Robin Potter
5d ago
It is unbelievable and shocking what the US congress now looks like. The world enjoys when the empire topples. And by our own citizens. Shocking
John
5d ago
The only person that Omar should be upset with is herself. She's been the individual who pushes for division and hate ever since she's been in office ! So yes, she is no better than a domestic terrorist 👍
Tom
5d ago
I grew up in Minnesota but now live in Washington but when I tell people I’m from Minnesota the first thing they say is how can the people there vote for her . Most of the country think Minnesota is a joke for electing her .
