Fists of Improv: LGBTQ+ Leather Bar’s Free Improv Workshop (SF)
Fists of Improv: LGBTQ+ Leather Bar’s Free Improv Workshop (SF) Part of SF Eagle Players initiative to bring independent and experimental theatre to the SoMa. This is an improv workshop in a LGBTQ+ leather bar, expect the topics we explore to be R-Rated. What if Improv is about creating...
Free Clown Day in Golden Gate Park’s “Peacock Meadow” Glowing Forest
Dang! This event has already taken place. Peacock Meadow 240 John F. Kennedy Dr, San Francisco. Clown Robin Lara is on her way and she’s bringing all her toys, props and laughs to *clown* around with you. To learn more about her visit: http://www.robinlaracircus.com/bio. Peacock Meadow 240 John F....
Free Outdoor Salsa Dance Class in GG Park’s Glowing Forest (SF)
Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories: *Top Pick*, Art & Museums, In Person, Outdoors. Venue: Golden Gate Park (Peacock Meadow) Address: 240 John F...
SF’s “Trash Mash-Up” Gallery Reception Community Art Project
With trash bag boas and bottle-cap chain mail, Trash Mash-Up builds creative connections and raises environmental awareness throughout our community as a new urban tradition is fostered. Trash Mash-Up is a collaborative community art project. Each year, talented fashion designers are paired up with some very special models – the...
Win Tix: Mardi Gras San Francisco Style: Masquerade Ball + New Orleans Dinner (2023)
Mardi Gras San Francisco Style: Masquerade Ball + New Orleans Dinner (2023) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 10:00 am on Friday, February 17 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web...
Year of the Rabbit Family Fun Day and Storytelling (Asian Art Museum)
On Family Fun Days, myths and tales from Asia come alive with storytelling in the galleries, followed by hands-on art activities led by the museum’s Art Speak interns. Family Fun Day happens on the first Sunday of every month, when general admission to the museum is free. Themes and projects change regularly, so visit again and again. Join us every month for this fun and engaging program!
Contemporary Jewish Museum Free Admission Day (First Fridays)
Contemporary Jewish Museum Free Admission Day (First Fridays) The Contemporary Jewish Museum engages audiences of all backgrounds through dynamic exhibitions and programs that explore contemporary perspectives on Jewish culture, history, art, and ideas. And the architecture of the Museum itself is a work of art. Embracing a range of artistic...
