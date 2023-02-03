ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks

The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron

While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him. Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving was shown on the Barclays Center jumbotron and met with loud boos from fans. Irving stunningly requested a trade...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder

In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Kuzma leaves Wizards-Nets game with ankle injury

Kyle Kuzma left the Wizards' Saturday night game against the Brooklyn Nets in the second quarter with a left ankle sprain, a rare injury for the 6-foot-10 forward. Kuzma, 27, has only missed one of the Wizards' 52 games so far this season, as he leads the team in games played. He tweaked his ankle while driving through the lane against Brooklyn and quickly hobbled off the court to the locker room.
WASHINGTON, DC
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
NBC Sports

Warriors relieved after Steph feared worst with leg injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- Any Steph Curry injury brings a somber tone to the Warriors and the rest of the NBA. For the second time this season, however, the Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief with their superstar sidelined. The Warriors on Sunday announced an MRI taken Saturday night showed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Simmons explains why trading Kuminga would 'haunt' Warriors

The clock is ticking on the Warriors’ decisions surrounding the future of their roster. Golden State’s mission to defend its 2022 NBA championship hasn’t quite taken off. The team sits just one game above .500 and is in eighth place in a crowded Western Conference 53 games into the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Will Sixers upgrade backup center spot before deadline?

As the trade deadline neared last year, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was candid about his preferences. “We need a point guard,” Rivers said approximately two days before the Sixers landed James Harden. He’s yet to make any similar public proclamations as Thursday afternoon’s deadline approaches. Still, calling backup...
UTAH STATE
NBC Sports

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander go off for 42, Thunder blow out Rockets

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder took what coach Mark Daigneault called a “bloodthirsty mentality” into Saturday’s rematch with the Houston Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help the Thunder blow out Houston 153-121. They were disappointed in losing at Houston on Wednesday and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Klay adds to Warriors legacy with historic game vs. OKC

SAN FRANCISCO – Like Usain Bolt blasting out of the blocks in the Olympics or Tiger Woods, in his prime, smoking the field in a major, Klay Thompson in a “zone” on the basketball court is a spellbinding sight to behold. And there it was, out of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Can Nunn help Wizards' 3-point shooting?

WASHINGTON -- One glance at Kendrick Nunn's 3-point numbers for this season would not suggest he will help lift the Wizards' below-league-average outside shooting. But Nunn has a history as a long-range marksman that suggests considerable upside in that area. Nunn has also been shooting much better as of late,...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Kyrie Irving trade request update: Clippers make offer, LeBron says “duh” Irving helps Lakers

Nets fans booed Kyrie Irving when he was put up on the jumbotron at Barclays Center before the game Friday night (Irving was out vs. the Wizards). Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and the Nets are talking to several teams about a potential deal, with the Lakers, Suns and Mavericks at the front of the line. This trade could come together in the next few days, allowing the teams involved to make other moves before next Thursday’s deadline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Pederson recalls awesome first memories as Dubs, Giants fan

Joc Pederson’s childhood dream of playing for the team he grew up a fan of became a reality when he signed with the Giants last offseason. Pederson grew up about 30 miles south of San Francisco in Palo Alto, Calif., and was a die-hard fan of the Giants, Golden State Warriors and San Francisco 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

