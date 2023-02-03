ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. More information will be added to this story as it is made available. Get news alerts in...
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

Black Tuscaloosa-area realtors highlight achievement

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - February is recognized as Black History Month. In Tuscaloosa, a group of realtors is celebrating a first for minorities and real estate. The Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors elected it’s first African American president. Juanita Taggart-Jones became president in December. Some of the black realtors in...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Parking lot controversy in downtown Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a little bit of a parking lot controversy going on in downtown Northport. The owner of a parking lot with more than 30 parking spots has decided to suddenly close the lot, a location patrons of diners and shops often use. The parking lot...
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

Military monument almost complete in Trussville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A monument to honor the sacrifice of military members who died during the war on terror is nearly complete in Trussville. Veteran’s Park in Trussville already honors those who served our country, but now it’s also home to The Alabama Fallen Warriors Monument. The...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responds to commercial fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded Sunday night to a commercial fire at Messer Airport Highway and Aviation Avenue. Authorities said that two additional engines were requested for manpower as firefighters worked to contain the blaze. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Prices of material raises prices of Valentine’s Day flowers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now is the time to start putting in your orders for Valentine’s Day flowers, and it might cost you a bit more than last year. Norton’s Florist in Birmingham is expected to ship out 800 floral arrangements starting Friday for the holiday. Owner Cameron Pappas said the stems have gone up in price, but the major factor driving up prices is shipping costs.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake

Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
ADAMSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Student brings gun to Central Park Elementary School in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools released a statement after a student was found with a gun on an elementary school campus Monday. Birmingham City Schools Communication Officer Sherrel Wheeler Stewart sent this statement to CBS 42 following the incident: “An alert staff member at Central Park Elementary School discovered a gun at school […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Springtime vibes in the air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though the calendar may say February, Monday felt very spring-like across Central Alabama with afternoon highs easily climbing to near 70 under plenty of mild, pleasant sunshine. Some thin clouds have moved in tonight, making for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will start off in the 40s tomorrow morning with some filtered sunshine to get you out the door. Make sure to wear layers because afternoon highs will reach the low 70s again with the warming trend sticking around through mid-week. Though most of the day will be dry tomorrow, southeast winds in place will continue to gradually increase moisture across our area, bringing the chance for even some isolated showers by Tuesday evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy