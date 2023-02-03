Read full article on original website
Bianca Ortiz-Cordero drops 31 points, leads No. 13 Holyoke girls basketball past No. 4 Longmeadow, 60-47
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. LONGMEADOW ― No. 13 Holyoke stopped it’s losing skid at three on Monday night, defeating No. 4 Longmeadow, 60-47. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Feb. 6: No. 14 South Hadley defeats Easthampton & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 14 South Hadley defeated Easthampton, 58-49, on Monday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Feb. 6: No. 15 Frontier defeats No. 9 Palmer & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 15 Frontier narrowly defeated No. 9 Palmer on Monday night, 49-48. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Springfield International Charter football to join Tri-County league for 2023 season
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Springfield International Charter football team will play its first varsity season in the Tri-County league next fall, according to a post on the team’s Instagram.
Jack Dyjach’s overtime goal pushes Amherst past Taconic, 3-2
AMHERST — On an Amherst break in the final minutes of overtime against Taconic, Skyler Ferro connected with Jack Dyjach, who launched the puck into the back of the net for a winning goal.
Westfield boys hockey shuts out Dartmouth, 2-0
WESTFIELD – The Westfield boys ice hockey team received a much-needed boost with a home shutout Saturday at Amelia Park. The Bombers scored two third period goals and bottled up Darmouth’s offense for 45 minutes to hold on to a 2-0 victory. The first two periods lacked any...
GoFundMe for family of infant killed by tree in Southwick during arctic blast hits goal
The GoFundMe for the family of a 4-month-old girl killed by a tree in Southwick during Friday’s arctic blast exceeded its $20,000 goal in just three days. The fundraiser has now collected over $23,000. Alana Rae Bourbeau was killed in Southwick on Friday. The 4-month-old, who was identified in...
Single family residence in South Hadley sells for $585,000
David Urbanski and Roberta Urbanski acquired the property at 16 Lyon grn., South Hadley, from N Duquette Son Const J on Jan. 20, 2023. The $585,000 purchase price works out to $227 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These...
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $795,000
Mark Fairchild and Margaret Fairchild bought the property at 47 Ridge Road, Longmeadow, from Jerry L Gibson on Jan. 20, 2023, for $795,000 which represents a price per square foot of $367. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 29,201 square-foot lot. Additional...
Arctic blast winds bring tree down on car in Southwick, killing infant
SOUTHWICK — The past weekend’s arctic cold snap resulted in a fatal accident late Friday morning when a tree fell on a vehicle and killed an infant and hospitalized the driver. Southwick police responded to Feeding Hills Road in Southwick at 11:57 a.m. Friday after a tree had...
Beanpot 2023: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch BU, Northeastern, BC, Harvard
It’s time for the 2023 Beanpot as four of Boston’s premier college hockey programs face off in the annual city tournament. Monday’s games will feature the traditional matchups of Boston University vs. Northeastern and Harvard and Boston College in the semifinals. This year’s games will air on NESN in New England. Fans can also stream college hockey games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV (in New England market only).
Single family residence sells for $423,000 in Amherst
Gaibrial Duffy and Christopher Duffy acquired the property at 19 Thayer Street, Amherst, from Associates Llc Kgt on Jan. 19, 2023. The $423,000 purchase price works out to $272 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Some Longmeadow streets experiencing low pressure, no water due to water main break
A water main break on Emerson Road in Longmeadow is the reason houses on nearby streets are experiencing low water pressure or no water, according to the Longmeadow Fire Department. The break, which occurred Monday afternoon, has impacted the following streets: Arlington Road, Lexington Road, Essex Road, Emerson Road, Anthony...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 86 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,170-square-foot home on Robinson Road in West Springfield that sold for $255,000.
Single family residence sells in Ludlow for $525,000
Krzysztof Przybylek and Elisa Przybylek acquired the property at 2 Alvin Street, Ludlow, from Bruce Tetrault on Dec. 19, 2022. The $525,000 purchase price works out to $209 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Chicopee School Committee selects Connecticut administrator as next superintendent
CHICOPEE – The School Committee selected Connecticut administrator Marcus L. Ware over its interim superintendent Alvin W. Morton as its next school superintendent on Monday night after two members changed their votes to break a deadlock. The School Committee met for the second time Monday to deliberate over which...
Apartment complex proposed for site of former Chicopee Falls Masonic Temple
CHICOPEE — A developer is hoping to build an apartment complex in Chicopee Falls, saying it is one of the best uses for the property that once held the Masonic Temple. Dennis Patel, owner of PREM, LLC, of Agawam, is proposing to construct a 24-unit, two-story apartment building on the 33,130 square-foot property that is bordered by East, Linden and Fuller streets.
Minnechaug student reporter Lilli DiGrande had scoop on Wilbraham lights issue
Minnechaug Regional High School’s unique problem of lights that can’t be turned off recently gained national attention, but one student within the school already had the scoop more than a year ago. Lilli DiGrande, a 16-year-old junior and co-editor of “The Smoke Signal,” the online school newspaper, published...
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Jan. 29 - Feb. 5
A house in Springfield that sold for $75,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $291,305. The average price per square foot ended up at $196.
Uptown Boxing Gym in Southbridge supports athletes of all ages, backgrounds
At 5 p.m., Uptown Boxing Gym in Southbridge is quiet and empty except for owner David Di Gregorio. As the clock ticks toward 5:30, however, people begin to arrive, and soon the gym is filled with people of all ages. Di Gregorio has operated Uptown Boxing since opening it in...
