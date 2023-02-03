ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

Protesters greet Sasse on first day, unveil demands for his presidency

Nearing her second hour at Tigert Hall, a protester sitting on the floor in front of the President’s Office leaned her phone speaker onto the mouth of a bullhorn and began to play “The Man” by Taylor Swift. A few minutes later, another began rattling off the digits of pi from memory to a cheering crowd.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida House audits communications of UF diversity, equity and inclusion staffers

When Deah Lieurance found out her emails would be searched by the Florida House of Representatives for any communication about diversity, equity and inclusion, she felt mildly paranoid. “You immediately feel exposed and vulnerable,” she said. “We have protocols and ways that we communicate with our email knowing that at...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

City attempts to address East Gainesville needs with $14 million plan

Every day for 17 years, rain or shine, Tommie Johnson rode his bike to and from work on UF campus, despite Gainesville’s existing transit system. Using the bus system would have actually made his life harder than dealing with the elements on two wheels, he said. “They need a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic

The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville community grieves Marcus Goodman’s death

Nearly 100 Gainesville residents marched University Avenue with banners and signs Feb. 2, all demanding justice for Marcus Goodman, an Alachua County Jail inmate whose death is under investigation. As protesters moved from corner to corner, officers followed, directing traffic. Herman Goodman, Marcus' father, soon approached officers and shouted in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

12-story housing OK’d near UF, historic district

The Gainesville City Commission approved a 12-story apartment building just east of UF and across from the Innovation District, but the project will border the University Heights South Historic District, bringing concerns and requiring careful steps. After hours on the item, the commission voted 5-2 in favor of the 204-unit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Lancaster Correctional Institution holds graduation ceremony for 25 inmates

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Corrections will hold a graduation ceremony for 25 inmates who will receive their GED’s, career and technical education, or faith and character-based program certificates on Friday. The event will be held at the Lancaster Correctional Institution in Trenton. The FDC offers...
TRENTON, FL

