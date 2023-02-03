Read full article on original website
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Meet the Men Privileged Enough to Date Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul
Bronx native Mary J. Blige is known for being the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul music. Since the '90s Mary's soulful-meets-raspy sound has helped fans work their way through breakups, find confidence, and appreciate their loved ones. So, it comes as no surprise that Mary always gets her flower from fans and industry peers.
What's the 411 on Mary J. Blige's Net Worth In 2023? It Proves She’s The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul
Mary J. Blige’s net worth shows that decades of hard work and raw talent pay off.
TMZ.com
Gillie & Wallo Called Out For Instigating Offset and J Prince Beef
J Prince and Offset's beef over Takeoff's death is boiling over, and fans are blaming Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for heating the pot ... because J Prince used their platform to spark things up. The Rap-A-Lot Records don closed off his recent "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" interview with...
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Jay-Z steals Grammys 2023 with 8-minute performance after boycott
Receiving five nominations this year may or may not have inspired Jay-Z’s return to the Grammys stage — but it’s clear that “God Did.” Bringing music lovers to church Sunday, the 53-year-old Brooklynite rocked the mic alongside hip-hop heavyweights Rick Ross, 47, Lil Wayne, 40, rap newcomer Fridayy and singer John Legend, 44, on their DJ Khaled-produced collaboration “God Did” at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The smash hit earned three nods, including Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. And the show-stopping showcase marked HOV’s long-awaited resurgence as a headliner at the awards gala, where he last performed...
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes Celebrates Slick Rick’s Grammy Honor: ‘The Win Is Secured’
Busta Rhymes took some time out to give Slick Rick his flowers this week at a Grammy celebration ahead of being awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. On Friday (February 3), the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) hosted a pre-Grammy event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and of Slick Rick’s recognition ahead of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
TMZ.com
Lizzo Goes IG Official with BF at Pre-Grammy Gala for Atlantic Execs
Lizzo's boyfriend was front and center this weekend -- both at a big starry event, and on the place where a relationship matters most ... the Gram. The singer showed off actor and comedian, Myke Wright Saturday night at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, standing shoulder to shoulder with her man ... and embracing each other in front of the cameras.
Chris Brown’s Net Worth In 2023 Is One of the Many Benefits of 'F.A.M.E.'
Or infamy, as it were.
msn.com
Sons Of Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris Perform At Grammys For Motown Medley With Stevie Wonder And Smokey Robinson
R&B Group WanMor, aka the sons of Boyz II Men‘s Wanya Morris, hit the Grammys stage with music legends Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for an electrifying Motown tribute. Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco— who are the sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men — sang alongside Wonder and Robinson as they performed The Temptations’ “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” Smokey and The Miracles’ song “Tears Of A Clown,” as well as Wonder’s hit song “Higher Ground” with Chris Stapleton.
HipHopDX.com
Suge Knight Allegedly Slapped ‘Liar’ Jermaine Dupri On Night Of Big Jake Robles Shooting
Suge Knight allegedly slapped Jermaine Dupri on the infamous night of the Big Jake Robles shooting in 1995 – according to a new interview with Diddy‘s former bodyguard, Gene Deal. In a sit-down with The Art of Dialogue published on Thursday (February 2), Deal once again dispelled the...
Beyoncé’s Disco Ball Cowboy Hat Sells Out on Etsy
Thanks to Beyoncé, the disco ball-themed cowboy hat she wore to promote her Renaissance world tour is completely sold out. The Etsy designer behind Bey’s disco cowboy hat is now working overtime to fulfill the high demand that came from the global superstar’s tour announcement. Abby Misbin, AKA “Trending by Abby,” was contacted by Bey’s team last June and asked to make a mirror ball cowboy hat for the songstress in just five days, TMZ reports.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Finally Gets His Teeth Fixed: 'Watch Ya Mouth Not Mines'
Juelz Santana has finally got a new set of teeth after years of facing criticism over what happened to his pearly whites over the years. On Thursday (February 2), the Dipset rapper took to Instagram to share a video of himself visiting a cosmetic dentist, where he got his upper row of teeth fixed. Fans could see Juelz going through the procedure with Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein before showing off his fresh new set of teeth at the dental office and again in his car.
Here Are Rappers With the Most Grammy Awards
Hip-hop has always had a love-hate relationship with the Grammys. In fact, the prestigious award show that’s catered to honoring the music industry’s most talented composers, songwriters and musicians turned a blind eye to rap for years. Some might say the Recording Academy has considered hip-hop the outcast of music in general, never recognizing the genre for what it truly represents: a cultural movement that goes against the status quo.
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Says His James Harden Friendship Is Based On Sniping
Lil Baby's bond with James Harden can't be broken ... and it's because they both have amazing eagle eyes when it comes to the girls on the scene. We caught Baby leaving Nightingale in West Hollywood on Sunday night, fresh off of his contribution to the Grammys 50th anniversary hip hop tribute ... and he tells us he and The Beard are both "snipers" -- in other words, they can spot a fine woman a mile away!!!
TMZ.com
Offset Defends J Prince's Name
Raiders Star Darren Waller Gets Two Huge Head Tattoos During Pro Bowl Weekend. Sheila E. Says Shania Twain Made Right Decision Passing On Prince Album Collab. U.S. Shoots Down Chinese Balloon, Dramatic Video of Blow-Up Moment. 0:58. Latto Performs Melody Of Hits At Spotify's Best New Artist Party. 1:22. Anderson...
Ciara Delivers Dramatic Glamour in Hooded Cape Dress & Invisible Heels at Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors Event
You can always count on Ciara to slay a red carpet and she did just that while attending the Recording Academy Honors on Feb. 2. Presented by the Black Music Collective, the annual event was held in celebration of this year’s Grammy Awards. Ciara served edgy glamour at the affair. The “Better Thangs” singer appeared at the Hollywood Palladium in a black velvet gown. The garment featured a loose-fitting hood with a cape that draped delicately over her shoulder. The piece also included a fitted bodice and a pooling train that accentuated around her. To further elevate the moment, the “1, 2...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary brings down the house at the Grammys
The 2023 Grammy Awards have been a celebration of epic proportions for several reasons; from Beyonce’s record-breaking wins to Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s win for “Unholy,” there’s a lot to pay homage to as we acknowledge the impact music has on all of us. In addition to the incredible moments taking place, the entertainment has been next level, including the iconic performance to honor 50 years of hip hop.
From 50 Cent to DeVon Franklin, All the People Meagan Good Has Dated Over the Years
Unlike some celebrities whose careers fizzle out after a few years, actor Meagan Good has had a long-lasting acting career that spans over two decades. Good first got her start in television in the early 1990s before landing a main role in Nickelodeon's sitcom "Cousin Skeeter," which lasted from 1998 to 2001.
Smokey Robinson: Unstoppable
Smokey Robinson was only 28 when he made this appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in March 1968, but he was already a force in the music business:In his career, Robinson has written or co-written upwards of 4,000 songs, most of them about one thing: love. "Shop Around," "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "Ooh Baby Baby," "Get Ready," "Who's Loving You," to name a few. Smith asked Robinson, "What makes a great love song?""You tell me! Because I'm gonna stock up!" he laughed. He's the man who helped put Motown on the map, writing "My Guy" for...
