hogville.net
Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. returned to Razorbacks practices as a participant in recent days and could return to the court for game action as soon as the team’s home game against Mississippi State on Saturday, according to multiple sources with Head Hog Eric Musselman confirming during a zoom press conference on Wednesday that Smith had returned to practice and that he (Musselman) was “optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future.”
hogville.net
Wooo Pig Weekend set for April 15
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Wooo Pig Weekend featuring a day full of Arkansas athletics is set for Saturday, April 15 on The Hill. Football kicks off the day at noon with the Razorbacks’ spring game inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Just like on game days in the fall, HogTown – featuring live music, food trucks and more – will be open prior to the game in Lot 44 near Gate 14 on the north side of the stadium. Admission to the spring football game and HogTown will be free.
hogville.net
Sam Pittman feels recruiting rules need to be changed
FAYETTEVILLE — After a December of being on the road recruiting, trying to hire coaches, doing in-home visits with and hosting official visitors Sam Pittman feels some changes need to be made with transfer portal recruiting. Pittman detailed his busy schedule in December. “I’m embarrassed to tell you a...
hogville.net
Arkansas pitching depth has coaches confident
With just over a week before the 2023 college baseball season opens, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn and Razorback pitching coach Matt Hobbs are feeling optimistic and confident about the bevy of quality arms they are going to send to the mound. Van Horn was asked by a fan...
hogville.net
The Case for Preferred Walk-ons, Top Arkansas Miracle Finishes & What Teams Do Hog Fans Hate the Most?
Q. Our first question this week is from Joe Lemons who wants to know: Do you think the defense regressed against South Carolina? I love Muss but they almost lost yet another road game because Carolina was getting easy layups and dunks in the second half. Come on. This was the easiest road game on the schedule.
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Anthony Black and Devo Davis recap 88-73 win over Kentucky
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team took down the Kentucky Wildcats 88-73 on Tuesday night. The win marks the first time in program history the Hogs have beaten Kentucky three times in a row. It also marks Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman’s 200th collegiate win....
hogville.net
Arkansas handles host Kentucky, 88-73, at Rupp Arena as Hoop Hogs pick up second road win and second Quad-1 win of season
Arkansas played its most complete game while picking up arguably its best win of the season on Tuesday in a matchup of dueling NCAA Tournament Bubble teams as the Razorbacks emerged from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., with an 88-73 statement victory over the host Kentucky Wildcats while securing their second consecutive road win as well as their second Quad-1 win of the season.
hogville.net
WATCH: Hog softball players Chenise Delce and Hannah Gammill preview start of season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – There are only three days left until the start of the Arkansas softball season. The Hogs kick off the year with the Rebel Kickoff, a tournament in Las Vegas. They will play Weber State, UNLV, Southern Utah and Baylor in that tournament from Friday to...
hogville.net
10 Razorback Games Slated for National Television in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – 10 of Arkansas’ regular-season baseball games are slated for national television in 2023. The Razorbacks will play a pair of games on ESPN2, plus six games on SEC Network and two games on ESPNU during the season. The two ESPN2 games come when Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge, La., for a road series at LSU.
hogville.net
Kentucky’s Calipari: They were way better than us today
A Razorback basketball team that was on life support in January at 1-5 in SEC action has never looked more alive this season than it did Tuesday night in Lexington, Kentucky. Arkansas shot 72 percent from the field in the second half (18 of 25) and raced away from Kentucky late while routing the Wildcats 88-73 at Rupp Arena.
hogville.net
WATCH: Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn discusses how practice has been going and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Dave Van Horn spoke at the first Swatter’s Club meeting of the year today and had a lot of good updates on the team for Hog fans. He discussed the 26 new faces on this year’s roster, how the SEC is implementing a 10-run rule after the 7th inning and how this team’s chemistry is already there even before playing a game.
