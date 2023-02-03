Read full article on original website
IceAxe
2d ago
Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened
Rep. Gary Parry, R-Colstrip, voted with a committee majority to table a bill that tried to revise labor laws despite, he said, being threatened with retaliation if he failed to support it. “I grew up fighting back the bullies, and I don’t buckle under bully tactics,” Parry said in a brief interview Monday after the […] The post Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mtpr.org
The Session Week 5: The judiciary, tax rebates and the budget surplus
Mara Silvers Today is legislative day 26 out of 90. And this week, we're talking about changes to the judicial branch, the budget surplus and tax proposals. This is The Session, a look at the politics and policy inside the Montana statehouse. I'm Mara Silvers with Montana Free Press. Shaylee...
mtpr.org
Montana lawmakers vote down funding for youth suicide screening
Montana lawmakers Monday narrowly voted down a bill that would have funded suicide screening for middle and high school students. Rep. Jonathan Karlen of Missoula, who is carring the bill, noted the scope of youth suicide in Montana on the House floor. ”Montana kids are more than 2.5 times more...
Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity
Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature that doesn’t really exist. Ask politicians on either side of the political spectrum and they’ll tell you they want someone who is familiar with the law, understands the political process, and is fair. That all sounds good. But what they really want is […] The post Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bill to codify Indian Child Welfare Act in state law gets first hearing
A handful of proponents spoke to their personal experiences being raised outside of their Native American culture and the struggle in adulthood to reconnect with their heritage during a hearing on Wednesday at the House Human Services Committee. Leo Thompson said she was placed with a non-Native family as a child and that her parents […] The post Bill to codify Indian Child Welfare Act in state law gets first hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’
Several Montana middle- and high-school students said Monday that a lawmaker did not correctly interpret scientific theory and that his bill would ban common theories, like gravity, from being taught in schools – hampering their education and futures in STEM fields. They, along with several award-winning Montana science teachers and representatives from the Board of […] The post Montana students, teachers blast bill that would limit science education to ‘scientific fact’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mtpr.org
Gianforte aims to reduce red tape by cutting 10% of state regulations
Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office aims to cut 10% of all state regulations by the end of this year. It’s part of the governor’s promise to reduce red tape. Gianforte created the Red Tape Relief Task Force his second day in office back in 2020. Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras has led the group in poring over the state’s 15,000 regulations on the books looking for places to cut.
mtpr.org
Bill requiring private insurance to cover 12 months of birth control advances
A bill that would require private insurance companies to cover a 12-month supply of prescription birth control has advanced in the Montana Legislature. Rep. Alice Buckley, a Democrat from Bozeman, is carrying House Bill 302 that would in some cases quadruple the maximum number of months of birth control supply a patient could pick up at one time – whether that be a pill, patch or ring.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus
The state of Montana has an extra $2 billion or so packed in its pocket, according to the Governor’s Office. The best plan for those dollars? This week, Democrats unveiled their idea, and they also shot criticisms at plans from Republicans that have already steamed through the House. “Instead of embarking on a billion dollar […] The post GOP tax relief bills advance; Gov praises progress, but Dems unveil own plans for $2B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Highway Patrol Seeking Reinforcements Amid Surge
The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for backup- not just from the Montana Legislature, but from you as well. MHP is now accepting applications for more trooper candidates as the state faces a fentanyl-fueled drug and crime epidemic. I asked Sgt. Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer for MHP, just how...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Viral video shows unexplained explosion over Montana? Billings says no official reports, Rosendale to keep tabs (VIDEO)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week. Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China...
Making the case for Gallatin College
Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
newsnationnow.com
Mexican drug cartels reach the Mountain West
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is
If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
mtpr.org
Montana's snowpack decreased after a dry January
Montana’s snowpack decreased statewide following January’s relatively dry conditions. According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, three months of ample precipitation across much of Montana ground to a halt last month. Snowpack percentages are near to above normal east of the Continental...
Rib & Chop House or Montana Club? Which One Is Better?
Franchise restaurants can be found in most Montana towns or cities, but these two were homegrown and incredible. Wherever you go in Montana, you can find family-style franchise restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Chili's, Applebee's, and other nationally recognized franchises are the most popular. Montanans love to frequent locally owned restaurants that won't break the bank on a large party.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity
It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
travelwithsara.com
Reasons To Explore Beautiful Southeast Montana
With so many things to do in Montana you will find yourself wanting to visit all 140,000+ square miles. Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States and it is the largest land locked state. I live in Iowa and Southeast Montana is a hop/skip and a jump from Medora, North Dakota. If you enjoy road tripping like I do, Southeast Montana is your destination.
