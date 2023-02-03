ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Take a NASA Space Adventure in Boston, Massachusetts

Let the journey begin in a most immersive, interactive way that may very easily be the closest most of us ever get to space. Welcome to the Space Adventure described as must-see, family-friendly fun. You'll get to wind around and celebrate space and the moon landing with more than 300 authentic, original items supplied by NASA itself. This 35,000 square-foot immersive exhibit may be one of the most unique experiences, because according to Space Adventure, it's like you're traveling to and around the moon.
BOSTON, MA
One of the Most Haunted Places in the World is in New England

Here in New England, there's countless stories of alleged paranormal activity, unexplained instances, and other strange and unusual happenings. Living in one of the oldest parts of the country means that hearing spooky stories is, well, a part of life. Several funny TikTok videos have gone viral for poking fun at us New Englanders, who casually coexist with ghosts in our homes and businesses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Earns Embarrassing Spot on List of World’s Worst Traffic

When people new to New England ask how bad the traffic in Boston really is, we often tend to resort to personal storytelling. Such as the time I was on a field trip and the Big Dig (which would be completed in 2007) was running so far behind, the Museum of Science had an exhibit from MASSPORT apologizing for the delay. This was in 1996.
BOSTON, MA
How This 12-Year-Old New Hampshire Boy Won $10,000 for Protecting the Planet, Starting With Orangutans

It shouldn't be any surprise that 12-year-old Jack Dalton, dubbed the Kid Conservationist from Manchester, New Hampshire, won a 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. While most pre-teens are living the life of a typical kid, Jack is one of 15 kids around the country and Canada honored as a young leader because of his significant and positive impact in our world on people, their communities, and the environment. Each of the winners, including Jack, received $10,000 to support their service work or higher education.
MANCHESTER, NH
Portland, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

