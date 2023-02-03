Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Launch Minnesota Announces a New Initiative for Startups and Small Businesses
Launch Minnesota is partnering with coworking spaces and economic development agencies statewide on a new initiative to foster connections with local experts for startups and small businesses at all stages. St. Paul - Launch Minnesota, a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) led initiative dedicated to growing Minnesota's...
redlakenationnews.com
Petersen Reconfirmed as Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner
St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Senate today reconfirmed Thom Petersen as Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). The vote was 63-0. This marks the second term for Petersen, who was first appointed in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to serve as Agriculture Commissioner.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota leaders aim to redesign state flag
A pioneer plows a field, his rifle propped against a nearby stump, as a Native American man on horseback rides toward a setting sun against a backdrop of St. Anthony Falls and pines. A banner proclaiming "L'Etoile du Nord" waves over the scene, which is encircled in lady slippers and key dates.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Legislature moving to restore voting rights for felons upon release from custody
The Rev. Brian Herron of Zion Baptist Church in Minneapolis visited the state Capitol last week to urge restoration of voting rights to former felons immediately on their release from prison or jail. It's a personal cause for Herron. In 2001, he abruptly resigned from his seat on the Minneapolis...
redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT Commissioner Daubenberger confirmed by Senate vote
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Today, Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger was confirmed with bipartisan support by the Minnesota Senate. Commissioner Daubenberger has worked for MnDOT for more than 23 years. She was appointed as the agency’s Commissioner by Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan in May 2022. Prior to serving as Commissioner, Daubenberger served as Deputy Commissioner and Chief Engineer for three years. She has also served as Assistant Commissioner for Engineering Services, the State Bridge Engineer, and previously worked in planning, project management and design roles for the MnDOT Bridge Office and Metro District. Earlier in her career, Daubenberger worked in consulting for about six years, in both bridge and road design.
redlakenationnews.com
As Minnesota considers legalizing marijuana, what does research say about the risks?
The University of Minnesota's vaunted twins study had as good a shot as any to sort out the murky health effects of recreational marijuana. By factoring out differences in genetics, upbringing and age, the study offered a purer comparison of twins who smoked marijuana vs. siblings who didn't. After comparing 364 sets of identical twins, the U researchers found in 2021 that the marijuana users had lower grades and were less likely to attend college and earn higher incomes.
redlakenationnews.com
Suburban briefs: Federal money coming to expand, secure electric grids in rural Minnesota
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it will invest more than $106 million in Minnesota electric cooperatives to upgrade the state's rural electric grid. The investments are part of $2.7 billion announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to help more than five dozen electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize service for nearly 2 million rural people and businesses across 26 states.
redlakenationnews.com
Leech Lake Whereabouts Unknown List
Is the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration looking for you? If your name is on this Whereabouts Unknown List, you may have money, land or both on deposit in an Individual Indian Monies (IIM) account under Bureau of Trust Funds Administration. Please call the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration's Trust...
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison's request for more criminal prosecutors to become law upon House passage
February 6, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s longstanding request for seven more full-time criminal prosecutors in his office will finally become law after the Minnesota House of Representatives passed HF 29, authored by Rep. John Huot, on a bipartisan vote this evening. On January 28, the Minnesota Senate passed companion bill SF 33, authored by Sen. Erin Murphy, also on a bipartisan vote. The bill now goes to Governor Tim Walz, a strong supporter of this request, for his signature.
redlakenationnews.com
Isaac Asuma, Minnesota's newest small-school basketball standout, puts Cherry on top in Class 1A
CHERRY, MINN. – The lights in the high school gym go dark, leaving a single spotlight trained on the home bench as the starting lineups are introduced. The star attraction dances the Griddy through a tunnel of teammates when his name gets called. It's Friday night. Packed house. Tough...
