West Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield boys hockey shuts out Dartmouth, 2-0

WESTFIELD – The Westfield boys ice hockey team received a much-needed boost with a home shutout Saturday at Amelia Park. The Bombers scored two third period goals and bottled up Darmouth’s offense for 45 minutes to hold on to a 2-0 victory. The first two periods lacked any...
WESTFIELD, MA
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $795,000

Mark Fairchild and Margaret Fairchild bought the property at 47 Ridge Road, Longmeadow, from Jerry L Gibson on Jan. 20, 2023, for $795,000 which represents a price per square foot of $367. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 29,201 square-foot lot. Additional...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Beanpot 2023: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch BU, Northeastern, BC, Harvard

It’s time for the 2023 Beanpot as four of Boston’s premier college hockey programs face off in the annual city tournament. Monday’s games will feature the traditional matchups of Boston University vs. Northeastern and Harvard and Boston College in the semifinals. This year’s games will air on NESN in New England. Fans can also stream college hockey games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV (in New England market only).
BOSTON, MA
Single family residence sells for $423,000 in Amherst

Gaibrial Duffy and Christopher Duffy acquired the property at 19 Thayer Street, Amherst, from Associates Llc Kgt on Jan. 19, 2023. The $423,000 purchase price works out to $272 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have...
AMHERST, MA
Single family residence sells in Ludlow for $525,000

Krzysztof Przybylek and Elisa Przybylek acquired the property at 2 Alvin Street, Ludlow, from Bruce Tetrault on Dec. 19, 2022. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
LUDLOW, MA
Apartment complex proposed for site of former Chicopee Falls Masonic Temple

CHICOPEE — A developer is hoping to build an apartment complex in Chicopee Falls, saying it is one of the best uses for the property that once held the Masonic Temple. Dennis Patel, owner of PREM, LLC, of Agawam, is proposing to construct a 24-unit, two-story apartment building on the 33,130 square-foot property that is bordered by East, Linden and Fuller streets.
CHICOPEE, MA
