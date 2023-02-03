Read full article on original website
Bryan Hunt
4d ago
Do we get a refund on our monthly payment? We aren’t getting what we signed up for! Who’s paying for out of network cost? It should not be the members
ABC 15 News
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Stolen Motorcycle
This 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was stolen on January 31, 2023. The motorcycle is all black with hard case black saddle bags and a black passenger seat and passenger seat back. The bike has 12-inch chrome apes, road glide fairing, with 21-inch front rims and speakers on the saddle bags. It is a touring motorcycle valued at $21,000. Not all modifications listed are visible on the bike. The bike is currently displaying two plates, one Ohio plate and an Arizona paper temp tag. Anyone with information on this stolen motorcycle should call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.
theprescotttimes.com
BACK BURNER FAMILY RESTAURANT HOSTS COFFEE WITH A COP
BACK BURNER FAMILY RESTAURANT HOSTS COFFEE WITH A COP. Back Burner Family Restaurant invites the community to join Prescott Valley Police Department in a Coffee With a Cop interaction on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 8:00AM to 9:30AM. The restaurant is located at 8400 East Long Mesa Drive, Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314. This gathering is an informal, neutral setting to discuss community issues, build community relationships, and drink free coffee.
flagscanner.com
Truck stuck in Flagstaff underpass – photos
10:37 am Flagstaff police and fire responding to the train track overpass where Milton turns into Route 66 near downtown for a truck that didn’t fit through the underpass and needs to unload a bus it was pulling. Use an alternate route if driving in the area.
AZFamily
Couple, dog rescued after surviving two nights trapped in the snow in Yavapai County
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a happy ending for a couple and their dog who were missing in Yavapai County. Deputies said Mike and Catherine Pena and their dog Daphnee were found safely in their truck on Thursday. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the pair took their truck out for a drive on Tuesday to Palace Station, which is about 17 miles south of Prescott. Because of the rough road conditions, they got stuck on their way there on Senator Highway. The Penas stayed in their truck, conserved their fuel and had food and water.
azbex.com
Prescott Approves 209-unit Apartment Site Plan
The Prescott City Council has approved a site plan and water allocation appeal for Palmer Apartments, a proposed 209-unit residential development on 14 vacant acres at the SWC of Gateway Blvd. and Palmer Lane. The site lies between Gateway Mall and a single-family subdivision. Palmer Apartments will feature eight three-story...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 6, 2023) –At approximately 8:11 pm on February 2, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car. During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business. Deputies arrived on scene to find a family member pinning Brown down inside his car. After interviewing all parties involved, deputies were able to piece together that after locating Brown in the neighborhood, there was a confrontation between Brown and the victim’s mother. Brown revved his engine and began driving at the victim’s mother, which prompted another family member to drive his truck head-on into Brown's car. A fight ensued inside the car until deputies and fire arrived on scene. Deputies followed the ambulance to the hospital where Brown was taken for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight. Once released from hospital care, deputies served him with an IAH and transported him to Verde Jail where he was booked on charges including stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct, assault, aggravated assault, and endangerment. YCSO would like to thank all the deputies who worked diligently on this case and successfully brought it to a safe resolution for all involved.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The World's Most Beautiful McDonald's Restaurants
Architectural Digest compiled a list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald's in the world.
kingstonthisweek.com
Prescott to discuss oath of allegiance to King
Prescott council is expected to discuss a motion later this month calling for the abolition of the obligatory oath to the King when municipal politicians take office. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Town council was scheduled to discuss a notice of motion,...
AZFamily
Winter storm moving into Arizona; up to 6 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a quiet and mild weekend, another winter storm is moving into Arizona. Look for a high of just 60 degrees today in the Valley and 58 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days. A low-pressure system dropping down the California coast...
OnlyInYourState
The Charming Town Of Camp Verde, Arizona Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
When you think of weekend getaway destinations in Arizona, the more popular locations like Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson, and Sedona may come to mind. If you are looking for something away from the more well-known spots, Camp Verde could be the place. This small town, located less than an hour from Phoenix, is nestled along the banks of the Verde River, which flows through the town for 18 miles. A consistently temperate year-round climate affords opportunities to experience the diverse attractions that Camp Verde offers. From outdoor recreation to wine tastings, visit Camp Verde, Arizona for an exciting weekend away.
