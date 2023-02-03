It’s time for the 2023 Beanpot as four of Boston’s premier college hockey programs face off in the annual city tournament. Monday’s games will feature the traditional matchups of Boston University vs. Northeastern and Harvard and Boston College in the semifinals. This year’s games will air on NESN in New England. Fans can also stream college hockey games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV (in New England market only).

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO