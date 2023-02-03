ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

WTAP

Businesses and good Samaritans donate to Gretchen Fleming ground search

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a significant turnout at the Gretchen Fleming ground search on Saturday. There were volunteers and businesses who wanted to help. Before the day of the search, Parkersburg police said that they expected many people. Parkersburg police chief Matt Board said he didn’t know if there could be anywhere from 150 to 15 hundred.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Highmark W.Va. donates lactation pods to Discovery World on Market

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Discovery World on Market getting closer to opening up, the museum is adding a new feature that will help nursing mothers. The museum is receiving over $41 thousand from Highmark from the W.Va. Charitable Fund. “We are thrilled to partner with Discovery World on Market,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Mincks, Jay Timothy “Bear”

Jay Timothy “Bear” Mincks, 64, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1958, in Marietta, Ohio, to Dwight and Betty (Campbell) Mincks. Tim was a Diesel Mechanic and a member of the Iron Workers Union, Teamsters Union, and Laborers Union. Tim, though retired, was always working. He enjoyed farming and riding his Harley Davidson. On vacations, he enjoyed off-shore fishing.
LOWELL, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Bell, Robin Daphanne (Alderman)

Robin Daphanne (Alderman) Bell, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 31, 2023, at her residence under the loving care of her family and Amedisys Hospice. Robin was born on February 13, 1957, in Ravenna, Ohio. Leaving behind her mother, Doris J. Davis, and her children, Vanessa Hinkle and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Etters, Austin Michael

Austin Michael Etters, 23, passed away Monday morning, January 23, 2023, in Vista, CA. He was born May 21, 1999, in Wilson, NC. Austin always gave love and laughter to everyone he loved. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking trails to waterfalls, music to the top of his lungs, riding motorcycles and racing cars, and WV. He would give his best for anyone when they needed it. He gave a beautiful brightness to the world that will never be forgotten.
WILSON, NC
WTAP

WVU’s Dr. Christopher Plein weighs in on using settlement funds to address opioid crisis

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is expected to approve mass litigation panel settlements against several pharmacies during their meeting on Feb. 6. Other settlement funds from lawsuits against companies whose practices contributed to the opioid crisis in Appalachia will soon be disbursed throughout the state. As these funds are distributed to counties and municipalities, there remains the open question of how those funds should best be used to remedy the effects of the opioid crisis.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wood County Schools closes for active shooter training

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools was closed today to hold active shooter training with law enforcement and school employees. The sessions that are going on is a part of the A.L.I.C.E. training model for these types of scenarios. The “A” standing for alert, the “L” for lockdown, the “I” for inform, the “C” standing for counter and finally the “E” for evacuation.
WTAP

Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation

POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
MASON COUNTY, WV

