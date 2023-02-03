Read full article on original website
WVNews
Rio baseball closes weekend with win
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The University of Rio Grande built a 6-0 fourth-inning lead and then used a four-run eighth inning to pull away for good in an 11-3 triumph over Thomas More (Ky.) University Sunday afternoon in the final day of the "Clash of the Conferences" hosted by Milligan University at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
WVNews
RedStorm wrestlers fare well at Cumberland Open
LEBANON, Tenn. — Mitchell Freeman posted a runner-up finish in his weight division, while teammate Bruce Wagers placed third in his class to lead the University of Rio Grande wrestling team's efforts at Saturday's Cumberland University Open at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center. Freeman, a sophomore from Point Pleasant,...
WVNews
Lady Defenders take down Lady Tartans
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Ohio Valley Christian girls and boys basketball teams hosted their respective opponents from Sciotoville East High School in a pair of games Monday evening. First, the Lady Defenders picked up a 47-23 victory.
WVNews
Rio men place 10th at Cedarville Invite
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Daunevyn Woodson's finish in the long jump gave the University of Rio Grande men their best performance in Saturday's Cedarville Collegiate Indoor Invite, hosted by Cedarville University at the Doden Fieldhouse. Woodson, a freshman from Gallipolis, Ohio, finished second with an effort of 21-10.00.
WVNews
Jackson County students named to Glenville State University Honor Rolls
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) – The names of Jackson County students who attained the Glenville State University President’s and Provost’s Honor Rolls for the Fall 2022 semester have been announced. Selah Stephens of Ripley has been named to the GSU President’s Honor Roll. To be named to...
WVNews
Bladen Landing hosting 'Bourbon Bash'
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Bladen Landing will present its inaugural "Bourbon Bash" on Saturday. Performers will include The Wade Jarrell Band, The Ghostown Three, Joey D., and Corey Hollingsworth.
WVNews
Underground Railroad Gallia/Meigs
OHIO VALLEY (WV News) — The Underground Railroad in Gallia and Meigs counties is an example of the importance of Ohio to the abolitionist movement, and the traditions residents embraced with their history of always being a “free” state. The era of slavery in the American Colonies...
WVNews
Mason County breaking ground soon on 2 water line projects
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Brent Clark, general manager of the Mason County Public Service District, says two big water line extension projects will begin soon in the county. The first, known as the “2021 EXT,” runs along old Route 35, Flatfoot and Duncan Creek, and will begin...
WVNews
Meigs Commissioners approve bridge replacement
POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Among the items on the Meigs County commissioners’ agenda when they met in regular session Jan. 26 was an emergency bridge project. The commissioners signed a resolution for the bridge replacement in Sutton Township on Carmel Road over Aumiller Creek. The resolution declared the replacement an “emergency highway project” in order to expedite the project, “ensuring highway safety.”
WVNews
Southern Local school board meets
RACINE, Ohio (WV News) — The Board of Education of the Southern Local School District met in regular session on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m., in the Kathryn Hart Community Center in Racine. All board members were present, as were members of the Administrative Team: Tony Deem, superintendent; Christi Hendrix, treasurer/ and Tricia McNickle, Elementary Principal.
WVNews
OVB donates $25K to Gallia Community Foundation
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Ohio Valley Bank recently donated $25,000 to the Gallia Community Foundation. Through the bank’s Community First mission, OVB is dedicated to supporting the areas they serve. This mission is closely aligned to what the Gallia Community Foundation is working to accomplish in the area. The foundation’s goal is to enrich the community, improve the standard of living and preserve the unique culture of the community.
