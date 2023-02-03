Taylor scores 21 as Marshall beats Appalachian State 66-58

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 21 points to help Marshall defeat Appalachian State 66-58 on Thursday night.

Taylor also had five rebounds and seven assists for the Thundering Herd (19-5, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference). Taevion Kinsey added 15 points while going 7 of 17 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Kamdyn Curfman finished 2 of 8 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points.

Justin Abson led the way for the Mountaineers (13-11, 6-5) with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Terence Harcum added 14 points for Appalachian State. Donovan Gregory also put up 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .