cheering crowd.
wuft.org
The Point, Feb. 7, 2023: Protestors gather on Sasse’s first day as UF president
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Photos: Protesters greet Ben Sasse’s first day as UF president. “The crowd consisted of students, faculty members and members of the UF community, many of whom disapprove of Ben Sasse’s appointment.”
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers
When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
wuft.org
The Point, Feb. 6, 2023: Over 100 attend vigil for Alachua County Jail inmate
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Vigil held at Bo Diddley Plaza following man’s death at Alachua County Jail. “One hundred people gathered Thursday night at Bo Diddley Plaza for a moment of silence in the wake of an inmate’s death at the Alachua County Jail in late January.”
wuft.org
Disability Resource Expo returns after three-year break caused by pandemic
As a parent of children with autism, ADHD and at risk of epilepsy, Nicole Taft has spent more than 15 years fighting to get her children the same opportunities that come easily to others. On Saturday, her search took her to the Disability Resource Expo in northwest Gainesville. “I’ve been...
Envisioning Roles for Florida's Transfers: OL Kiyaunta Goodwin
All Gators is projecting roles and fits for each of Florida's 2023 offseason transfers. Up next: Offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin.
Independent Florida Alligator
City attempts to address East Gainesville needs with $14 million plan
Every day for 17 years, rain or shine, Tommie Johnson rode his bike to and from work on UF campus, despite Gainesville’s existing transit system. Using the bus system would have actually made his life harder than dealing with the elements on two wheels, he said. “They need a...
wuft.org
Wild Spaces and Public Places funding increases accessibility at Sweetwater Wetlands Park
In pursuit of winter cranes, bird enthusiast Tom Jackson drove from Tallahassee to Gainesville. His destination: Sweetwater Wetlands Park, renowned for its unique array of birds. When the 72-year-old walked into the park he was treated to a surprise. Right away, he noticed a sign about tram tours. “It looked...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
mainstreetdailynews.com
VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic
The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
WCJB
University of Florida attorneys want to move forward with conflict-of-interest lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorneys for the University of Florida want a hearing in a legal dispute over UF’s conflict of interest policy. UF professors say the lawsuit is now moot because their concerns are resolved, but lawyers for the university administration want the court to move forward with the case.
WCJB
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
wuft.org
Gainesville residents want state investigation into GRU; city credit rating gets downgraded
Members of a Gainesville Facebook group described the relationship between Gainesville Regional Utilities and the people of Alachua County as toxic. The comparison was made last month at a legislative delegation meeting between the Gainesville City Commission and members of the public. Angela Casteel, 47, the administrator of the group,...
WCJB
Trenton mother is honoring late daughter with fundraiser for animal shelters
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Lynn Studstill started the “Kourtney’s hope for animals” event after her daughter Kourtney was killed in a mudding accident in 2018. Kourtney volunteered at a local animal shelter-- now Lynn is continuing her passion in her honor. “Kourtney was an animal person, she...
ocala-news.com
Ocala to celebrate Black History Month with ‘African American Contributions’ event on February 6
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host a new program in honor of Black History Month on Monday, February 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place. Black History Month is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of...
WCJB
Mary Sue Rich Community Center holds Black History Month event celebrating unsung heroes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Ocala officials invite residents to celebrate unsung heroes during Black History Month. At this event, residents can reflect on contributions the African American community made throughout Marion County and the U.S. The event will take place at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death
Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
ocala-news.com
Marion County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year announced at Golden Apple Gala
The annual Golden Apple Gala culminated at the Reilly Arts Center this weekend with the announcement of Marion County’s Teacher of the Year. During Saturday’s event, Lindsey Bigelow of Ocala Springs Elementary School was recognized as the 2023 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year. Bigelow teaches first grade...
mainstreetdailynews.com
12-story housing OK’d near UF, historic district
The Gainesville City Commission approved a 12-story apartment building just east of UF and across from the Innovation District, but the project will border the University Heights South Historic District, bringing concerns and requiring careful steps. After hours on the item, the commission voted 5-2 in favor of the 204-unit...
WCJB
Lancaster Correctional Institution holds graduation ceremony for 25 inmates
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Corrections will hold a graduation ceremony for 25 inmates who will receive their GED’s, career and technical education, or faith and character-based program certificates on Friday. The event will be held at the Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton. The FDC offers...
