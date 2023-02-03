CINCINNATI (WKRC) — Are you expecting a baby in 2023? Online baby name database Nameberry says a few trends are standing out in what's going to be popular this year. Baby naming experts say, this year, expect extravagant options that make a statement. Also, they believe character names from 80s pop culture are coming back, like those in Stranger Things. And then there's "gilded" names because "parents are actively seeking names that feel bright, luxurious and optimistic" like Goldie, Apollo and Helios. There are many more trends for 2023 here.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO