FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
CoinDesk
Digital Asset Management Platform HeightZero Taps CoinDesk Indices to Offer Crypto Basket to Financial Advisors
HeightZero, a digital asset management platform, is now offering crypto portfolios to its registered investment advisor (RIA) clients through CoinDesk subsidiary CoinDesk Indices' (CDI) Large Cap Select Index (DLCS). The DLCS index provides a...
CoinDesk
Central Banks Are Working on a Monitoring System for Stablecoin Balance Sheets
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the association of the world's central banks, is spearheading the development of a monitoring system for stablecoins to ensure issuers maintain adequate reserves. Named Project Pyxtrial, the...
CoinDesk
‘Disinflation’ Trends Will Soon ‘Hit a Brick Wall’: Oanda’s Edward Moya
How long the labor market's better-than-expected recovery lasts could have an impact on how quickly inflation falls, Oanda Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" Monday. "These...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: The Graph’s GRT Soars 92% in 7 Days
Indexing protocolThe Graph's GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform's significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter. The token began to climb at the beginning of 2023 after plummeting in the second half of 2022, and is now trading at around $0.17, up 94% over the last seven days. GRT in 2021 had risen above $5 billion in market value before spiraling lower as the wider crypto market started tumbling late that year.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $23K as Investors Weigh Their Next Steps
Bitcoin dipped for afifth consecutive day Monday before regaining ground later in the day to trade near $23,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently down about a half a percentage point over...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
CoinDesk
Indexing Protocol The Graph’s GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap
Indexing protocolThe Graph's GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform's significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter.
CoinDesk
The Ordinals Protocol Has Caused a Resurgence in Bitcoin Development
TheOrdinals protocol has triggered a revival of interest in bitcoin (BTC) development and has led to an increase in average block size as more users join the network, research firm FSInsight said in a report Friday.
CoinDesk
DebtDAO to Burn 18M FTX User Debt Tokens Following Demand Frenzy
Irrational exuberance from crypto traders for the newly-issued FTX User Debt (FUD) tokens has resulted in volatile price swings, controversies, millions in trading volumes, and a decision to destroy a majority of the token's supply permanently.
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lender Genesis and Parent DCG Reach Initial Agreement With Main Creditors: Source
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its bankrupt Genesis subsidiaries reached an in-principle agreement on terms of a restructuring plan with a group of the firm's main creditors, according to a person familiar with the situation.
CoinDesk
Hong Kong Regulator Wants to Beef Up Its Staff Covering Virtual Assets
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) wants to expand the team handling virtual assets as the cityseeks to become a crypto hub. In its budget report for 2023-24 to the jurisdiction's Legislative Council,...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin in the Red for Fifth Straight Day
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is trading down for a fifth straight day on Monday,the longest run since falling over six consecutive days in August last year. Bitcoin began to fall on Thursday after posting an upward trajectory in January, when it gained 40%, according to data from TradingView. Monday's drop comes as Wall Street equity futures and European stocks dipped following Friday's unexpectedly strong jobs report from the U.S. The rest of the crypto market was also trading in the red on Monday.
CoinDesk
The Rise of Crypto's Brand of Regenerative Finance
When society broke down, the people stepped up. This is what Manuel Alzuru observed in 2020, during the depths of Covid, when he moved to Barcelona. He had just caught Covid. "And there was no help," Alzuru says now. "All of the hospitals and clinics had completely collapsed."
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Crypto Long Positions Surging Among Asset Managers
Asset managers are adding to historically high long positions in bitcoin, the most recent Commitment of Traders (COT) report shows. The report underscores investors' surging confidence in crypto markets that has sent the price...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
CoinDesk
Digital Bank Revolut to Offer Crypto Staking
Digital banking service Revolut is starting to offer crypto staking to customers in the U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA), according to an emailed announcement. Revolut, which has around 25 million customers worldwide, the...
CoinDesk
DeFi Lender Alchemix Approves ALCX Token Buyback Plan
The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind crypto loans protocol Alchemix Finance on Monday approved a proposal to divert some of the cash bolstering its treasury and yield-farming activities into a token buyback program for its native ALCX.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance Introduces Tool for Calculating Taxes on Transactions
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has introduced a tool to help users calculate the tax obligations on their crypto transactions as governments increasingly look to ensure they don't miss out on revenue from the industry. The...
CoinDesk
WazirX Calls Binance Allegations 'False and Misleading,' Plans to Seek Recourse
Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX has said "allegations made by Binance in their blog are false and unsubstantiated" and that with respect to Binance's actions, it is taking the necessary steps to seek recourse and protect its legal rights, according to ablog post published on Tuesday.
