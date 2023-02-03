Read full article on original website
Man charged with manslaughter in Normandy Estates area killing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man accusing him of killing someone Saturday in the Normandy Estates area of Jacksonville. JSO responded to the 9300 block of Thunderbolt Drive in the Pinecrest Subdivision in reference to a shooting. Officers found one adult man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Christopher Houston, 31, has been charged with manslaughter, police announced Monday. Police said the shooting occurred following a dispute.
Guilty plea in murder of 27-year-old woman found in Sandalwood retention pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man charged with the September 2021 death and disappearance of a 27-year-old woman has changed his plea to guilty, according to court documents. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested North Samuel Cole Pridgen last March on a charge of...
Action News Jax Investigates: Did a firefighter receive special treatment during JSO investigation?
Action News Jax Investigates whether a Jacksonville firefighter received special treatment during a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigation involving the report of a stolen ambulance.
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2021 death of 27-year-old Jacksonville woman
The man who police say confessed to strangling a 27-year-old woman in Jacksonville in 2021 pleaded guilty Monday in her murder.
JSO: Man dead after weekend shooting near Englewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Englewood area Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of W University Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a person...
First Coast News
Police: Man in his 30's expected to be OK after shooting on Normandy Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man in his 30's is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in the 8900 block of Normandy Blvd Sunday. Police say the shooting happened at approximately 10:25 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim, who had two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WCJB
‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
First Coast News
Jacksonville man arrested in connection with December murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was already in custody at the Duval County Jail has now been re-arrested on murder charges in connection to a shooting in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Based on a review of the evidence at the scene and interviews of witnesses,...
Lake City shootings injure 2
Two people were injured in separate shootings in Lake City on Friday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers were dispatched to US Highway 90 at NW Ridgewood Avenue at 8:59 p.m. to the report of a person shot. Officers found a victim suffering from two...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park police looking for a suspect in a robbery at Best Bet
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department is looking for a suspect they say ropped the Best Bet at 455 Park Avenue on Sunday. Police say the man seen in the picture below followed a victim out of the building and accosted the victim, stealing his money.
First Coast News
Leaders of Jacksonville drug ring sentenced to prison, must forfeit cars, motorcycles, Rolex watches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from an unrelated report. The leaders of a Jacksonville drug ring have been sentenced in federal court. Kimberly Michelle Claridy Wlalker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, were each sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
News4Jax.com
Man found stabbed to death inside Englewood apartment
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after he was found stabbed inside an apartment in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the stabbing happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday on Spring Park Road. A man in his 20s was found dead...
News4Jax.com
Arrest made after man fatally shot during argument in Westside subdivision
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Monday it has made an arrest after a man was fatally shot during an argument in a Westside subdivision this weekend. Christopher Elonzo Houston, 31, was detained, interviewed and later accused of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death, JSO...
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies say
A Keystone Heights man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a domestic dispute led to fatal injuries, deputies said. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted of a domestic violence incident around 8:34 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Several witness statements were provided but are removed from the arrest report due to the nature of the crime, deputies said.
WCJB
Police release name of man shot, killed by Jacksonville officers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the name of a man shot to death by officers Thursday on the Northside. Thomas Gray, 60, was shot and killed by officers at about 5:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Lannie Road, police said. Officers were called to a home in the area for a "suicidal threat," of a person reportedly making statements about harming himself and also shooting at any police that came into his property, according to JSO.
News4Jax.com
Woman, 24, accused of DUI manslaughter in I-295 wrong-way crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested last week and accused in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 295 last year. Tamia Flores has been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with bodily injury for her role in a crash that happened in 2021 on I-295 near Beach Boulevard.
First Coast News
