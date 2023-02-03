ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

tourcounsel.com

El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness Receives $7.8M in NEW Federal Funds to Address Unsheltered Homelessness

Tucson, Arizona (February 6, 2023) -- On February 2, 2023, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in new federal program awards in 46 cities and localities across 30 states to address unsheltered and rural homelessness. This announcement encourages coordinated planning among a variety of partners that include healthcare, Public Housing Agencies, other HUD-assisted housing providers, and people with lived experience. Click here to read the HUD announcement.
TUCSON, AZ
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Lack of border security is impacting local Arizona law enforcement

As a former law enforcement officer from Southern Arizona, I have seen first-hand the direct impact failed border policies have on local communities and police departments. I served the Tucson community for nearly 20 years and have seen increased dependency on local law enforcement resources and community services because of the growing number of foreign nationals illegally or legally entering the U.S. making asylum claims. As a police sergeant, my officers would routinely respond to theft, assault, and disturbance calls at a Non-Governmental Organization temporarily...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Turkish restaurant owner reacts to deadly earthquakes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People in Syria and Turkey are still dealing with the aftermath following a 7.5 magnitude temblor that followed a 7.8 earthquake near the countries’ border on Monday, Feb. 6. Here in Tucson, it’s been a bittersweet couple of days as many of the employees...
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Pima County seeks applications for affordable housing projects; application period runs through March 1

PIMA COUNTY, Feb. 6, 2023 — Pima County is seeking applications for the development or preservation of affordable housing. Applications are open to qualified nonprofit and for-profit developers, builders, government agencies and partnerships. On Oct. 18, the Pima County Board of Supervisors allocated $5 million for affordable housing, $4...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
tucsonaz.gov

Downtown Links East End Celebration

The eastern segment of the Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project is nearing completion from the Broadway and Aviation Parkway intersection to Sixth Street and Stone Avenue. The new Maclovio Barraza Parkway includes a new four-lane roadway, streetlights, storm drain enhancements and connections for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. As part...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
VAIL, AZ

