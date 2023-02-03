Read full article on original website
Program helps solve childcare crisis by supporting parents, professionals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's a childcare crisis in the Tri-State partially caused by COVID-19 that shut down dozens of programs in counties across the area. The childcare shortage forced some parents to forgo returning to work, exacerbating the national labor shortage. The national exodus from early childhood education continues to...
Writing tips and bourbon sips part of NKY bookfair event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nothing beats a good drink, and a good book. On Feb. 11, you can find both at an event perfect for book lovers. Local author and publisher Peter Bronson talks about "Books, Baubles, & Bourbon" at Second Sight Spirits in Ludlow.
How to send a Valentine's Day card to patients at Cincinnati Children's
CINCINNATI (WRKC) - Cincinnati Children's is making it easy to send a Valentine's Day card to a child for free. "It's free, it only takes a few clicks, and it would mean the world to our patients spending the day in the hospital," wrote Cincinnati Children's in an Instagram post.
Family of hit and run victim seeks answers, remembers him as mentor who persevered
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Patrick Bolten was walking to his job at the University of Cincinnati early Friday morning when he was hit and killed by a vehicle at the corner of Vine St. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. His daughter, Maria Bolten-Llambi, says it was normal for...
NKU hosts state robotics competition for young engineers, programmers
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - Northern Kentucky University hosted the Kentucky State Robotics Tournament over the weekend. It was put on by NKU's Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics, and was open to teams in grades four through eight. The teams had to build and program a Lego robot...
Police: Kids spotted crossing busy streets after being left unattended by mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman faces charges for allegedly endangering her three children. A witness told police that Kwanisha Morton left her three kids, ages four, six and seven unattended for several hours Monday. The witness claims that during that time, the children crossed busy intersections and were unable...
Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair returns for February event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair offers a great place to support local artisans. On Sunday, people were able to enjoy original works, such as handmade crafts and baked goods, as well as jewelry and vintage items. Bircus Brewing Company was at the fair to serve pizza...
Sharonville's Root Beer Stand announces opening date for 2023
SHARONVILLE (WKRC) - The Root Beer Stand in Sharonville has announced its opening date for the 2023 season: Saturday, March 4. The Root Beer Stand opened in 1957 and operates during the summer months. It's been a family business since then, known for its root beer that is made from the same well water as when it opened.
Footlighters put their twist on two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a play about a woman who thought she had everything but then life had a different plan. The Footlighters are putting their twist on a two-time Pulitzer-winning play "Fabulation: Or the Re-education of Undine". Two of the stars, Jasimine Bouldin and Jovanni Candia, talk about the production.
Dearborn County Home and Garden Show returns after two-year hiatus
DEARBORN COUNTY (WKRC) - After being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic, the Dearborn County Home and Garden Show is back. It's a chance to meet with home builders, remodelers, and landscapers face-to-face. Plus, visitors can learn more about community organizations in Southeast Indiana. We are...
Alleged violations vs punishment: DODD dispenses few administrative actions
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Local 12 investigation has discovered a huge disparity in the number of major unusual incidents involving people with developmental disabilities in Ohio and the number of disciplinary actions taken against the people responsible. Local 12's inquiry into these incidents began with a young woman at...
Krohn Conservatory's spring show has a new, fluffy surprise
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Krohn Conservatory just launched its spring show -- and it's one of a kind. "Bunnies and Blooms" brings spring flowers together with adorable bunnies that are up for adoption. “We wanted to do something different and bring some more people in when it's kind of a slow...
Cincy Winter Beerfest returns for 15th year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 15th annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back. You can try out more than 300 different kinds of beers and enjoy activities. The event kicked off Friday and continues Saturday at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Tickets are available at the door, and if you say "Local...
USDA seeks to make changes to school lunches
CINCINNATI (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) shared new proposed guidelines aimed to make school breakfasts and lunches more healthy. The agency is seeking to reduce the level of sugar and sodium in school meals by implementing changes over time. By 2024, schools would begin replacing refined...
Bundle of joy: These are expected to be the top baby names in 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Are you expecting a baby in 2023? Online baby name database Nameberry says a few trends are standing out in what's going to be popular this year. Baby naming experts say, this year, expect extravagant options that make a statement. Also, they believe character names from 80s pop culture are coming back, like those in Stranger Things. And then there's "gilded" names because "parents are actively seeking names that feel bright, luxurious and optimistic" like Goldie, Apollo and Helios. There are many more trends for 2023 here.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after a shooting in Evanston
EVANSTON (WKRC) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Evanston on Sunday afternoon. Police received a call at approximately 4:20 p.m. about a shooting on Bevis Ave. When police arrived, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was...
Gas prices decline for first time in 2023, still higher than a month ago
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline -- and it's the same around the Tri-State. Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati fell 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in Cincinnati were still 4.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant arrested for assault charge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A City of Cincinnati Fire Lieutenant was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault. Brandon Freeman, age 53, has been charged with one count of assault and one count of obstruction. The victim says Freeman knowingly grabbed her by the neck and slammed her into a wall,...
Coroner identifies 1 of 2 Middletown fatal shooting victims
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of two people found shot to death in a Middletown home early Saturday morning. The coroner said one of the victims is Daniel Fitzgerald, 25. The cause of death is homicide. Fitzgerald and another man, identified by family members...
Springdale Police searching for person of interest in shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting. The shooting happened Monday at a BP station on Springfield Pike around 4:15 p.m. Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital privately. The extent of their injuries is unknown. Police released photos...
