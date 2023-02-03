Read full article on original website
Deceased Female found on roadway in Franklin County Identified
We have an update on a story we brought you last week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department reported on Thursday morning that they had responded to Lightfoot Lane to investigate a deceased female beside the roadway. At first, she was not identified, but now the sheriff’s department reports that...
Tullahoma Public Works Ending Leaf Pickup for the Season
According to Public Works Director Butch Taylor, The Tullahoma Public Works Department will end the leaf pick-up for the season on February 28, 2023. The city is broken up into four zones for the leaf collection, and each zone has a specific route list Public Works follows. Residents looking to determine their street zone can look online at https://www.tullahomatn.gov/207/Leaf-Collection or call Public Works at 931-454-1768.
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
Local school districts, Law Enforcement agencies getting involved in Handle with Care Program
Later this month, Coffee County, Manchester and Tullahoma City Schools will begin its new partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Tullahoma Police and Manchester Police departments in the Handle With Care program. “I am very excited to work with so many great community partners...
Racist Graffiti located on MTSU Message Board
Racist graffiti was found on the message board of an MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday. WSMV-TV reports that Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police, and other campus administrators have been working with the impacted students.
Stolen Car Suspect Captured
On January 23, 2023, the Winchester Police Department began searching for a man that led officers on a chase with a stolen car from Modena Road. William Casey Tarrant, 32, and Candyce Lafevers allegedly led officers on a chase in Winchester. According to officials, Tarrant stopped on the side of...
