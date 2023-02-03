YSU women fall; 4-game win streak snapped

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WKBN) – Purdue-Fort Wayne topped Youngstown State 67-65 in women’s Horizon League action on Thursday night.

The loss snaps YSU’s four-game win streak.

Shayla Sellers led the Mastodons with 19 points, including the go ahead basket with :22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Jazzlyn Linbo added 14, while Amelia Bromenschenkel chipped in with 10.

Megan Callahan led the Penguins with a game-high 23 points. Paige Shy and Lilly Ritz added 12 points apiece in the setback.

YSU drops to 16-6 overall on the season and 10-3 in Horizon League action. The Penguins return to action on Saturday on the road at Cleveland State.

Purdue-Fort Wayne improves to 10-13 overall and 7-6 in league play. The Mastodons return to the floor on Saturday at home against Robert Morris.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.