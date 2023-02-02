Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eden man charged with strangulation, assault
EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Eden man is facing several charges after he was arrested on Saturday for a domestic incident that involved strangulation, the New York State Police said Sunday. State Troopers investigated the incident on Zimmerman Road in Boston, where they say 24-year-old Justin Wesolek was responsible for causing injuries to another person. […]
wesb.com
Limestone Man Charged in Carrolton Burglary
A Limestone man was charged with a Carrolton burglary early Friday morning. New York State Police charged 19-year-old Xander J. Grover with felony burglary and felony criminal mischief. Grover was previously charged after a car chase in Bradford Nov. 26, narrowly avoiding felony charges.
wnynewsnow.com
Accused Flasher Strikes Again
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown man convicted of public lewdness is accused of exposing himself in public yet again. Around 2 p.m. Saturday officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded for a public lewdness and shoplifting call at an unidentified business on the city’s southside.
Man accused of exposing himself to female, stealing merchandise from store
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of exposing himself to a female and stealing merchandise from a business of Jamestown’s south side on Saturday afternoon, the Jamestown Police Department said Sunday. The man, 40-year-old Kenneth Trask, allegedly exposed himself to the woman, who identified him after he was taken into custody after […]
wesb.com
Scio Man Charged with Felony Forgery in Wellsville/Scio
A Scio man was charged with separate felony forgeries in both Wellsville and Scio Thursday. New York State Police charged 45-year-old Thomas W. McCabe with felony forgery of an official document, felony grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and issuing a bad check after an incident reported on Dec. 6 of last year in Wellsville.
Man facing multiple charges following execution of search warrant in Hamburg
The Town of Hamburg Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Wednesday in Hamburg.
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Charged With Harassment and Disorderly Conduct
A Bradford woman is facing charges for harassment and disorderly conduct. According to court filings, City of Bradford Police were dispatched to a home four times on December 30th for reports of 37-year-old Bobbie Jo Smith making threats, throwing items at a neighbor’s children, kicking a tablet that neighbor children were using to record her behavior, and “talking loudly without making any sense.”
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
NewsChannel 36
Corning man accused of selling meth
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man was arrested after police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East Second Street. According to the Corning Police Department, 38-year-old Nathan F. Andrews was charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Dog left abandoned and caged in parking lot in Pennsylvania, state police searching for suspect
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A dog was found abandoned outside the back of a store in Loyalsock Township on Friday, leaving police asking the public for help. According to a release sent out by Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of a Hobby Lobby at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock […]
One dead, two charged after overdose in Elk County
SAINT MARYS, Pa, (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an overdose Thursday morning and now two people are facing charges for allegedly providing the victim with the drugs. Dustin Smith, 39 and Crystal Hause, 37 are behind bars facing multiple drug charges after a 36-year-old woman died due to an apparent overdose. Police said […]
chautauquatoday.com
Cattaraugus County man sentenced for attempting to murder girlfriend in Collins
An Olean man was sentenced Tuesday afternoon for attempting to murder his girlfriend in the town of Collins last March. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that State Supreme Court Judge Deborah Haendiges sentenced 22-year-old Gabriel Melkioty to 16 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Melkioty stabbed the female victim multiple times with the intent to cause her death, according to Flynn. The crime occurred on March 31 inside the victim's residence. Flynn says Melkioty also beat the victim and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness during the assault. Melkioty pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a Class B violent felony, on November 30. The plea from Melkioty came on the same morning that jury selection was scheduled to begin in his trial. Judge Haendiges also issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim and her children, which remains in effect until April 1, 2045.
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
wesb.com
Olean Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Attempted Murder
An Olean man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for trying to kill his girlfriend. 22-year-old Gabriel Melkioty was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend with a pocket knife, as well as beating and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness, on March 31st of last year. Melkioty pled guilty to one count of attempted murder in the case last November.
erienewsnow.com
Motorcycle Pursuit Leads To Criminal Charges For Jamestown Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old man faces a slew of charges following a motorcycle pursuit in Jamestown. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Jamestown Police attempted to stop an unregistered motorcycle on Barrett Avenue near Newland Avenue. The rider of the cycle, however, failed to...
wwnytv.com
Troopers: 500 bags of heroin seized in traffic stop
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man allegedly had 500 bags of heroin when state police pulled him over in the St. Lawrence County town of Oswegatchie. Troopers say 26-year-old Jesse Outley also had quantities of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills when they stopped him on State Route 37 on Wednesday.
Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
wellsvillesun.com
Sad news: NYS Police K9 Amber passes away unexpectedly
The five year-old was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose. It is with deep regret that the New York State Police announces the unexpected death of K9 Amber. K9 Amber passed away on February 2, 2023, at the age of 5. She joined the New York State Police on June 20, 2019, and was assigned to Trooper Mark A. Castiglione Jr., out of Troop T, SP Albany. K9 Amber was named after Trooper Robert W. Ambrose who was killed on December 19, 2002, when his Troop car was struck from behind by a drunk driver traveling on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.
DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County
THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
Comments / 0