NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in January Kidnapping, Assault

San Jose police last week made an arrest in a kidnapping and assault from Jan. 10 in which the suspect held a knife to a woman's neck, the police department said Monday. Zhanfang Xu, 43, of Sunnyvale was arrested Jan. 31 on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Arrest Made Following Homicide in San Jose: Police

San Jose police said they made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a man dead. Just before 11 p.m. Friday, SJPD said their officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center, after a man with a gunshot wound self-transported himself to the hospital. SJPD's investigation...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Turkey Earthquakes Put Spotlight on Bay Area Retrofitting Efforts

The destruction caused by Monday's major earthquakes in Turkey is raising questions about quake retrofit efforts in the Bay Area. About a million homes in California need some kind of quake retrofit, according to the California Earthquake Authoritiy, and only 10% of California homeowners have earthquake insurance. Janiel Maffei, chief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting

Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

BART Inspector General Report Raises Questions

A report from BART's inspector general is raising questions about the way the transit agency works with its contractors and is spending its money. Among the findings, the inspector says BART didn't clearly spell out its expectations with one organization and in another case the agency awarded a contract to someone with a clear conflict of interest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Pedestrians Hit and Killed in Separate Incidents in San Jose

Two people in San Jose were hit and killed in separate incidents Monday, marking the first two pedestrian deaths on city streets this year, according to police. A little after 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Monterey Highway and Blossom Hill Road, where an apparent unhoused man was struck by a vehicle outside a marked crosswalk, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Roy Clay: The Story of the Black Godfather of Silicon Valley

In the infancy of Silicon Valley -- as the white, pocket-protector, khaki pants-wearing crowd was busy laying the bedrock of technology, Roy Clay stood out. Clay wasn't a product of an Ivy League school, didn't come from generational wealth. He came from a tiny Missouri town called Kimoch. And perhaps most noticeable among the growing tech ranks - Clay was African-American.
MISSOURI STATE
NBC Bay Area

Crowds Line San Francisco Streets for the Chinese New Year Parade

San Francisco's annual Chinese New Year Parade took place Saturday evening in San Francisco, starting near Second and Market Streets and continuing through the city to Columbus Avenue, ending at Chinatown. People lined the streets despite rainy and at times windy weather to watch the more more than 100 groups in the parade.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Pushes for Reinstatement

There was a renewed call for the city of Oakland to reinstate Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Sunday, as he said that there’s additional information that supports his position. “First, I would like to say that I believe I should be reinstated because I did nothing wrong,” Armstrong said.
OAKLAND, CA

