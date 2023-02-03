PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is expected to approve mass litigation panel settlements against several pharmacies during their meeting on Feb. 6. Other settlement funds from lawsuits against companies whose practices contributed to the opioid crisis in Appalachia will soon be disbursed throughout the state. As these funds are distributed to counties and municipalities, there remains the open question of how those funds should best be used to remedy the effects of the opioid crisis.

