Solvang, CA

syvnews.com

Body found in Santa Ynez River bed Sunday west of Lompoc

A report of a body found in the Santa Ynez River bed west of Lompoc sent multiple agencies to the scene about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said. Officers from Lompoc Police Department along with units from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Air Support Unit, County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg Space Force Base Water Rescue 45 and American Medical Response responded to the location.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Orcutt's Cubanissimo opens second location on Vandenberg Space Force Base

Cuban restaurant Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café in Orcutt recently opened a second brick-and-mortar location inside of Vandenberg Space Force Base's Main Exchange, marking the company's second expansion since owners Arqui and Chrystal Trenado launched their eatery-on-wheels (food truck) in 2016. The couple recently made an official announcement...
ORCUTT, CA
syvnews.com

Pioneer Valley girls win at CCAA Finals

Last season, the Pioneer Valley girls won at the Central Coast Athletic Association Finals, the Central Section Area Meet and the Central Section Masters in the run-up to the 2022 CIF State Wrestling Championships. This year, the Panthers have taken care of the first leg of the pre-state meet triple...
NIPOMO, CA
syvnews.com

Gavin Long, Raquel Schmid named Round Table Athletes of the Week

Righetti girls soccer team senior forward Raquel Schmid and Hancock College baseball team freshman center fielder Gavin Long both had an uber-productive week last week. As a result, Schmid is the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week and Long is the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week. The pair were honored during the NSBCART's weekly meeting, Monday at Giavanni's.
SANTA MARIA, CA

