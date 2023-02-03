Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Trevor Noah Jokes That Harry Styles "Looks Better" in Women's Panties During 2023 Grammys
Watch: Trevor Noah Teases 2 BIG Surprise Performers at 2023 Grammys. Two months after his departure from the political talk show, Trevor Noah took on the emceeing duties for music's biggest night. Hosting the star-studded event for the third consecutive year, the comedian opened the Feb. 5 festivities—held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—with yet another hilarious monologue that shouted out many of this year's nominees, including Taylor Swift, Adele and Lizzo.
Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Says Zach Shallcross Is "Very, Very Happy" With How His Journey Ends
Watch: Latto Brings "BAD B-TCH ENERGY" to The Bachelor Group Date. There might be a happy ending in Zach Shallcross' future. While the current Bachelor's journey is just starting to play out for viewers at home, host Jesse Palmer teased exclusively to E! News that Zach is "very, very happy" with how things eventually play out.
We're Totally Buggin' Over Alicia Silverstone's Thoughts on a Clueless Sequel
Alicia Silverstone botching the role of Cher Horowitz? As if. And, yet, the actress was filled with trepidation the first time she considered revisiting her iconic Clueless role. Launching her TikTok page in 2021 with a reenacted scene from the beloved 1995 flick, "I felt very shy about it," the 44-year-old admitted to E! News in an exclusive interview. "I know that's what everybody wants and it makes me really uncomfortable because it's scary! Like, what if I don't do it well? I was a little girl when I was doing that. And now I'm a woman. So it feels silly."
Ben Affleck Is Once Again a Meme After Looking Bored at the 2023 Grammys
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Another day, another Ben Affleck meme. Whether at an event or making a frequent Dunkin' run, the Gone Girl star often ends up making the rounds on the internet for his totally relatable expressions. And following his trip to the 2023 Grammys there's a new clip making waves online.
Rumor Has It Adele Was the Most Popular Star at the 2023 Grammys
There was one star several celebs had to say hello to at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Even before she took home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the Feb. 5 award ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Adele earned herself the title of social butterfly. Seated...
Ashton Kutcher Says There Would Be Affair Rumors If He Put His Arm Around Reese Witherspoon on Red Carpet
Watch: Mila Kunis Calls Out Ashton Kutcher Over "Awkward" Pics With Reese Witherspoon. Ashton Kutcher is discussing his place on the red carpet next to co-star Reese Witherspoon. In case you missed it, the pair—who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine—have recently posed together in red...
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to Adam Levine Interview Fake Out
Behati Prinsloo's response is simply divine. In a Feb. 6 Call Her Daddy preview clip, host Alex Cooper had fans in a frenzy after seemingly teasing her next guest would be Maroon 5 frontman Adam...
You Season 4 Refresher: All of Joe Goldberg's Victims So Far
Warning: This article contains spoilers for seasons one through three of You We've been waiting for You. Believe it or not, Penn Badgley is just about ready to return to your screens when part one...
Step Aside, Austin Butler: Matthew McConaughey Is Now Voicing Elvis
A new King has entered the building. Eight months after Austin Butler shook us up with his Oscar-nominated Elvis role, Matthew McConaughey is now mastering the voice of Elvis Presley. What for?...
Why Maria Shriver Went to a Convent After Arnold Schwarzenegger Split
The hills are alive with words of enlightenment, according to Maria Shriver. The journalist reflected on her high-profile divorce from ex Arnold Schwarzenegger during the Feb. 6 episode of the...
How Rebecca Black Is Putting Her Own Stamp on Pop Music 12 Years After "Friday"
Watch: Rebecca Black Talks New Album 12 Years After Friday. It may not be Friday, but Rebecca Black is ready to have some fun, fun, fun. No, she's not hoping her 2011 viral single gets stuck in your head again. Rather, the 25-year-old is ready to show how far she has come with the Feb. 9 release of her debut album Let Her Burn.
Cardi B’s 2023 Grammys Look Will Have You Saying “I Like It”
Cardi B is dripping with finesse at the 2023 Grammys. The rapper—who is a presenter at the Feb. 5 award show hosted by Trevor Noah—stepped onto the red carpet for a night out, at the Crypto.com Arena donning a hooded, electric blue dress. Cardi's best accessory? Husband Offset...
The Truth About Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon's Red Carpet Pics
Ashton Kutcher is discussing his place on the red carpet next to co-star Reese Witherspoon. In case you missed it, the pair—who co-star in the upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine—have...
Megan Fox Says Watching Machine Gun Kelly Become a "Better Man" Is More Satisfying Than a Grammy Win
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Gets Extremely Vulnerable at Grammys. While Machine Gun Kelly didn't take home a Grammy, he's still a winner to Megan Fox. After the Feb. 5 ceremony, the Jennifer's Body actress congratulated the recording artist—who was nominated in the Best Rock Album category for Mainstream Sellout—on what he's achieved both professionally and personally so far.
Rita Ora Recalls Keeping Taika Waititi Marriage "Super Private"
Watch: Rita Ora Shows Off Her Emerald Wedding Ring From Taika Waititi. Rita Ora appears to still be on a first time high while discussing her relationship with Taika Waititi. More than a week after the singer confirmed that she and the Thor: Ragnarok director had tied the knot—which E! News confirmed in August 2022—she spoke about why she waited to talk about it publicly.
Mila Kunis Teases Ashton Kutcher & Reese Witherspoon on "Awkward" Pics
Mila Kunis isn't telling big little lies when it comes to these photos. Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon, who have been attending events together to promote their upcoming romantic comedy Your...
Why Matthew McConaughey Almost Lost How to Lose a Guy Role
Kate Hudson may have tried and failed to lose a guy in 10 days, but she succeeded in cementing her status as one of Hollywood's rom-com queens. No bulls--t, it really has been 20 years since How...
Justin Hartley Hints Possible On-Screen Reunion With Wife Sofia Pernas
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas may be calling action on a new joint project. The This Is Us star, who has acted alongside his wife Sofia in The Young and the Restless and NBC's Quantum Leap,...
E! News
233K+
Followers
61K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0