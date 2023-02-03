Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc
Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
syvnews.com
Body found in Santa Ynez River bed Sunday west of Lompoc
A report of a body found in the Santa Ynez River bed west of Lompoc sent multiple agencies to the scene about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said. Officers from Lompoc Police Department along with units from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Air Support Unit, County Fire Department, Lompoc Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, Vandenberg Space Force Base Water Rescue 45 and American Medical Response responded to the location.
Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches
Hendry's Beach has taken on a different look since the hard winter storm surge. Sands will likely return in time for summer. The post Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
FEMA encourages Central Coast residents to apply for post-storm federal aid
Almost a month after the worst of the winter storms, federal representatives are still in the Central Coast counties to facilitate applications for federal aid. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been touring the Central Coast since the worst of the storms last month. Their job is to make sure people affected by the storm are utilizing their recovery centers and applying for the assistance they need.
SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room
– A cyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in the Ballard Canyon and Bison Road area in Los Olivos around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle
A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
Noozhawk
Lake Cachuma Edges Toward Spilling as State Water Allocations Also Increase
Water was lapping near the top of Bradbury Dam this week, as runoff from big storms earlier this month continued to flow into Lake Cachuma, the reservoir on the Santa Ynez River that provides water for much of Santa Barbara County. The lake was at 99.4% of capacity, and about...
Noozhawk
LAFCO Rejects Request to Expand Lompoc’s City Limits Westward Into Agriculture Land
A request to expand Lompoc’s city limits was rejected after reigniting a long-standing debate about protecting prime agricultural land versus providing property for future development of homes. At the end of a four-hour meeting Thursday afternoon, the Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission voted 5-2 to deny including...
Train services between San Luis Obispo and Goleta resume after repair work
Amtrak resumed their service routes for the Pacific Surfliner between San Luis Obispo and Goleta after two weeks of repair work.
syvnews.com
Caltrans rock scaling operation slated for Tuesday at Hwy 1 near Lompoc
Southbound Highway 1/North 12 Street at the junction of State Route 246 and Hwy 1 will be closed for a rock scaling operation from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, resulting in a detour for travelers. Motorists will not have be able to travel south on Highway 1...
kclu.org
All aboard! Project for new train depot in Santa Barbara County gets $5.56 million state grant
A project to build a major new train depot in Santa Barbara County has received a huge state grant. The Goleta Train Depot will be a state of the art facility which will link train, bus, bicycle, and pedestrian passengers. It will be built next to the existing Amtrak platform on South La Patera Lane.
Noozhawk
Dan McCaslin: Traversing Tunnel Road to Tunnel Trail to Rattlesnake Canyon at Skofield Park
Wrestling with caged lion syndrome, I cast my fate upon the encroaching foothills looming above Santa Barbara’s Westside: Cathedral Peak, La Cumbre Peak, the darkened silhouette of these Santa Ynez Mountains sloping into the heaving ocean. A crazed lust to jam outside and overlook the sea overwhelmed my concern about trail safety and the wisdom of setting forth after major rains. A few acquaintances wonder that a guy closer to 80 than 70 still charges into the front-country whenever possible, but they’ve no idea of the precautions I take and the indignities an aging body accepts.
calcoastnews.com
Two people critically injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Maria
Two people suffered major injuries after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., the car and motorcycle collided on northbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. A CalStar helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one of the injured individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Caltrans Opens Highway 101 Lanes in Summerland and Works on Gaviota
Caltrans has provided updates on two major Highway 101 projects in Summerland and Gaviota. On Friday, Caltrans announced northbound lanes had opened in Summerland, as well as the northbound onramp at Evans. This is part of the HOV expansion project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, and is funded through SB1.
syvnews.com
'Funky Flowers and Butterflies' now flying above Avenue of Flags in Buellton
The official start of spring this year is March 20. But a public art display in Buellton is already bringing the sights of flowers and butterflies to the Santa Ynez Valley. The Buellton Arts and Culture Committee, through the Buellton City Council, has recently completed a large-scale community arts project entitled “Funky Flowers and Butterflies.”
syvnews.com
Questions about adequate water couldn’t block cannabis project along Cat Canyon Road
Concerns about the adequacy of water to serve a cannabis cultivation project on Cat Canyon Road without impacting the wells of neighbors gave the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission pause when it heard an appeal of its land use permit. But without the ability to place conditions that would require...
KEYT
Structure fire extinguished on Capri Drive by Santa Barbara City Fire Department
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Three Santa Barbara City Fire Department engines responded to a structure fire reported at 3722 Capri Dr. around 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 3. No injuries were reported for the people inside nor the responders on scene and the fire was knocked down after 25 minutes according to Santa Barbara City Fire Department's Michael Hoose.
