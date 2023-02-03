ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Two Seattle teens allegedly committed crimes and then unknowingly drove to officers

Seattle police arrested two teenagers for allegedly having a gun and driving a stolen car early Saturday morning in South Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 5:18 a.m., two officers were in the car on the way to join another two officers who had already arrived at a disturbance on 38th Avenue South. The teenagers unknowingly drove to precisely where the police were headed, the report said. The two officers, on their way, saw a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car. Seeing they were blocked in, the teenagers immediately ran out of the car. In such a hurry, the driver forgot to put the car in park, and it rolled forward and hit an unoccupied parked car.
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Horse Killed by Hit and Run Driver in North Bend-Snoqualmie Police Seek Public Assistance

[This article contains details that some might find difficult to read. Be aware of that before reading on.]. Longtime local Wendy Clark has been in the valley her entire life. She grew up in Snoqualmie before moving to North Bend, where she started riding when she was able to sit up. Says Clark, “my family always has had horses, and I spent tons of time on the back of our ponies riding up on the ridge where all the houses are now.”
NORTH BEND, WA
KING 5

Sheriff's office says fentanyl supply is 'flooding' King County

SEATTLE — The King County executive says lives are being lost at an alarming rate because of fentanyl. The King County Sheriff’s Office does have a special emphasis unit that is going after drug dealers. While that unit’s work is paying off, the county is still facing serious challenges when it comes to fentanyl.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Video Shows Seattle Police Backing Down After Bystanders Intervene

A YouTube video has been released showing Seattle East Precinct police officers preparing to engage with a man standing outside his apartment, only to pack up and drive away. The video shared with Capitol Hill Seattle Blog is only four minutes long but does include the back-and-forth exchange between civilians and the police and shows one officer putting his gun back in his car.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle

SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

2022: King County seized 755,000 fentanyl pills

KCSO has a special emphasis unit going after drug dealers. While that work is paying off, the county is still facing serious challenges when it comes to fentanyl.
KING 5

Minivan crashes into pole, causing power outages in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A minivan crashed into a power pole early Tuesday morning, causing an outage that affected over 1,000 customers in Kent. Authorities said a minivan crashed into a utility pole on West James Street near 2nd Ave North just after 2:15 a.m. The collision caused over 1,500 people to lose power overnight, according to Puget Sound Energy (PSE).
KENT, WA
The Suburban Times

Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two single-family homes in Renton appear to have been robbed by the same people

Two single-family homes were robbed in Renton on Friday and Saturday and are believed to be by the same people, a report from the Renton Police Department said. On Feb. 3 at 8:04 p.m., officers were sent to Hoquiam Place Northeast for a home robbery. A video showed the two alleged burlers in the home. The first was described as a Black man, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 150 pounds, slim build, wearing a dark balaclava, black jacket, red underwear, and black pants.
RENTON, WA
KATU.com

Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Seattle, WA
Seattle local news

