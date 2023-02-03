BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though the calendar may say February, Monday felt very spring-like across Central Alabama with afternoon highs easily climbing to near 70 under plenty of mild, pleasant sunshine. Some thin clouds have moved in tonight, making for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will start off in the 40s tomorrow morning with some filtered sunshine to get you out the door. Make sure to wear layers because afternoon highs will reach the low 70s again with the warming trend sticking around through mid-week. Though most of the day will be dry tomorrow, southeast winds in place will continue to gradually increase moisture across our area, bringing the chance for even some isolated showers by Tuesday evening.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO