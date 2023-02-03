Read full article on original website
Chocolate Company Based in Boston’s North Shore Wows at the 65th Annual Grammys
Just saying the word 'chocolate' is enough for anyone's ears to perk up, but when it's based locally or regionally, it's hard not to feel a bit a pride, and gives new meaning to shopping local. Have you heard of m cacao chocolates, who uses all lower case letters but...
Is the Samuel Adams 2023 Super Bowl Commercial Saying Bostonians Need to Be Better?
Some people believe that Bostonians aren't the nicest people, but, I will say one thing, Bostonians tell it how it is. Growing up in Massachusetts, not far from Boston, as well as having family members that lived in Southie (South Boston), you'll have to believe me when I say that I know how Bostonians are.
Take a NASA Space Adventure in Boston, Massachusetts
Let the journey begin in a most immersive, interactive way that may very easily be the closest most of us ever get to space. Welcome to the Space Adventure described as must-see, family-friendly fun. You'll get to wind around and celebrate space and the moon landing with more than 300 authentic, original items supplied by NASA itself. This 35,000 square-foot immersive exhibit may be one of the most unique experiences, because according to Space Adventure, it's like you're traveling to and around the moon.
Gorgeous City Views Await You in This $2.2M Boston Condo in Massachusetts
We all know that living in Boston costs an arm and a leg (take that back, both arms and both legs). It's no easy financial feat, and most of us would consider ourselves lucky to snag a somewhat ok place for a non-exorbitant price. But take a step back for...
One of the Most Haunted Places in the World is in New England
Here in New England, there's countless stories of alleged paranormal activity, unexplained instances, and other strange and unusual happenings. Living in one of the oldest parts of the country means that hearing spooky stories is, well, a part of life. Several funny TikTok videos have gone viral for poking fun at us New Englanders, who casually coexist with ghosts in our homes and businesses.
Reboot of the Classic Sitcom ‘Frasier’ Will Be Set in New England
Frasier has left the building. But…he’s about to reenter New England. 30 years after flying to the West Coast to begin a new life in Seattle, Dr. Frasier Crane is headed back East. And to what city?. Where it all began, of course. As reported in Variety, the...
Boston Earns Embarrassing Spot on List of World’s Worst Traffic
When people new to New England ask how bad the traffic in Boston really is, we often tend to resort to personal storytelling. Such as the time I was on a field trip and the Big Dig (which would be completed in 2007) was running so far behind, the Museum of Science had an exhibit from MASSPORT apologizing for the delay. This was in 1996.
How This 12-Year-Old New Hampshire Boy Won $10,000 for Protecting the Planet, Starting With Orangutans
It shouldn't be any surprise that 12-year-old Jack Dalton, dubbed the Kid Conservationist from Manchester, New Hampshire, won a 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. While most pre-teens are living the life of a typical kid, Jack is one of 15 kids around the country and Canada honored as a young leader because of his significant and positive impact in our world on people, their communities, and the environment. Each of the winners, including Jack, received $10,000 to support their service work or higher education.
Mount Washington Could See 110 Below Zero Windchills Friday Night
That's minus 110 degrees windchills. Now that's cold. Mount Washington Observatory says that the air coming from Canada which is affecting millions will also break records for Mount Washington. The higher summits could break records, including the record low of -47. Might not be the time to take a hike.
