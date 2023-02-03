Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police searching for teen in connection to double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville Street SW in the Princeton Lakes community. Upon arrival, officials found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old man shot to death.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
3 convicted after Ga. man shot to death feet from fiancée, kids as part of gang initiation
Prosecutors say the crime was part of a gang initiation for one of the defendants.
Cobb County deputy recruit fired, arrested after attacking inmate, sheriff says
The sheriff’s office said a detainee was causing a disturbance when the recruit attacked him.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County officer fired, charged after allegedly attacking detainee
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference about a Cobb County deputy recruit who allegedly beat up a detainee at a facility on Saturday. An altercation occurred in a Cobb County facility between deputy recruit Jaquon Brown and a detainee Feb....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Business burglarized overnight in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a possible business burglary overnight. It happened on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway at a Dollar General store. The suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, washing powder, and other miscellaneous items from the store. It appears they gained access by breaking...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two accused of arson after Marietta car fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are accused of arson for a car fire in Marietta. The fire happened on Red Barn Road Jul. 9, 2022. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services found an abandoned Nissan sedan at approximately 3 a.m. 22-year-old David Hunter Rogers has been charged...
‘I almost died.’ Inmate describes being stabbed dozens of times inside Fulton County Jail
Domence Flannigan, who is now out of the hospital and recovering in the jail infirmary, said the inmates who attacked him over the weekend were armed with homemade shanks.
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead inside Douglasville hotel room, detectives say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police officers responding to a call about a fight that took place at a hotel on Durelee Lane said they found a man, deceased, inside one of the rooms. Police said the call came in regarding the Royal Inn & Suites in Douglasville on Sunday. Detectives...
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is still fighting for her life in the hospital nearly one month after she was shot in the head. Londyn Jenkins has severe brain damage, according to her family. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into...
Police search for suspect after 15-year-old shot in Troup County
Police are searching for a suspect after a 15-year-old boy was shot in LaGrange.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff with barricaded man ends peacefully in DeKalb County
DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A standoff has ended at a home in DeKalb County. Doraville Police say a man barricaded himself early Monday morning inside a home on Tilly Mill Road in Doraville, which is located near Hightower Elementary School. According to the city of Doraville, a man...
69-year-old restaurant owner attacked by Grubhub driver picking up order, metro Atlanta police say
Grub Hub is responding after police accused one of their food delivery drivers of attacking and robbing a Sandy Springs Restaurant owner.
Police say teen couple lured Henry County 14-year-old, paralyzing him during armed robbery
He thought he was just going to visit a friend on his Christmas break.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police investigating 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend
Driver dead, multiple people injured after car crashes into Gwinnett County mobile home
It is unclear if the people injured were in the car or inside the mobile home at the time of the crash.
2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead
The security guard was removing two people from the club when they started firing.
