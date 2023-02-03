ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, FL

One dead, officer hospitalized after shooting at Memphis library

By Kaitlyn Snook
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
One person is dead, and a police officer is hospitalized after a shooting in Memphis.

Thursday, the Memphis Police Department responded to a call at a local library around 12:30 p.m.

In a statement on Twitter, MPD said the details of the shooting are unclear at this time. They do know that the officer and the other individual were shot.

The individual was pronounced dead on scene. The officer was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

