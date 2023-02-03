Read full article on original website
Roses & Raspberries: Flowers for butterflies, disaster recovery, and the Foodbank
A waterfall of Special Olympics Red and Special Olympics Gray roses to the family of Richard “Dick” Blankenburg of Arroyo Grande, who died Jan. 28 at the age of 86. The former editor and publisher of the Five Cities Times-Press-Recorder was an active community volunteer and led the charge in advocating for people with special needs.
Questions about adequate water couldn’t block cannabis project along Cat Canyon Road
Concerns about the adequacy of water to serve a cannabis cultivation project on Cat Canyon Road without impacting the wells of neighbors gave the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission pause when it heard an appeal of its land use permit. But without the ability to place conditions that would require...
Body found in Santa Ynez River bed Sunday west of Lompoc
A report of a body found in the Santa Ynez River bed west of Lompoc sent multiple agencies to the scene about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said. Officers from Lompoc Police Department along with units from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Air Support Unit, County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg Space Force Base Water Rescue 45 and American Medical Response responded to the location.
Caltrans rock scaling operation slated for Tuesday at Hwy 1 near Lompoc
Southbound Highway 1/North 12 Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy 1 will be closed for a rock scaling operation from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, resulting in a detour for travelers. Motorists will not have be able to travel south on Highway 1...
Appeal of Cuyama Valley cannabis project dropped but may end up in supervisors' lap
The importance of water to Cuyama Valley was the focal point of an appeal filed over a land use permit for a 6-acre cannabis cultivation project, which the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission denied after the two sides agreed to a compromise. “There’s nothing more important in that valley than...
Body found Sunday in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old boy from Lompoc
A body found Sunday afternoon in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc has been identified as a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Jan. 27, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. The Coroner’s Bureau determined Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona is the person whose body was...
Orcutt's Cubanissimo opens second location on Vandenberg Space Force Base
Cuban restaurant Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café in Orcutt recently opened a second brick-and-mortar location inside of Vandenberg Space Force Base's Main Exchange, marking the company's second expansion since owners Arqui and Chrystal Trenado launched their eatery-on-wheels (food truck) in 2016. The couple recently made an official announcement...
Pioneer Valley girls win at CCAA Finals
Last season, the Pioneer Valley girls won at the Central Coast Athletic Association Finals, the Central Section Area Meet and the Central Section Masters in the run-up to the 2022 CIF State Wrestling Championships. This year, the Panthers have taken care of the first leg of the pre-state meet triple...
Cold front to produce rain through Sunday, clear skies in week ahead | Central Coast Weather Report
The Santa Maria Airport recorded 7.40 inches of rain in January. On average, the airport records 2.74 inches. The record for the month is 11.78 inches which occurred in January 1995. A cold front will produce gusty southerly winds and rain Saturday night into Sunday morning, followed by Santa Lucia...
Gavin Long, Raquel Schmid named Round Table Athletes of the Week
Righetti girls soccer team senior forward Raquel Schmid and Hancock College baseball team freshman center fielder Gavin Long both had an uber-productive week last week. As a result, Schmid is the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week and Long is the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week. The pair were honored during the NSBCART's weekly meeting, Monday at Giavanni's.
