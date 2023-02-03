Read full article on original website
WTAP
Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
WTAP
Highmark W.Va. donates lactation pods to Discovery World on Market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Discovery World on Market getting closer to opening up, the museum is adding a new feature that will help nursing mothers. The museum is receiving over $41 thousand from Highmark from the W.Va. Charitable Fund. “We are thrilled to partner with Discovery World on Market,...
WTAP
Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
WTAP
Obituary: Mincks, Jay Timothy “Bear”
Jay Timothy “Bear” Mincks, 64, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, to Dwight and Betty (Campbell) Mincks. Tim was a Diesel Mechanic and a member of the Iron Workers Union, Teamsters Union, and Laborers Union. Tim, though retired, was always working. He enjoyed farming and riding his Harley Davidson. On vacations, he enjoyed off-shore fishing.
WTAP
Obituary: Bell, Robin Daphanne (Alderman)
Robin Daphanne (Alderman) Bell, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 31, 2023, at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice. Robin was born on February 13, 1957, in Ravenna, Ohio. Leaving behind her mother, Doris J. Davis, and her children, Vanessa Hinkle and...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
WTAP
Obituary: Etters, Austin Michael
Austin Michael Etters, 23, passed away Monday morning, January 23, 2023, in Vista, CA. He was born May 21, 1999, in Wilson, NC. Austin always gave love and laughter to everyone he loved. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking trails to waterfalls, music to the top of his lungs, riding motorcycles and racing cars, and WV. He would give his best for anyone when they needed it. He gave a beautiful brightness to the world that will never be forgotten.
WTAP
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad tells community the bridge pier is structurally sound
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community has been growing concerned of the crack that has been recently discovered by the public in one of the piers holding up the Parkersburg Belpre bridge. After speaking with a Belpre Industrial Parkersburg railroad official they said the damage visible to the pier presents...
WTAP
WVU’s Dr. Christopher Plein weighs in on using settlement funds to address opioid crisis
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is expected to approve mass litigation panel settlements against several pharmacies during their meeting on Feb. 6. Other settlement funds from lawsuits against companies whose practices contributed to the opioid crisis in Appalachia will soon be disbursed throughout the state. As these funds are distributed to counties and municipalities, there remains the open question of how those funds should best be used to remedy the effects of the opioid crisis.
WTAP
Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
WTAP
Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation
POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
