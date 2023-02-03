Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Butte County firefighters respond to house fire in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. — UPDATE, 1:15 p.m. Firefighters knocked down the fire, according to Cal Fire's Butte Unit. They will be on scene for another hour to salvage and overhaul the structure. Cal Fire says no injuries were reported, and that the cause is under investigation. BREAKING, 12:45 p.m. According...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Yuba County; owner of vehicle turns self in
(KTXL) — One person was killed after being hit by a car in Yuba County early Monday morning, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Video above: One person pulled from structure fire in Carmichael According to the California Highway Patrol, two pedestrians were walking north along a southbound lane of Forty Mile Road near State […]
Courthouse News Service
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area
CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
krcrtv.com
Chico man arrested for ongoing molestation of minor
CHICO, Calif. — In the middle of January, detectives arrested a Chico man for multiple counts of sexual crimes against a child. Back in January 2022, officers with the Chico Police Department (CPD) received a report of a child being molested over the past five years. After investigating, Chico police detectives identified 43-year-old Carlos Hernandez Licona as the suspect.
krcrtv.com
Chico State to break ground on first net-zero building on campus, third in CSU system
CHICO, Calif. — Chico State will break ground on a new net-zero building on Wednesday, the first for the campus and the third in the entire California State University (CSU) system, the nation's largest public university system. The $98 million, 94,000 sq. ft. building will be the future home...
Marysville man, 28, killed in hit-and-run on rural road near Wheatland
WHEATLAND – A Yuba City resident has turned himself in after an alleged hit-and-run that left one person dead along a rural Yuba County road early Monday morning. The scene was on Forty Mile Road, near the Hard Rock Casino but not on their property. According to California Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old Marysville man was walking along the shoulder with another person when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact threw the man into a ditch; he later died from his injuries.Whoever was driving the vehicle that struck the man didn't stop, CHP says, but debris left at the scene helped...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dead in shooting near Oroville's Town Market
One person killed in an Oroville shooting Thursday night. One person killed in an Oroville shooting Thursday night.
actionnewsnow.com
2 crashes on HWY 99 in nearly the same spot slow down evening traffic
CHICO, Calif. - Two crashes occurred near the same spot along California Highway 99 near Eaton Road. Action News Now confirmed with CHP in the first crash south of Eaton Road, two sedans collided, and one northbound lane is closed. Additionally, one person experienced minor injuries. CHP says the closed lane will reopen shortly.
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
KCRA.com
Man faces several charges related to molesting children, Sacramento sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing several charges related to molesting children, and detectives think there may be more survivors. Elton Glenn Ward, 49, is charged with 16 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14...
actionnewsnow.com
Unnamed female driver in the hospital after crash offroad into a tree
CHICO, Calif. - CHP confirms a 25-year-old woman sustained major injuries resulting from a crash off Highway 99 and into a tree. CHP says the unnamed female driver was driving southbound in the #2 lane on Highway 99 when she turned off to the right and off the roadway, where she collided with a tree just south of Highway 32.
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
krcrtv.com
Flume Street Fair highlights local art, music, and vendors in Chico
Chico — The Flume Street Fair hit the streets of Chico once again highlighting unique talent among the cities various businesses and products Saturday afternoon. Running from 12-5 p.m. every Saturday, folks are allowed to browse the small fair which includes vendors who specialize in different crafts such as t-shirts, earrings, lotions, and decorations that are for sale, at times even including seasonal items for Halloween. Accompanying the vendors is live music to add a little atmosphere while in attendance which does not require a fee as all are welcome to check out the event.
krcrtv.com
68th annual Orland Fire Department spaghetti dinner aims to dish-out the fun
Orland — The Orland Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual spaghetti feed at their station Saturday by featuring a drive-in and dine-in combo event serving tasty pasta, a raffle, and even a cake auction to anyone who wished to donate to the department. The purpose of the fundraiser is...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Victim identified in fatal Oroville shooting
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 3 4:25 PM:. Officials have confirmed the victim in the Thursday night Oroville shooting is 34-year-old David Adams of Oroville. Butte County officials have confirmed that after actively investigating all night, the investigation continues. No known arrests have been made yet. This continues to...
CHP: Person dies in head-on crash near Grass Valley
(KTXL) — One person died Monday evening in a car crash on Rough and Ready Highway, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Greenwood Road, just outside of Grass Valley, around 6 p.m. CHP said an 18-year-old driving a 2008 Infinity was going westbound on Rough and Ready Highway and crossed over into […]
Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western […]
Comments / 0