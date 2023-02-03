ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Trevor Noah Jokes That Harry Styles "Looks Better" in Women's Panties During 2023 Grammys

Watch: Trevor Noah Teases 2 BIG Surprise Performers at 2023 Grammys. Two months after his departure from the political talk show, Trevor Noah took on the emceeing duties for music's biggest night. Hosting the star-studded event for the third consecutive year, the comedian opened the Feb. 5 festivities—held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles—with yet another hilarious monologue that shouted out many of this year's nominees, including Taylor Swift, Adele and Lizzo.
We're Totally Buggin' Over Alicia Silverstone's Thoughts on a Clueless Sequel

Alicia Silverstone botching the role of Cher Horowitz? As if. And, yet, the actress was filled with trepidation the first time she considered revisiting her iconic Clueless role. Launching her TikTok page in 2021 with a reenacted scene from the beloved 1995 flick, "I felt very shy about it," the 44-year-old admitted to E! News in an exclusive interview. "I know that's what everybody wants and it makes me really uncomfortable because it's scary! Like, what if I don't do it well? I was a little girl when I was doing that. And now I'm a woman. So it feels silly."
Ben Affleck Is Once Again a Meme After Looking Bored at the 2023 Grammys

Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Another day, another Ben Affleck meme. Whether at an event or making a frequent Dunkin' run, the Gone Girl star often ends up making the rounds on the internet for his totally relatable expressions. And following his trip to the 2023 Grammys there's a new clip making waves online.
How Rebecca Black Is Putting Her Own Stamp on Pop Music 12 Years After "Friday"

Watch: Rebecca Black Talks New Album 12 Years After Friday. It may not be Friday, but Rebecca Black is ready to have some fun, fun, fun. No, she's not hoping her 2011 viral single gets stuck in your head again. Rather, the 25-year-old is ready to show how far she has come with the Feb. 9 release of her debut album Let Her Burn.
Cardi B’s 2023 Grammys Look Will Have You Saying “I Like It”

Cardi B is dripping with finesse at the 2023 Grammys. The rapper—who is a presenter at the Feb. 5 award show hosted by Trevor Noah—stepped onto the red carpet for a night out, at the Crypto.com Arena donning a hooded, electric blue dress. Cardi's best accessory? Husband Offset...
Megan Fox Says Watching Machine Gun Kelly Become a "Better Man" Is More Satisfying Than a Grammy Win

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Gets Extremely Vulnerable at Grammys. While Machine Gun Kelly didn't take home a Grammy, he's still a winner to Megan Fox. After the Feb. 5 ceremony, the Jennifer's Body actress congratulated the recording artist—who was nominated in the Best Rock Album category for Mainstream Sellout—on what he's achieved both professionally and personally so far.
Rita Ora Recalls Keeping Taika Waititi Marriage "Super Private"

Watch: Rita Ora Shows Off Her Emerald Wedding Ring From Taika Waititi. Rita Ora appears to still be on a first time high while discussing her relationship with Taika Waititi. More than a week after the singer confirmed that she and the Thor: Ragnarok director had tied the knot—which E! News confirmed in August 2022—she spoke about why she waited to talk about it publicly.
