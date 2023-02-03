ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Justin Rose. The 42-year-old Englishman won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula after a wild week of weather pushed the event to a Monday finish. Rose shot a 6-under 66 in the split final round to finish three shots clear of the field and take home the top prize of $1.62 million. The win is the 11th of Rose’s PGA Tour career and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold

On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'

The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst

There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
Ben Rector, Charles Kelley combine to create the prettiest song ever about missing a golf cut

Ben Rector and Charles Kelley put on quite a show at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. They also played a little golf. The pair of singer-songwriters were part of the celebrity contigent playing at Pebble—and losing to Aaron Rodgers and his questionable handicap—but we're focused on the song they performed during Thursday's first round. Because it has to be the most beautiful song ever written about such a sad subject: missing the cut.
Justin Rose reveals why he REJECTED bumper LIV Golf League offer

Justin Rose says there have been moments where over the past few years he's heavily considered the idea of joining the LIV Golf League. Rose, 44, ended his four-year wait for a win on the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach last week to capture his 11th win on the North American circuit.
Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap, Bubba Watson's clownish quote and the most clutch double bogey putt of all time

Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are an absolute mess of emotions after watching that third episode of “The Last of Us” as well as the entire final season of “After Life” in the same week. Letting the waterworks flow is exhausting. How do guys like Steve Stricker and Bubba Watson do it all the time? Anyway, speaking of exhausting, how about this last week in golf? I feel like there was more action packed into the past seven days than a typical episode of “Yellowstone.” Just a crazy busy week, so let’s get cracking.
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open

When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming

If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
When disaster strikes: One golf course’s struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian

Even the most meticulous of business plans can get blown away by 150 mph winds. Sanibel Island Golf Club has a nearly 50-year history of serving seasonal members and tourists on this picturesque barrier island off the west coast of Florida, near Fort Myers. But in September, Hurricane Ian smashed Sanibel on its path of destruction across the state, sending water chest high into the golf shop and completely submerging the course.
SANIBEL, FL
How we made our 20th Hot List

Our 20th Hot List assesses the year's new equipment based on months of research, meetings with our scientists and two weeks of testing with players like you. This year's testing took place at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz., and ultimately led to the selection of 134 winners.
