WHATMATTERS: CA drops plan for school vaccine requirement
The latest sign that California is easing out of the pandemic and into the endemic phase: The state has dropped its plan to require the COVID-19 vaccination for K-12 students as the state of emergency comes to an end Feb. 28, after nearly three years. That said — “we continue...
Dogwood Road Bridge to Reopen
IMPERIAL COUNTY – A marvel of engineering ingenuity, the newly completed Dogwood Bridge over the Central Main Canal near Heber is also, in a sense, a figurative bridge, too. That’s because it served as an avenue for the county Public Works Department to call on a wide range of stakeholders to complete the critical project in a timely manner.
Brawley Man Arrested for Weapons, Drug Offenses
BRAWLEY – A 33-year-old Brawley resident was arrested by Brawley police on weapons and drug related charges following the execution of an arrest warrant at a residence in the 900 block of K Street on Friday, Feb. 3. Jesus Steven Delacruz, a convicted felon, was being sought by the...
