golfmagic.com
Report: "Signs of life" Tiger will make first PGA Tour start since car crash
Tiger Woods could potentially participate in his first official PGA Tour event since his 2021 car crash. According to @TWLegion, there are "signs of life" that 47-year-old Woods is ramping up his preparation for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. That tournament takes place next week. Woods is actually the tournament...
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Justin Rose. The 42-year-old Englishman won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula after a wild week of weather pushed the event to a Monday finish. Rose shot a 6-under 66 in the split final round to finish three shots clear of the field and take home the top prize of $1.62 million. The win is the 11th of Rose’s PGA Tour career and first since the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.
Golf Digest
Justin Rose's win a shocking statistical first in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am history
Given the seaside nature of Pebble Beach Golf Links, and the fact that wind and inclement weather seem to always factor heavily into the AT&T Pro-Am each year, you'd think it would be a home away from home for European-born players. Hell, it's even got "links" in the name. It's...
Golf Digest
Bryson DeChambeau falls below big Official World Golf Ranking milestone as precipitous drop continues
Bryson DeChambeau's 2023 got off to a rough start with a missed cut in Saudi Arabia on Friday. By Monday, he fell to his lowest spot in the Official World Golf Ranking since before he was a PGA Tour winner. DeChambeau is down to No. 102, falling out of the...
Golf.com
DJ’s family responds to Spieth’s comments, and Billy Horschel the hero | Rogers Report
Hello, friends! I am writing to you from the WM Phoenix Open media center feeling like a million bucks. I’ve never been to TPC Scottsdale before and I am itching to get out to the course. I cannot do that in good conscience, however, without first filling you in on my favorite social moments from the past week.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Loses an Intimidating Hero with a Well-Hidden Heart of Gold
On Feb. 18, 2001 in Daytona Beach, Fla., seven-time NASCAR champion and enormously popular 76-race winner Dale Earnhardt died in the Daytona 500. To this day, countless millions of fans remember that moment with painful clarity. To them, that was the day NASCAR died. Since then, nothing about the sport...
Golf Digest
Johnny Miller: This was Ben Hogan's golf swing 'secret'
The story of Ben Hogan is well known to golf fans by now. Hogan struggled with a wicked duck hook, the byproduct of being a junior golfer trying to hit the ball far at any cost. That hook stuck around, though, and plagued the early part of his career—until he figured out how to negate it. That ruthless hook turned into a baby fade—and transformed Hogan into one of the best ball-strikers in golf history.
GolfWRX
Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst
There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
Do Tour Players Own Private Jets?
Journeying all over the world has never been so luxurious for the game's biggest names
Golf Digest
Justin Rose made a last-second equipment change before winning the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Justin Rose won the weather-delayed AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by playing incredibly solid golf over his final two rounds, fueled, in part, by a set of Cobra irons that he did not even try before Tuesday. According to Ben Schomin, PGA Tour rep for Cobra, Rose approached him on the...
Golf Digest
Ben Rector, Charles Kelley combine to create the prettiest song ever about missing a golf cut
Ben Rector and Charles Kelley put on quite a show at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. They also played a little golf. The pair of singer-songwriters were part of the celebrity contigent playing at Pebble—and losing to Aaron Rodgers and his questionable handicap—but we're focused on the song they performed during Thursday's first round. Because it has to be the most beautiful song ever written about such a sad subject: missing the cut.
golfmagic.com
Justin Rose reveals why he REJECTED bumper LIV Golf League offer
Justin Rose says there have been moments where over the past few years he's heavily considered the idea of joining the LIV Golf League. Rose, 44, ended his four-year wait for a win on the PGA Tour at Pebble Beach last week to capture his 11th win on the North American circuit.
GolfWRX
St. Andrews issue statement following uproar over drastic change to famous Swilcan Bridge
Golf fans love nothing more than tradition. Leaving aside the obvious change in tournament format by you-know-who, the internet constantly buzzes when changes are planned, particularly to the most famous of course layouts. In November, we reported on the finishing touches to ‘Azalea’ – Augusta’s famous 13th – a year...
PGA Tour Reveals Genius Way To Stop Beer Throwing At Phoenix Open
It is hoped the plan will be enough to persuade punters to hold onto their beer at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th green
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods reveals plans for new 8,000-yard course in Utah, which includes a 700-yard par 5 and a nearly 300-yard par 3 (!)
Tiger Woods’ course design firm, TGR, announced its newest project, an 18-hole course dubbed Marcella Club, to be built on a new alpine ski resort in Park City, Utah. It would mark Tiger’s fourth 18-hole original design and his first routed through the mountains. An early rendering indicates...
Golf Digest
Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap, Bubba Watson's clownish quote and the most clutch double bogey putt of all time
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are an absolute mess of emotions after watching that third episode of “The Last of Us” as well as the entire final season of “After Life” in the same week. Letting the waterworks flow is exhausting. How do guys like Steve Stricker and Bubba Watson do it all the time? Anyway, speaking of exhausting, how about this last week in golf? I feel like there was more action packed into the past seven days than a typical episode of “Yellowstone.” Just a crazy busy week, so let’s get cracking.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open
When it comes to money, numbers don’t always mean much without a little context. So, let’s provide some. In Jack Nicklaus’ Hall of Fame career on the PGA Tour, the biggest single paycheck he ever claimed was for $144,000 from his dramatic victory at the 1986 Masters. By comparison, at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, the golfer who finishes in 28th place will earn $149,000.
Golf Digest
Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming
If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
Golf Digest
When disaster strikes: One golf course’s struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian
Even the most meticulous of business plans can get blown away by 150 mph winds. Sanibel Island Golf Club has a nearly 50-year history of serving seasonal members and tourists on this picturesque barrier island off the west coast of Florida, near Fort Myers. But in September, Hurricane Ian smashed Sanibel on its path of destruction across the state, sending water chest high into the golf shop and completely submerging the course.
Golf Digest
How we made our 20th Hot List
Our 20th Hot List assesses the year's new equipment based on months of research, meetings with our scientists and two weeks of testing with players like you. This year's testing took place at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz., and ultimately led to the selection of 134 winners.
