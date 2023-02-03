ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

calcoastnews.com

Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc

Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

LOMPOC, CA
kcbx.org

FEMA encourages Central Coast residents to apply for post-storm federal aid

Almost a month after the worst of the winter storms, federal representatives are still in the Central Coast counties to facilitate applications for federal aid. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been touring the Central Coast since the worst of the storms last month. Their job is to make sure people affected by the storm are utilizing their recovery centers and applying for the assistance they need.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle

A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Noozhawk

Dan McCaslin: Traversing Tunnel Road to Tunnel Trail to Rattlesnake Canyon at Skofield Park

Wrestling with caged lion syndrome, I cast my fate upon the encroaching foothills looming above Santa Barbara’s Westside: Cathedral Peak, La Cumbre Peak, the darkened silhouette of these Santa Ynez Mountains sloping into the heaving ocean. A crazed lust to jam outside and overlook the sea overwhelmed my concern about trail safety and the wisdom of setting forth after major rains. A few acquaintances wonder that a guy closer to 80 than 70 still charges into the front-country whenever possible, but they’ve no idea of the precautions I take and the indignities an aging body accepts.
calcoastnews.com

Two people critically injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., the car and motorcycle collided on northbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. A CalStar helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one of the injured individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Caltrans Opens Highway 101 Lanes in Summerland and Works on Gaviota

Caltrans has provided updates on two major Highway 101 projects in Summerland and Gaviota. On Friday, Caltrans announced northbound lanes had opened in Summerland, as well as the northbound onramp at Evans. This is part of the HOV expansion project between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, and is funded through SB1.
SUMMERLAND, CA
syvnews.com

'Funky Flowers and Butterflies' now flying above Avenue of Flags in Buellton

The official start of spring this year is March 20. But a public art display in Buellton is already bringing the sights of flowers and butterflies to the Santa Ynez Valley. The Buellton Arts and Culture Committee, through the Buellton City Council, has recently completed a large-scale community arts project entitled “Funky Flowers and Butterflies.”
BUELLTON, CA

