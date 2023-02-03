Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Retailers in San Francisco unite to increase efficiencyGeorge van EkerenSan Francisco, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Mobilize to Help Victims of Earthquakes in Syria and Turkey
As the death toll climbs after powerful earthquakes rocked Syria and Turkey, many in the Bay Area are mobilizing to help the victims. Marianne Favro has more in the video report above.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in January Kidnapping, Assault
San Jose police last week made an arrest in a kidnapping and assault from Jan. 10 in which the suspect held a knife to a woman's neck, the police department said Monday. Zhanfang Xu, 43, of Sunnyvale was arrested Jan. 31 on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, police said.
NBC Bay Area
High Cost of Housing Continues to Be Largest Concern for Bay Area Residents
A new study from the Public Policy of Institute of California has found the high price of housing remains the biggest concern in the Bay Area. While that likely does not come as a surprise, it is triggering old questions about how the region got to this point and what solutions are out there to fix it.
NBC Bay Area
Arrest Made Following Homicide in San Jose: Police
San Jose police said they made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a man dead. Just before 11 p.m. Friday, SJPD said their officers responded to the emergency room at Regional Medical Center, after a man with a gunshot wound self-transported himself to the hospital. SJPD's investigation...
NBC Bay Area
Turkey Earthquakes Put Spotlight on Bay Area Retrofitting Efforts
The destruction caused by Monday's major earthquakes in Turkey is raising questions about quake retrofit efforts in the Bay Area. About a million homes in California need some kind of quake retrofit, according to the California Earthquake Authoritiy, and only 10% of California homeowners have earthquake insurance. Janiel Maffei, chief...
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
NBC Bay Area
BART Inspector General Report Raises Questions
A report from BART's inspector general is raising questions about the way the transit agency works with its contractors and is spending its money. Among the findings, the inspector says BART didn't clearly spell out its expectations with one organization and in another case the agency awarded a contract to someone with a clear conflict of interest.
NBC Bay Area
2 Pedestrians Hit and Killed in Separate Incidents in San Jose
Two people in San Jose were hit and killed in separate incidents Monday, marking the first two pedestrian deaths on city streets this year, according to police. A little after 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Monterey Highway and Blossom Hill Road, where an apparent unhoused man was struck by a vehicle outside a marked crosswalk, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.
NBC Bay Area
Roy Clay: The Story of the Black Godfather of Silicon Valley
In the infancy of Silicon Valley -- as the white, pocket-protector, khaki pants-wearing crowd was busy laying the bedrock of technology, Roy Clay stood out. Clay wasn't a product of an Ivy League school, didn't come from generational wealth. He came from a tiny Missouri town called Kimoch. And perhaps most noticeable among the growing tech ranks - Clay was African-American.
NBC Bay Area
Crowds Line San Francisco Streets for the Chinese New Year Parade
San Francisco's annual Chinese New Year Parade took place Saturday evening in San Francisco, starting near Second and Market Streets and continuing through the city to Columbus Avenue, ending at Chinatown. People lined the streets despite rainy and at times windy weather to watch the more more than 100 groups in the parade.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Pushes for Reinstatement
There was a renewed call for the city of Oakland to reinstate Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Sunday, as he said that there’s additional information that supports his position. “First, I would like to say that I believe I should be reinstated because I did nothing wrong,” Armstrong said.
Comments / 0