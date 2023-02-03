Read full article on original website
Jim Boeheim’s ESPN comments prompt Forbes, Capel questions and ACC coaches’ comments on NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. – Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes was watching the Netflix show The Recruit (he recommends it), when Jim Boeheim called at 2:30 Sunday morning. College basketball coaches, Forbes said, stay up late. A few hours earlier, Forbes had been watching the North Carolina-Duke basketball game when “my...
Boeheim, Weitsman discuss NIL remarks the coach made to ESPN: ‘That’s the future of basketball’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim clarified comments he made about Adam Weitsman’s involvement in Name, Image and Likeness payments to SU athletes during the ACC coaches’ teleconference on Monday. Boeheim was quoted by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Saturday as saying that Weitsman “talks...
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 66: Boston College Hates SU, Jim Boeheim Comments & Lax Talk
Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 66, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Mike McAllister, Josh Crawford, Emily Shiroff and Sammy St. Jean discuss Syracuse men's and women's basketball's wins over Boston College, Jim Boeheim's comments to ESPN regarding retirement and NIL, ...
Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Coaches Made Big Impression on Marcus Adams During Visit
All Syracuse caught up with Elev8 Elite head coach Cory DeSanti, who is priority Orange target Marcus Adams' AAU coach, to discuss the recent official visit, an update on a decision timeframe and what type of player Syracuse is targeting. Of note, the Syracuse coaching staff was on point with its ...
Traded twice, cut once: Former Syracuse player Elijah Hughes on the business of basketball (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Elijah Hughes left Syracuse University after the 2019-20 to enter the NBA draft. Drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Hughes was traded to the Utah Jazz. After spending the next year and a half in Utah, Hughes was traded in the middle of the 2021-22 season to Portland. When the season ended, Portland did not extend Hughes’ rookie contract.
Axe: Can Jim Boeheim honestly answer the retirement question?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Can Jim Boeheim honestly assess if he is still the right guy for the job?. That is the question as we play the next round of everyone’s least favorite game *cue the studio audience* “Will Jim Boeheim retire now?”
Jim Boeheim issues apology to ACC teams he accused of ‘buying’ players
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jim Boeheim issued a statement Monday morning apologizing to ACC schools he accused of ‘buying’ players during a conversation with ESPN’s Pete Thamel after Saturday’s game at Boston College. In his statement, the Syracuse coach said he believed the three schools -- Miami,...
Syracuse University held hostage to Boeheim’s worst impulses (Your Letters)
Jim Boeheim’s recent statement to an ESPN reporter that retirement is “[his] choice,” and that he can “do whatever I want,” says more about Syracuse University as an institution than it does a 78-year old coach whose best years are behind him (”Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s ‘probably’ returning for 2023-24 season,” Feb. 4, 2023).
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: The year of NIL has led to at least one season of parity
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement
Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim caused quite a stir this weekend when he made some shocking comments that seemed to be accusing multiple ACC programs of recruiting violations. But it looks like he’s now walking those comments back. Following Saturday’s win over the Boston College Eagles, Jim Boeheim claimed that the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Read more... The post Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s “probably’' returning for 2023-24 season
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jim Boeheim addressed speculation over his coaching future in the aftermath of Syracuse’s 77-68 win at Boston College on Saturday. In a one-on-one post-game interview with ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Boeheim, who is 78 years old, said he’s leaning toward returning for a 48th season as the head coach at his alma mater.
Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange... The post Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz responds to benching with stellar stretch run against Boston College: ‘It propelled us’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Jim Boeheim sent a message to Judah Mintz when he took the freshman guard out of Syracuse’s game against Boston College on Saturday. Boeheim had another message for Mintz when he sent him back into the game. Mintz received both messages loud and clear.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
Jesse Edwards carries Syracuse over BC, but Judah Mintz was key, too (Donna Ditota’s Quick Hits)
Chestnut Hill, Mass. -- Syracuse continued down the rematch road Saturday here at the Conte Forum, where the Orange played Boston College for the second time this season. Last time, SU won 79-65 on a day when Joe Girard scored 24 points and Benny Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Joey Spallina went shot-crazy in Syracuse’s win over Vermont. Gary Gait says ‘the goals will come’
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse men’s lacrosse attacker Joey Spallina finally found the back of the net late in the third period, it felt like it should have been his third or fourth goal. The newest No. 22 wearer for the Orange had nine shots by that point...
Benny Williams returns to his Syracuse team after taking personal time off: ‘Back to normal’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to his Syracuse team on Wednesday after taking time earlier in the week for “personal reasons.”. Williams missed Monday’s game against Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome. He practiced on Wednesday, the first day the Orange returned to workouts after the loss to Virginia.
Syracuse basketball box score at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ returns to the airwaves on The Beat
The time is just right for the return of Jus Mic. Jus Mic begins a new radio show on 96.5 / 100.3 The Beat (WMVN-FM) in Syracuse starting Monday, Feb. 6. He’ll host the afternoon drive weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on the rhythmic contemporary hit radio (CHR) station. “We...
