KOLD-TV
Big spike in job numbers nationwide means rest of country catching up to Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many in Washington celebrate the new jobs numbers, 517,000 new jobs in January, it’s a pretty sure bet not many were in Arizona. It seems the rest of the nation is just now catching up to Phoenix, Tucson, and the state as a whole.
tourcounsel.com
El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
KOLD-TV
One year in, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talks about successes, shortfalls
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been a year since Chad Kasmar stepped into the top spot. 13 News was the first to interview him in 2022 to discuss his plans for the department,. He once again gave us a candid snapshot of his first year leading the men...
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
ABC 15 News
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness Receives $7.8M in NEW Federal Funds to Address Unsheltered Homelessness
Tucson, Arizona (February 6, 2023) -- On February 2, 2023, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in new federal program awards in 46 cities and localities across 30 states to address unsheltered and rural homelessness. This announcement encourages coordinated planning among a variety of partners that include healthcare, Public Housing Agencies, other HUD-assisted housing providers, and people with lived experience. Click here to read the HUD announcement.
Op-Ed: Lack of border security is impacting local Arizona law enforcement
As a former law enforcement officer from Southern Arizona, I have seen first-hand the direct impact failed border policies have on local communities and police departments. I served the Tucson community for nearly 20 years and have seen increased dependency on local law enforcement resources and community services because of the growing number of foreign nationals illegally or legally entering the U.S. making asylum claims. As a police sergeant, my officers would routinely respond to theft, assault, and disturbance calls at a Non-Governmental Organization temporarily...
Arizona sees increase in cannabis use as marijuana-related arrests drop
In 2020, the state of Arizona reported that 28% of drug related arrests were because of marijuana. Just one year later in 2021, that number decreased to just 7%.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
KOLD-TV
Turkish restaurant owner reacts to deadly earthquakes
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - People in Syria and Turkey are still dealing with the aftermath following a 7.5 magnitude temblor that followed a 7.8 earthquake near the countries’ border on Monday, Feb. 6. Here in Tucson, it’s been a bittersweet couple of days as many of the employees...
roselawgroupreporter.com
SOLD! Self-storage site in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZONA, February 2, 2023 – A 1.1-acre site at 6335 E Tanque Verde Road in Tucson sold for $3.3 million ($69 PSF). It closed fully entitled with plans for a 793-unit self-storage facility to Tucson Tanque Verde SS, LLC of Gilbert c/o John Hartman, CFO/COO of Landmark Companies & Circle G Property Development.
realestatedaily-news.com
Pima County seeks applications for affordable housing projects; application period runs through March 1
PIMA COUNTY, Feb. 6, 2023 — Pima County is seeking applications for the development or preservation of affordable housing. Applications are open to qualified nonprofit and for-profit developers, builders, government agencies and partnerships. On Oct. 18, the Pima County Board of Supervisors allocated $5 million for affordable housing, $4...
OVPD: Reports of suspicious package at Home Depot
On February 4, 2023, around 9:45 a.m. the Oro Valley Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious package at the Home Depot in Oro Valley.
tucsonaz.gov
Downtown Links East End Celebration
The eastern segment of the Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project is nearing completion from the Broadway and Aviation Parkway intersection to Sixth Street and Stone Avenue. The new Maclovio Barraza Parkway includes a new four-lane roadway, streetlights, storm drain enhancements and connections for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. As part...
thisistucson.com
Gem show glitters into Tucson: 6 tips for first-time attendees
The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is among the largest rock, gem and mineral shows. It makes its way annually into Tucson beginning in the end of January. The showcase first made its debut in 1955 and started off as a very small show organized by the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society at a local elementary school, according to the Arizona Daily Star. Now there’s over 35 different shows all around Tucson to explore! Find some more information about this year’s event, including details on the many shows, through Visit Tucson.
ADOT: Plan for overnight I-10 ramp closure
According to The Arizona Department of Transportation Interstate 10 and the frontage roads will be restricted in both directions between Ina and Ruthrauff.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Sonoita Highway restricted to one lane because of brush fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sonoita Highway (State Route 83) was closed briefly south of Vail because of a brush fire Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. According to Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Arizona Department of Transportation personnel at the scene, the brush fire was near milepost 44, but has now moved away from the highway.
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
KOLD-TV
Pima County lays out next steps for $1.5 million federal grant to decrease traffic fatalities
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Pima County is set to benefit from a $1.52 million grant given by the U.S. Department of Transportation in an effort to decrease the number of traffic related deaths in the region. The grant comes as the county has seen a 50% increase in traffic...
Comments / 1