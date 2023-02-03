ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police searching for teen in connection to double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. According to Atlanta police officials, officers responded to reports of two people shot near 3295 Saville Street SW in the Princeton Lakes community. Upon arrival, officials found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 25-year-old man shot to death.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Shootout at Atlanta gas station damages employee’s car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the people involved in a shootout at a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway. The shootout reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Two men allegedly began shooting after encountering each other at the...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County officer fired, charged after allegedly attacking detainee

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference about a Cobb County deputy recruit who allegedly beat up a detainee at a facility on Saturday. An altercation occurred in a Cobb County facility between deputy recruit Jaquon Brown and a detainee Feb....
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Business burglarized overnight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a possible business burglary overnight. It happened on the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway at a Dollar General store. The suspect allegedly stole cigarettes, washing powder, and other miscellaneous items from the store. It appears they gained access by breaking...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two accused of arson after Marietta car fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are accused of arson for a car fire in Marietta. The fire happened on Red Barn Road Jul. 9, 2022. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services found an abandoned Nissan sedan at approximately 3 a.m. 22-year-old David Hunter Rogers has been charged...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead inside Douglasville hotel room, detectives say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police officers responding to a call about a fight that took place at a hotel on Durelee Lane said they found a man, deceased, inside one of the rooms. Police said the call came in regarding the Royal Inn & Suites in Douglasville on Sunday. Detectives...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is still fighting for her life in the hospital nearly one month after she was shot in the head. Londyn Jenkins has severe brain damage, according to her family. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County

Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Standoff with barricaded man ends peacefully in DeKalb County

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A standoff has ended at a home in DeKalb County. Doraville Police say a man barricaded himself early Monday morning inside a home on Tilly Mill Road in Doraville, which is located near Hightower Elementary School. According to the city of Doraville, a man...
DORAVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police investigating 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend

Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy