Bakersfield, CA

YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old Texas man pleads guilty to Tulare County drug distribution conspiracy and federal gun charges, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. Malachai Serrano pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and using a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

6-month-old had fentanyl, cocaine in system: warrant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6-month-old boy came into contact with fentanyl after his mother reported she used the drug then fell asleep, according to a warrant filed by Bakersfield police. The boy was taken to a hospital where a toxicology screening found fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the warrant says. The 26-year-old mother […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dying man indicated estranged girlfriend shot him: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he lay bleeding in the roadway, Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano pointed to a woman kneeling next to him and said, “Ella me disparo (she shot me),” according to newly-released reports. The woman he pointed at was his estranged girlfriend, Cony Alvarado-Romero, according to the reports, which say the incident was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Visalia man found guilty of murdering wife

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was found guilty on Monday of murdering his wife, according to officials with the Tulare County Office of the District Attorney. According to the DA’s office, 41-year-old Thomas Van Es separated from his wife in, 37-year-old Kristy Van Es, in Jan. 2022. On June 9, 2022, he sent […]
VISALIA, CA
kyma.com

Two suspects in custody for execution-style killings

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Two suspects are in custody for the brutal murders of six family members. This includes a teen mother and her 10-month-old baby in central California. Authorities arrested the two men during an overnight raid and gunfight at a house near where the massacre took place.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested after shooting in Corcoran, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested following a shooting in Corcoran last week which put a 23-year-old in the hospital, according to police. Officers announced Monday that 20-year-old Gregory Barrera and 22-year-old Jessica Renteria were arrested on Friday; Barrera was found in Fresno and Renteria was found in Corcoran. According to police, the […]
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at BPD officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police have arrested a man believed to be the shooting suspect in the Feb. 5 attempted murder of a BPD officer on Baker Street, according to a release from the department. Officers with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and BPD tried to arrest Steven Jimenez, 32, of Bakersfield in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting not found

Bakersfield Police are looking for a man who fired at two officers and a member of the community who was on a ride-along early Sunday in the area of Butte and Kern streets. Neither the two officers nor the community member was struck; it's not known if the suspect, who has not been found, was hit, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Two Arrested in Connection to Brutal Murders of Six People in Goshen

All photos courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests in connection to the brutal murders of six people, including a 10-month-old baby, in Goshen last month. In a news release, county Sheriff Mike Boudreaux identified 35-year-old Angel Uriarte and 25-year-old...
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

BPD seeks help in finding at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in finding a runaway at-risk teenage girl. According to a release by the BPD, Jazell Paredez, 16, was last seen on Feb. 3 in the 10800 block of Vista Del Rancho Drive and has a medical condition and no history of running away. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Conflicting views after release of docuseries “Killing County”

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — You may or may not have had a chance to watch “Killing County,” but a few people have the Bakersfield Police Department and the Ramirez family, whose son’s death is one of the series focuses. However, their response to the docuseries is very different. The series examines police violence in Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police arrest 2 suspects in Baker Street homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide that took place Saturday in the 600 block of Baker Street, said the Bakersfield Police Department According to a release by the BPD, officers arrested Rafael Lopez, 37, and Geovanny Garcia, 19 on 1500 Lincoln St. on Saturday at 5 p.m. Investigators […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD search for at-risk missing 15-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk juvenile. Alexandra Chavez,15, was last seen on Feb. 5 in the 4200 block of Parker Avenue, just east of Stine Road. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. She is described as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

