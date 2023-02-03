Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Indexing protocolThe Graph’s GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform’s significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter. The token began to climb at the beginning of 2023 after plummeting in the second half of 2022, and is now trading at around $0.17, up 94% over the last seven days. GRT in 2021 had risen above $5 billion in market value before spiraling lower as the wider crypto market started tumbling late that year.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO