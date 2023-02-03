ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

PD: New York State Business Busted Selling Drugs To HV Kids

After a child "overdosed," police allegedly caught a Hudson Valley business selling drugs to children. Over the weekend police in Rockland County, New York investigated reports that a business was selling drugs to children. Rockland County, New York Business Caught Selling Drugs To Children. A few weeks ago, the Suffern...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Middletown, NY Dog Allegedly Shot Twice By Local Cop

A Hudson Valley family is asking for help after their dog was shot. Middletown New York resident, Devon McCarthy has shared a GoFundMe account that has been making its way around the Hudson Valley over the last few days. On the page, he alleged that on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 a cop shot his dog, Emmalena, twice.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Kingston’s Ole Savannah Owner Set to Open New Restaurant

Since the start of 2023, there have been a lot of changes in the Hudson Valley with local businesses. A fan-favorite coffee shop, Java Jo's in Orange County, NY closed its doors, the infamous Tony Boffa's Restaurant was replaced by YiShan Korean Restaurant in the same building located in Middletown, NY, and a 'premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop shared the details of how they are expanding this winter to bring in a new experience for guests in the Spring.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?. Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Rock Album Cover Designer to Reopen Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in Wappingers Falls, NY

Sanctuary of Visionary Art is run by Alex Grey, whose artwork is featured on rock band Tool's albums, set to open Entheon temple soon. Alex Grey is an American visual artist known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. His work can be seen as the cover artwork on the band Tool's albums' Lateralus and 10,000 Days. His work has also appeared on albums by groups like the Beastie Boys and Nirvana among others.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Reality Show Winners Coming to Hudson Valley For Surprise Event

Two winners of a popular reality show are headed to the Hudson Valley, but what they've got planned is still a bit of a secret. It was announced on Monday that the winners of a network reality series will be visiting Orange County, New York in March. While details of the visit are still a bit vague, we may have some insight into what they'll actually be doing here.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Three Men Charged in Shooting Homicide in Peekskill

Three men were charged last week in connection with the Jan. 29 murder of a 35-year-old Peekskill resident. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, Peekskill police officers responded to the 100 block of Spring St. on 911 calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ricky Brickhouse with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.
PEEKSKILL, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua girl, 15, accused of setting deadly Bronx fire

A 15-year-old girl from Canandaigua has been connected to a deadly arson fire in New York City. Police tell NBC that the fire took place in the Bronx on Jan. 29. Twenty-nine-year-old man, Abdoukarim Sakolly, died in the fire. Police say the girl, described as a “chronic runaway,” knew people...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Vehicle Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business [PICS]

First responders were on the scene Thursday after reports of a vehicle crashing through the front of a Hudson Valley business. Sources say it was a coordinated effort between fire departments and rescue services from several municipalities. There is no official word on how or why the crash occurred. Dutchess...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

