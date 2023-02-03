ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Tullahoma Public Works Ending Leaf Pickup for the Season

According to Public Works Director Butch Taylor, The Tullahoma Public Works Department will end the leaf pick-up for the season on February 28, 2023. The city is broken up into four zones for the leaf collection, and each zone has a specific route list Public Works follows. Residents looking to determine their street zone can look online at https://www.tullahomatn.gov/207/Leaf-Collection or call Public Works at 931-454-1768.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the male subject pictured above. He was involved in an incident at a local business on January 12, 2023, and the person was driving the vehicle pictured. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Johnny Gore at...
TULLAHOMA, TN
Racist Graffiti located on MTSU Message Board

Racist graffiti was found on the message board of an MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday. WSMV-TV reports that Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police, and other campus administrators have been working with the impacted students.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Stolen Car Suspect Captured

On January 23, 2023, the Winchester Police Department began searching for a man that led officers on a chase with a stolen car from Modena Road. William Casey Tarrant, 32, and Candyce Lafevers allegedly led officers on a chase in Winchester. According to officials, Tarrant stopped on the side of...
WINCHESTER, TN
