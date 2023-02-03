ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records, further undermining a law intended to prevent job hopping by bad cops, Spotlight PA has learned. District courts in Cameron,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Trio convicted of ‘brazen’ attack on Pike County community

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men allegedly involved in a bizarre attack in 2019 on the Pine Ridge Community have been found guilty on multiple charges. 34-year-old Adam Abdur-Rahim and 31-year-old Musa Abdur-Rahim, both of Binghamton NY, and 53-year-old Troy Sutton, of Brooklyn, NY were convicted by a jury for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There were special visitors at the Scranton army ammunition plant in Scranton. Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth and Senator Bob Casey toured the facility Monday. They came to see how they manufactured 155-millimeter artillery rounds. Many of the shells are being used in the Ukrainian fight against Russia. $243 […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Poconos crash leads to discovery of alleged fraud scheme

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While investigating a crash in the Poconos, Pennsylvania State Police say they uncovered a large theft ring. State police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township on January 27th around 1:30 a.m. While on scene, police say, they arrested 35-year-old Brian McBride for driving under the […]
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa’s Latino voters didn’t turn out in big numbers in 2022. What it means for 2024.

Nationally, Latinos are flexing their growing political muscle. They now make up 11% of the U.S. House, for example. In Pennsylvania, however, Latino voters essentially sat out the last election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, turnout in the state’s most heavily Latino districts was less than half that of 2020. Turnout was lower among white and Black voters, too, but by much smaller margins – 20% fewer white and 36% fewer Black voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man pleads guilty to arson charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has admitted to purposely torching an apartment building in Scranton. Jody Tighe pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson and related charges. Tighe set the February 2018 fire at an apartment building along Willow Street. Nine people were forced from their homes. Investigators...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man shot during Allentown brawl, cops say

A man was shot Sunday evening after a fight broke out between two groups along South Lumber Street in Allentown, city police said. Police said the incident involving all males happened in the 2100 block of South Lumber Street. A man with a gunshot wound walked into an area hospital around 8 p.m., according to police.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy