ST. PAUL, Minn. – Today, Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger was confirmed with bipartisan support by the Minnesota Senate. Commissioner Daubenberger has worked for MnDOT for more than 23 years. She was appointed as the agency’s Commissioner by Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan in May 2022. Prior to serving as Commissioner, Daubenberger served as Deputy Commissioner and Chief Engineer for three years. She has also served as Assistant Commissioner for Engineering Services, the State Bridge Engineer, and previously worked in planning, project management and design roles for the MnDOT Bridge Office and Metro District. Earlier in her career, Daubenberger worked in consulting for about six years, in both bridge and road design.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO