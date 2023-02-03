Read full article on original website
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records, further undermining a law intended to prevent job hopping by bad cops, Spotlight PA has learned. District courts in Cameron,...
Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars near Pa. border begins
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into...
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
Trio convicted of ‘brazen’ attack on Pike County community
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men allegedly involved in a bizarre attack in 2019 on the Pine Ridge Community have been found guilty on multiple charges. 34-year-old Adam Abdur-Rahim and 31-year-old Musa Abdur-Rahim, both of Binghamton NY, and 53-year-old Troy Sutton, of Brooklyn, NY were convicted by a jury for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic […]
Pa. House control will likely be decided by today’s special elections
HARRISBURG — Three special elections will likely decide which political party controls the Pennsylvania House, breaking a stalemate that has brought operations in the chamber to a complete halt. The special elections for contested state House seats will be held Tuesday. All three are in Allegheny County districts dominated...
pennrecord.com
Family of inmate about to be released after 45 years only to die of COVID-19 sues state officials
PHILADELPHIA – The family of a man who died from COVID-19 shortly before he was to be released from prison after more than four decades is charging state officials with not approving the decedent’s pardon in a timely manner, allegedly leaving him at greater risk for contracting the virus and causing his death.
Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There were special visitors at the Scranton army ammunition plant in Scranton. Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth and Senator Bob Casey toured the facility Monday. They came to see how they manufactured 155-millimeter artillery rounds. Many of the shells are being used in the Ukrainian fight against Russia. $243 […]
Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
Poconos crash leads to discovery of alleged fraud scheme
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While investigating a crash in the Poconos, Pennsylvania State Police say they uncovered a large theft ring. State police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township on January 27th around 1:30 a.m. While on scene, police say, they arrested 35-year-old Brian McBride for driving under the […]
Pa’s Latino voters didn’t turn out in big numbers in 2022. What it means for 2024.
Nationally, Latinos are flexing their growing political muscle. They now make up 11% of the U.S. House, for example. In Pennsylvania, however, Latino voters essentially sat out the last election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, turnout in the state’s most heavily Latino districts was less than half that of 2020. Turnout was lower among white and Black voters, too, but by much smaller margins – 20% fewer white and 36% fewer Black voters.
Fire that damaged family home of Senator Bob Casey ruled accidental
SCRANTON, Pa. — Update:. The fire that damaged Senator Bob Casey's family home in Wayne County was an accident, according to state police. Investigators say the fire was discovered by an electrical crew working in the area on a power issue. The fire started near the electrical breaker and...
abc27.com
Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
Mistrial declared in Easton murder case. Re-trial scheduled for April.
After a day and a half or deliberations, jurors could not reach a verdict in the homicide trial of Jahrod Kearney. Northampton County Judge Jennifer Sletvold declared a mistrial around 4 p.m. Monday. “We’re going to go again,” Assistant District Attorney Julianne Danchak said Monday. The trial is scheduled for...
Mobile IDs Could Be Coming to Pennsylvania
Pennsylvanians could soon get the option to use mobile IDs on their phones, writes Henry Savage for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania State Representative Dan Miller is planning on re-introducing legislation that would allow residents to download a digitized version of their state driver’s license using a phone app. Miller introduced this bill previously but it did not garner enough support at the time.
fox29.com
'Don't take the bait': Officials warning Pa. residents about scam letters pretending to be revenue agency
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania residents are being urged to act with caution as scammers are sending phony letters to taxpayers asking for sensitive information. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, residents are encouraged to be on the lookout for scams aimed at obtaining sensitive information from residents. Officials say...
WFMZ-TV Online
Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
Man pleads guilty to arson charges in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man has admitted to purposely torching an apartment building in Scranton. Jody Tighe pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated arson and related charges. Tighe set the February 2018 fire at an apartment building along Willow Street. Nine people were forced from their homes. Investigators...
Family of New Tripoli firefighter killed in December blaze to attend State of the Union
The son and daughter-in-law of New Tripoli volunteer firefighter Marvin Gruber, who was killed in a Schuylkill County fire late last year, will attend President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday. Nick and Natalie Gruber were announced as guests of Rep. Susan Wild, D-Lehigh Valley,...
Student will get payments until she’s 60 in $750K bullying case settlement
A girl who accused the Mount Olive school district in New Jersey of covering up bullying after she was sexually assaulted will get payments until she’s 60 years old under a settlement deal reached with local officials, court records show. Mount Olive school officials quietly settled a lawsuit two...
Man shot during Allentown brawl, cops say
A man was shot Sunday evening after a fight broke out between two groups along South Lumber Street in Allentown, city police said. Police said the incident involving all males happened in the 2100 block of South Lumber Street. A man with a gunshot wound walked into an area hospital around 8 p.m., according to police.
