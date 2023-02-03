Read full article on original website
Ian Hamilton, come on down. MLB Trade Rumors reports the right-hander signed a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees and “will presumably be invited to participate in major league spring training.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 27-year-old Hamilton has spent parts of three big-league...
Keith Hernandez’s return to the broadcasting booth is not yet official. Hernandez still does not have a contract agreement from SNY, Newsday’s Neil Best reports. The sides have exchanged proposals but Hernandez’s camp currently is waiting for a response. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and...
The franchise now known as the Yankees first came to New York in 1903. Some sources will say the team moved from Baltimore, where they were the first major league rendition of the Orioles in 1901 and ‘02. However, they’re really two distinct teams, with the new New York Highlanders franchise picking up many of the players from that Orioles’ team.
BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents. John Angelos serves as...
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who took office last month, has pledged to work closely with Baltimore leaders to reduce gun violence by addressing the complex social forces underlying the city’s longstanding struggle to improve public safety. His approach comes in stark contrast to his predecessor,...
The family feud embroiling the Baltimore Orioles’ ownership has come to an end. Lawsuits involving team co-owner Georgia Angelos and her two sons John and Louis have all been settled. John Angelos is the Orioles’ chairman and CEO. Georgia’s husband Peter Angelos, 93, has an estimated net worth...
Baseball season is coming, and it feels so good! The Orioles have been dropping all sorts of pre-spring training tidbits all week. There was the hype video of the Oriole Bird packing up the trucks for Sarasota, the team started up the Birdland Caravan fan events, and of course the non-roster invite list.
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
There are now 53 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. That’s a Zack Britton number of days to wait until baseball is back. The jersey number is currently active courtesy of Mike Baumann, who seems like he will be sticking with it if he pitches a third straight season on the O’s. World Baseball Classic-participating pitchers report in just eight days. The rest of the pitchers and catchers will be showing up in ten.
MARYLAND - If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore.
In a detailed piece breaking down where things currently stand, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes (subscription required) that three candidates for the position have interviewed twice with head coach John Harbaugh. Two of those (Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Vikings pass game coordinator Brian Angelichio) have been well-known in the search so far, but another name has been added to the mix.
