YSU women fall; 4-game win streak snapped
FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WKBN) – Purdue-Fort Wayne topped Youngstown State 67-65 in women’s Horizon League action on Thursday night.
The loss snaps YSU’s four-game win streak.
Shayla Sellers led the Mastodons with 19 points, including the go ahead basket with :22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Jazzlyn Linbo added 14, while Amelia Bromenschenkel chipped in with 10.The next wrestling superstar? YSU basketball player recruited by WWE
Megan Callahan led the Penguins with a game-high 23 points. Paige Shy and Lilly Ritz added 12 points apiece in the setback.
YSU drops to 16-6 overall on the season and 10-3 in Horizon League action. The Penguins return to action on Saturday on the road at Cleveland State.
Purdue-Fort Wayne improves to 10-13 overall and 7-6 in league play. The Mastodons return to the floor on Saturday at home against Robert Morris.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0