Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
wbrc.com
Fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. More information will be added to this story as it is made available. Get news alerts in...
wbrc.com
Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
wbrc.com
Parking lot controversy in downtown Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a little bit of a parking lot controversy going on in downtown Northport. The owner of a parking lot with more than 30 parking spots has decided to suddenly close the lot, a location patrons of diners and shops often use. The parking lot...
wbrc.com
Military monument almost complete in Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A monument to honor the sacrifice of military members who died during the war on terror is nearly complete in Trussville. Veteran’s Park in Trussville already honors those who served our country, but now it’s also home to The Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument. The...
wbrc.com
More than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson Co. told they need more qualifications to keep their jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says they are getting reports of more than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson County Schools being told by their administration that they need new qualifications to meet a federal requirement to keep their jobs. Local AFT President Erika...
wbrc.com
Experts say rental rates in the Birmingham-metro area are up about $300 since before pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s some good news and some bad news when it comes to rental rates in our area. Researchers at rent.com said rent prices appear to be leveling off, but it’s still quite expensive to rent in our area. They said we’re paying hundreds more...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
wbrc.com
Prices of material raises prices of Valentine’s Day flowers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now is the time to start putting in your orders for Valentine’s Day flowers, and it might cost you a bit more than last year. Norton’s Florist in Birmingham is expected to ship out 800 floral arrangements starting Friday for the holiday. Owner Cameron Pappas said the stems have gone up in price, but the major factor driving up prices is shipping costs.
wbrc.com
Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
wbrc.com
Hoover teachers voice frustration about the cancellation of author Derrick Barnes’ visit
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Last week, we reported on the Hoover City School District cancelling children’s book author Derrick Barnes just before his planned visit to a few elementary schools in the area. This upset some parents and teachers in the Hoover community. Now, more than 100 teachers in...
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
‘Someone put him there’: Brother of Birmingham man found dead in drainage ditch looking for answers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was unusual for Jeramy Hallmon not be in touch with his family. His brother, Hank, said the 38-year-old would check in on their mother every day, as well as keep in contact with both him and their sister. Last October, he and Hallmon had talked about what their Thanksgiving plans […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Schools: Gun found at elementary school, no threat to students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staff member discovered a gun carried by a student at Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham Monday, February 6, 2023, according to an official with Birmingham City Schools. The Birmingham Police Department and a system official say there was no threat to students or staff...
Lane closures to start on I-65 in Shelby County
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced there will be planned lane closures on I-65 throughout the week.
wbrc.com
Shelby County Humane Society in need of adopters, fosters, volunteers
SHLEBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Humane Society is overrun with dogs right now and they need your help. Whether you can donate, foster, or adopt, they say they need a little bit of everything right now. Workers say while the shelter typically holds 150 dogs comfortably, they...
Vigil held in front of Birmingham construction office for ‘Cop City’ protester killed in Georgia
Mourners held a vigil in Birmingham on Saturday evening for a protester killed in Georgia resisting construction of the $90 million police and firefighter training center nicknamed “Cop City.”. The Birmingham chapter of Democratic Socialists of America held the vigil in front of the Birmingham office of Brasfield &...
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith takes job in Washington state
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith will take over as top cop of a city police force in Washington. Smith resigned as Birmingham’s chief in 2022 after three years on the job. He cited personal reasons for his unexpected exit. Smith will take the helm of the Lakewood Police...
wbrc.com
Neighbors fed up with trash piling up again along road in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Along the shoulder of Bristol Street near the Birmingham/Tarrant line, you’ll find a vacuum cleaner, Amazon Prime boxes, what looks like a washing machine, old tires and a ton of other household garbage. You’ll also see a “No Dumping” sign posted on a tree near...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Springtime vibes in the air
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though the calendar may say February, Monday felt very spring-like across Central Alabama with afternoon highs easily climbing to near 70 under plenty of mild, pleasant sunshine. Some thin clouds have moved in tonight, making for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will start off in the 40s tomorrow morning with some filtered sunshine to get you out the door. Make sure to wear layers because afternoon highs will reach the low 70s again with the warming trend sticking around through mid-week. Though most of the day will be dry tomorrow, southeast winds in place will continue to gradually increase moisture across our area, bringing the chance for even some isolated showers by Tuesday evening.
