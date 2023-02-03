Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly included in trade to Lakers on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly acquired center Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vanderbilt is reportedly part of a trade also sending Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (foot) will play in Lakers' Tuesday contest versus Thunder
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (foot) is active for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Davis will be available at home after the Lakers' big man was listed as probable. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 53.4 FanDuel points. Davis' projection includes 26.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) active for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James will suit up at home in a potential opportunity to break the all-time scoring record. In 34.9 expected minutes, our models project James to score 55.0 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 31.3...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
numberfire.com
Vlatko Cancar playing off Denver's bench on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cancar will have second unit responsibilities after Aaron Gordon was named Denver's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 594.2 minutes this season, Cancar is averaging 0.72 FanDuel points per minute and a 13.6% usage rate.
numberfire.com
Sam Hauser playing with Boston's second unit on Wednesday night
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hauser will come off the bench after Jaylen Brown was announced as Boston's starter on Wednesday. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 758.5 minutes this season, Hauser is averaging 0.74 FanDuel points per minute and...
numberfire.com
Houston's Garrison Mathews (toe) ruled out on Wednesday
Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (toe) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Mathews will miss his third straight game after Houston's shooting guard suffered a toe injury. Expect Josh Christopher to see more time at the guard positions on Wednesday. Christopher's current projection includes 4.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) likely out again Thursday
Denver Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji (right shoulder sprain) is doubtful for Thursday against the Orlando Magic. Nnaji is headed for a second straight absence on Thursday when the Nuggets visit Orlando. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon could see a slight uptick in minutes with the first unit.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Naz Reid for injured Kyle Anderson (back) on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Reid will make his ninth start this season after Kyle Anderson was held out with back spasms. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Reid's FanDuel salary stands at $5,100. Per...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga coming off Golden State's bench on Wednesday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Kuminga will resume his previous second unit role after Kevon Looney was named Golden State's starter. In 19.5 expected minutes, our models project Kuminga to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Kuminga's projection includes 9.8...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (ankle) starting on Tuesday, Vlatko Cancar to bench
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon will make his 48th appearance in Denver's starting lineup after the 27-year old was sidelined on Sunday. In 31.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 29.8 FanDuel points. Gordon's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (foot) active for Wednesday's game versus Hornets
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (foot) will play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After sitting out two games with a foot injury, Beal will return to the court on Wednesday night. In 33.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Beal to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Beal's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Wednesday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams will not be active after Boston's center was held out with an ankle injury. Expect Grant Williams to see more time versus a Philly unit ranked sixth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
numberfire.com
Yuta Watanabe (back) questionable for Nets' Thursday matchup
Brooklyn Nets power forward Yuta Watanabe (back) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Watanabe's status is currently unknown after Brooklyn's forward was listed with a back ailment. Expect T.J. Warren to see more time off the bench if Watanabe is ruled out. Watanabe's current Thursday...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon will not make Spurs debut on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Dedmon has been listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors following his trade from Miami to the Spurs on Tuesday. His next chance to make his debut for San Antonio will come against the Houston Rockets on Friday.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (foot) active and starting on Tuesday for inactive DeMar DeRozan (hip)
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso will move into Chicago's starting lineup after DeMar DeRozan was held out with a hip ailment. In 24.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.1 points,...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) active on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson will be available in Toronto after San Antonio's forward was listed as questionable. In 32.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Johnson to score 31.8 FanDuel points. Johnson's projection includes 19.4 points, 5.8...
