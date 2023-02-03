Read full article on original website
“We would have had more championships and more success if it wasn’t for him being selfish" - Stephen Jackson exposes the most selfish player he played with
Stephen Jackson exposes future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker as the most selfish player he played with.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Real Reason Why Kyrie Irving Has Requested A Trade
Kyrie Irving expressed his desired to leave the Brooklyn Nets no matter how much money they'd offer in the summer.
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks
The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
sportszion.com
Official: Marcus Jordan dating his father Michael Jordan’s teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen
It appears that 2023 will be a wild west of bizarre revelations and incidents in the sports industry. The first month already produced Michael Jordan calling Isiah Thomas ‘a*#*le’ in his documentary. How could his son, Marcus Jordan, be an exception?. Marcus Jordan played college basketball for a...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
NBC Sports
Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron
While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him. Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving was shown on the Barclays Center jumbotron and met with loud boos from fans. Irving stunningly requested a trade...
NBC Sports
Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder
In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
NBC Sports
Kuzma leaves Wizards-Nets game with ankle injury
Kyle Kuzma left the Wizards' Saturday night game against the Brooklyn Nets in the second quarter with a left ankle sprain, a rare injury for the 6-foot-10 forward. Kuzma, 27, has only missed one of the Wizards' 52 games so far this season, as he leads the team in games played. He tweaked his ankle while driving through the lane against Brooklyn and quickly hobbled off the court to the locker room.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
NBC Sports
Warriors relieved after Steph feared worst with leg injury
SAN FRANCISCO -- Any Steph Curry injury brings a somber tone to the Warriors and the rest of the NBA. For the second time this season, however, the Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief with their superstar sidelined. The Warriors on Sunday announced an MRI taken Saturday night showed...
NBC Sports
Simmons explains why trading Kuminga would 'haunt' Warriors
The clock is ticking on the Warriors’ decisions surrounding the future of their roster. Golden State’s mission to defend its 2022 NBA championship hasn’t quite taken off. The team sits just one game above .500 and is in eighth place in a crowded Western Conference 53 games into the season.
NBC Sports
Will Sixers upgrade backup center spot before deadline?
As the trade deadline neared last year, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was candid about his preferences. “We need a point guard,” Rivers said approximately two days before the Sixers landed James Harden. He’s yet to make any similar public proclamations as Thursday afternoon’s deadline approaches. Still, calling backup...
NBC Sports
Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander go off for 42, Thunder blow out Rockets
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder took what coach Mark Daigneault called a “bloodthirsty mentality” into Saturday’s rematch with the Houston Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help the Thunder blow out Houston 153-121. They were disappointed in losing at Houston on Wednesday and...
NBC Sports
Klay adds to Warriors legacy with historic game vs. OKC
SAN FRANCISCO – Like Usain Bolt blasting out of the blocks in the Olympics or Tiger Woods, in his prime, smoking the field in a major, Klay Thompson in a “zone” on the basketball court is a spellbinding sight to behold. And there it was, out of...
NBC Sports
Watch Klay Thompson knock down 12 3-pointers, lift Warriors to win without Curry
Stephen Curry was not in the building, the first of maybe a month of games he’s going to miss with a leg injury. Who would take charge of the Warriors’ offense with No. 30 out?. Klay Thompson. Thompson knocked down 12 3-pointers and scored 42 points to lead...
NBC Sports
Can Nunn help Wizards' 3-point shooting?
WASHINGTON -- One glance at Kendrick Nunn's 3-point numbers for this season would not suggest he will help lift the Wizards' below-league-average outside shooting. But Nunn has a history as a long-range marksman that suggests considerable upside in that area. Nunn has also been shooting much better as of late,...
NBC Sports
Kyrie Irving trade request update: Clippers make offer, LeBron says “duh” Irving helps Lakers
Nets fans booed Kyrie Irving when he was put up on the jumbotron at Barclays Center before the game Friday night (Irving was out vs. the Wizards). Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and the Nets are talking to several teams about a potential deal, with the Lakers, Suns and Mavericks at the front of the line. This trade could come together in the next few days, allowing the teams involved to make other moves before next Thursday’s deadline.
NBC Sports
Pederson recalls awesome first memories as Dubs, Giants fan
Joc Pederson’s childhood dream of playing for the team he grew up a fan of became a reality when he signed with the Giants last offseason. Pederson grew up about 30 miles south of San Francisco in Palo Alto, Calif., and was a die-hard fan of the Giants, Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers.
