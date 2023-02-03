Read full article on original website
1 Killed Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley, Guilty Plea
One person was killed while a "luxury waterfront community" was built just off the Hudson River. A New Jersey developer has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker. General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death On Construction Site...
PD: New York State Business Busted Selling Drugs To HV Kids
After a child "overdosed," police allegedly caught a Hudson Valley business selling drugs to children. Over the weekend police in Rockland County, New York investigated reports that a business was selling drugs to children. Rockland County, New York Business Caught Selling Drugs To Children. A few weeks ago, the Suffern...
Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop
A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
New York Man Found With ‘Dangerous’ Drugs At Woodbury Commons
A Hudson Valley man fleeing police was found with around $200,000 worth of "dangerous narcotics" at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 37-year-old Sherlan Simpson of Newburgh was convicted after a jury trial in the Orange County Court of all charges against him.
‘Major Gas Leak’ Forces ‘Major Road Closures’ In Hudson Valley, NY
A reported "major gas leak" forced officials to close a number of roads in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., parts of Route 17 and nearby roads in Orange County had to be closed due to a gas leak. Gas Leak In Orange County, New York Closes Route...
Hudson Valley Man Who Crashed on Thruway Allegedly Had BAC Over 3X Legal Limit
Police say a lower Hudson Valley man is facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated after an early morning crash. Officials say once the suspect was taken into custody, it was determined he was driving with an alcohol level more than three times the state's legal limit. According to the...
Kingston’s Ole Savannah Owner Set to Open New Restaurant
Since the start of 2023, there have been a lot of changes in the Hudson Valley with local businesses. A fan-favorite coffee shop, Java Jo's in Orange County, NY closed its doors, the infamous Tony Boffa's Restaurant was replaced by YiShan Korean Restaurant in the same building located in Middletown, NY, and a 'premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop shared the details of how they are expanding this winter to bring in a new experience for guests in the Spring.
Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York
The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
Person fatally struck by Metro-North train; third train death in a week
The railroad crossing in Peekskill has many signs and markings that alert people to the dangers.
Rock Album Cover Designer to Reopen Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in Wappingers Falls, NY
Sanctuary of Visionary Art is run by Alex Grey, whose artwork is featured on rock band Tool's albums, set to open Entheon temple soon. Alex Grey is an American visual artist known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. His work can be seen as the cover artwork on the band Tool's albums' Lateralus and 10,000 Days. His work has also appeared on albums by groups like the Beastie Boys and Nirvana among others.
Reality Show Winners Coming to Hudson Valley For Surprise Event
Two winners of a popular reality show are headed to the Hudson Valley, but what they've got planned is still a bit of a secret. It was announced on Monday that the winners of a network reality series will be visiting Orange County, New York in March. While details of the visit are still a bit vague, we may have some insight into what they'll actually be doing here.
theexaminernews.com
Three Men Charged in Shooting Homicide in Peekskill
Three men were charged last week in connection with the Jan. 29 murder of a 35-year-old Peekskill resident. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, Peekskill police officers responded to the 100 block of Spring St. on 911 calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ricky Brickhouse with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.
DA: New York State Trooper Issued Bogus Tickets In Hudson Valley
A New York State Trooper is accused of issuing over 30 fake traffic tickets in the Hudson Valley, including one to a person who was dead. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced on Wednesday that a New York State Trooper was arrested. New York State Trooper Arrested In...
Teen trio charged after shooting in Kingston
Three teenagers were arrested Sunday afternoon after they allegedly shot up a house on Myers Road in Kingston.
NYSP: Wallkill woman attacks neighbors with hammer
A Wallkill woman was cited to court Sunday afternoon after police say she attacked her two neighbors with a hammer.
The Unexpected Reason Behind the 8am Traffic Jam on 44/55
The last thing you want to run into on your morning commute is a traffic jam. Well, usually. It turns out there's one daily backup in the Hudson Valley that's absolutely worth the wait. There's lots of traffic "secrets" in the Hudson Valley if you know where to look. For...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire
A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]
First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
Why do Hudson Valley Middle School Kids LOVE This New Drink? What’s The Big Deal?
If you have kids between the ages of 8 and 16 you already know they are always asking for something, right? It's an endless list of things they need, new clothes, the newest phone, video games, I could go on and on but have your kids asked you for the new trend drink yet?
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
