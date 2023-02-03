ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Man charged with manslaughter in Normandy Estates area killing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man accusing him of killing someone Saturday in the Normandy Estates area of Jacksonville. JSO responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Christopher Houston, 31, has been charged with manslaughter, police announced Monday. Police said the shooting occurred following a dispute.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man in his 30's expected to be OK after shooting on Normandy Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man in his 30's is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the 8900 block of Normandy Blvd Sunday. Police say the shooting happened at approximately 10:25 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, who had two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WCJB

‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville man arrested in connection with December murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was already in custody at the Duval County Jail has now been re-arrested on murder charges in connection to a shooting in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Based on a review of the evidence at the scene and interviews of witnesses,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City shootings injure 2

Two people were injured in separate shootings in Lake City on Friday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched to US Highway 90 at NW Ridgewood Avenue at 8:59 p.m. to the report of a person shot. Officers found a victim suffering from two...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot twice in home on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries. According to JSO, a man in his early 30s was found with two gunshot wounds at a residence on Normandy Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m. JSO said it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Leaders of Jacksonville drug ring sentenced to prison, must forfeit cars, motorcycles, Rolex watches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. The leaders of a Jacksonville drug ring have been sentenced in federal court. Kimberly Michelle Claridy Wlalker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, were each sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found stabbed to death inside Englewood apartment

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was found stabbed inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Spring Park Road. A man in his 20s was found dead...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

One killed in Normandy Estates area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning in the Normandy Estates area on Jacksonville's Westside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman, 24, accused of DUI manslaughter in I-295 wrong-way crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested last week and accused in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 last year. Tamia Flores has been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with bodily injury for her role in a crash that happened in 2021 on I-295 near Beach Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
