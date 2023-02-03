Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Ribbon Cut at New Iroquois Federal Hoopeston Location
Monday, February 6th, Iroquois Federal cut the ribbon at their new location at 655 Dixie Highway in Hoopeston, Illinois. The new branch replaced the old location located less than a mile north and employs 6 staff members. Vermilion Advantage and the Hoopeston Chamber were there to support the new branch...
WCIA
Career Services at East Central Illinois workNet Center
We offer a number of Career Services when people come into the East Central Illinois workNet Center. These include Job Search Assistance (we can provide local labor market info and job search assistance, including using technology and reviewing job postings), Resume Writing (we will help you update your resume and help you post it to Illinois Job Link, where employers can view it), and Interview Prep.
Champaign fiberoptic construction project begins, expect workers in yards
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced construction is set to begin for the installation of fiberoptic utility. The city said i3 Broadbrand will be working in the following two areas: Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services. Network construction activities will […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eastern Illinois Food Bank Making Stop at Mark Denman School; Sat Feb 11th 9:30 – 10:30 AM
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 02/11/2023 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
Champaign Police assign district commanders to handle quality of life concerns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department is trying something new when it comes to handling quality of life concerns. Starting Monday, a district commander will be assigned to each of the city’s four districts. You can go to your district commander with things like traffic complaints and safety issues. Lieutenant Aaron Lack says […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Annual Vermilion County Peer Court Auction Raises over $40,000
The annual Vermilion County Peer Court Auction on Friday, February 2nd at Turtle Run raised over $40,000 for the Peer Court program. Thanks to all who participated!. ORIGINAL STORY PREVIEWING EVENT: https://vermilioncountyfirst.com/2023/01/30/annual-peer-court-auction-this-friday-night-feb-3rd-at-turtle-run/
Unit 4’s board president discusses the future of Schools of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Unit 4 School District is tackling socioeconomic segregation. Over the past five months, district leaders heard comments from families about potential solutions. Monday, for the first time – WCIA-3 crews brought questions directly to the school board. Members were unable to discuss the matter before voting to “protect the […]
UPDATE: Second St. closure delayed in Champaign
Update: Feb. 7, 2023 The City of Champaign has updated the closure information for Second St. The work was first scheduled to occur on Feb. 7; however, the date has been changed. The closure will now occur on Friday, Feb. 10 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The […]
Metro Diner opens in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to Terre Haute will now have yet another dining option to choose from. That’s because Monday, the Metro Diner officially opened for business. The new location has approximately 120 seats throughout it’s 4,000-square-foot building located on US 41 near the Haute City Center. “It’s exciting to open […]
Pavement replacement closing part of Urbana street
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Church Street in Urbana will be closed to traffic for the next week as crews remove and replace the pavement. Construction will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday between North Orchard and North McCullough Streets. Access will be maintained to properties located in this stretch of Church Street, but […]
Rutherford Dr. in Urbana closed for 2 weeks
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that Rutherford Dr. will be closed to through traffic for two weeks beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday. The closure, between N. Beringer Circle and E. Beringer Circle, is so pavement can be removed and replaced in the area. The city said no through traffic will […]
Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
WCIA
ciFavorites: Windy City Pizza
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Windy City Pizza has been in Charleston Illinois for a few years. Each year it continues to grow. But this wasn’t the first site for a Windy City Pizza. Owner Jim Doppelhammer said he and his wife, Ava, first opened a Windy City Pizza in Conway Arkansas.
WCIA
Celebrating Central Illinois: Nia Jelani Wilson-Thomas, Senior at Centennial
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Nia Jelani Wilson-Thomas keeps herself pretty busy as a senior attending Centennial High School. From serving as an executive member of Student Council to captaining her school volleyball team. However, she feels there’s always time to make a change. One of those “changes” comes...
N. Lincoln Ave. lane shift in Urbana beginning Monday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that there will be a lane shift on N. Lincoln Ave. beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday. Traffic on N. Lincoln Ave. between Saline Ct. and Centennial Farm Rd. will be shifted to one lane in each direction until Feb. 9 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. […]
Emergency closure today for Danville Public Library
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Danville Public Library announced an emergency closure today for after a water main break. Library officials said they hope to reopen tomorrow for regular business hours, and apologize for any inconvenience.
WTHI
Local church provided free clothing for the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a clothing event for families in the Wabash Valley. Northside Community Church opened up its Clothing Closet for Big Community Day. The church does this twice a year. All the clothing is donated by community and church members. They open up...
Best in Show photos on display at Lincoln Square in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year’s Best in Show Photographic Print Competition is now on display at Lincoln Square in Urbana. The Urbana Park District runs the contest in partnership with the Champaign County Camera Club. There were over 300 photos submitted by local amateur photographers of all ages. Community Program Manager Janet Soesbe commented, […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
