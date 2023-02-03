ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Ribbon Cut at New Iroquois Federal Hoopeston Location

Monday, February 6th, Iroquois Federal cut the ribbon at their new location at 655 Dixie Highway in Hoopeston, Illinois. The new branch replaced the old location located less than a mile north and employs 6 staff members. Vermilion Advantage and the Hoopeston Chamber were there to support the new branch...
HOOPESTON, IL
WCIA

Career Services at East Central Illinois workNet Center

We offer a number of Career Services when people come into the East Central Illinois workNet Center. These include Job Search Assistance (we can provide local labor market info and job search assistance, including using technology and reviewing job postings), Resume Writing (we will help you update your resume and help you post it to Illinois Job Link, where employers can view it), and Interview Prep.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign fiberoptic construction project begins, expect workers in yards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced construction is set to begin for the installation of fiberoptic utility. The city said i3 Broadbrand will be working in the following two areas: Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks from first seeing utility flags to completing restoration and activating services. Network construction activities will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Eastern Illinois Food Bank Making Stop at Mark Denman School; Sat Feb 11th 9:30 – 10:30 AM

THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 02/11/2023 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police assign district commanders to handle quality of life concerns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department is trying something new when it comes to handling quality of life concerns. Starting Monday, a district commander will be assigned to each of the city’s four districts. You can go to your district commander with things like traffic complaints and safety issues. Lieutenant Aaron Lack says […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Annual Vermilion County Peer Court Auction Raises over $40,000

The annual Vermilion County Peer Court Auction on Friday, February 2nd at Turtle Run raised over $40,000 for the Peer Court program. Thanks to all who participated!. ORIGINAL STORY PREVIEWING EVENT: https://vermilioncountyfirst.com/2023/01/30/annual-peer-court-auction-this-friday-night-feb-3rd-at-turtle-run/
WCIA

Unit 4’s board president discusses the future of Schools of Choice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Unit 4 School District is tackling socioeconomic segregation. Over the past five months, district leaders heard comments from families about potential solutions. Monday, for the first time – WCIA-3 crews brought questions directly to the school board. Members were unable to discuss the matter before voting to “protect the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Second St. closure delayed in Champaign

Update: Feb. 7, 2023 The City of Champaign has updated the closure information for Second St. The work was first scheduled to occur on Feb. 7; however, the date has been changed. The closure will now occur on Friday, Feb. 10 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Metro Diner opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents and visitors to Terre Haute will now have yet another dining option to choose from. That’s because Monday, the Metro Diner officially opened for business. The new location has approximately 120 seats throughout it’s 4,000-square-foot building located on US 41 near the Haute City Center. “It’s exciting to open […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Pavement replacement closing part of Urbana street

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Church Street in Urbana will be closed to traffic for the next week as crews remove and replace the pavement. Construction will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday between North Orchard and North McCullough Streets. Access will be maintained to properties located in this stretch of Church Street, but […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Rutherford Dr. in Urbana closed for 2 weeks

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that Rutherford Dr. will be closed to through traffic for two weeks beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday. The closure, between N. Beringer Circle and E. Beringer Circle, is so pavement can be removed and replaced in the area. The city said no through traffic will […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Mattoon restaurant demolished over weekend, plans to rebuild

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular restaurant in Mattoon was demolished over the weekend. During the demolition process, the Mattoon Fire Department found a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Chief Hilligoss said 8th St. between Broadway Ave. and Charleston Ave. was blocked off to allow Ameren to dig and fix the leak. Last year, […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

ciFavorites: Windy City Pizza

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Windy City Pizza has been in Charleston Illinois for a few years. Each year it continues to grow. But this wasn’t the first site for a Windy City Pizza. Owner Jim Doppelhammer said he and his wife, Ava, first opened a Windy City Pizza in Conway Arkansas.
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

N. Lincoln Ave. lane shift in Urbana beginning Monday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that there will be a lane shift on N. Lincoln Ave. beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday. Traffic on N. Lincoln Ave. between Saline Ct. and Centennial Farm Rd. will be shifted to one lane in each direction until Feb. 9 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. […]
URBANA, IL
WTHI

Local church provided free clothing for the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church hosted a clothing event for families in the Wabash Valley. Northside Community Church opened up its Clothing Closet for Big Community Day. The church does this twice a year. All the clothing is donated by community and church members. They open up...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Best in Show photos on display at Lincoln Square in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year’s Best in Show Photographic Print Competition is now on display at Lincoln Square in Urbana. The Urbana Park District runs the contest in partnership with the Champaign County Camera Club. There were over 300 photos submitted by local amateur photographers of all ages. Community Program Manager Janet Soesbe commented, […]
URBANA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE

