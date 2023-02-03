Read full article on original website
Two Seattle teens allegedly committed crimes and then unknowingly drove to officers
Seattle police arrested two teenagers for allegedly having a gun and driving a stolen car early Saturday morning in South Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 5:18 a.m., two officers were in the car on the way to join another two officers who had already arrived at a disturbance on 38th Avenue South. The teenagers unknowingly drove to precisely where the police were headed, the report said. The two officers, on their way, saw a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car. Seeing they were blocked in, the teenagers immediately ran out of the car. In such a hurry, the driver forgot to put the car in park, and it rolled forward and hit an unoccupied parked car.
Redmond police using vehicle-mounted GPS tracking system to track down fleeing suspects
The Redmond Police Department started using StarChase Pursuit in January to safely pursue fleeing suspects. StarChase is a vehicle-mounted GPS launcher that uses technology to provide real-time information to the police. This allows officers to track a suspect’s car from a distance. “It is a GPS-enabled technology that allows...
Horse Killed by Hit and Run Driver in North Bend-Snoqualmie Police Seek Public Assistance
[This article contains details that some might find difficult to read. Be aware of that before reading on.]. Longtime local Wendy Clark has been in the valley her entire life. She grew up in Snoqualmie before moving to North Bend, where she started riding when she was able to sit up. Says Clark, “my family always has had horses, and I spent tons of time on the back of our ponies riding up on the ridge where all the houses are now.”
Seattle police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck, killed elderly woman
SEATTLE — Brothers Brien and Aaron Wood are grieving the loss of their aunt, Bari Hill, while at the same time are angry that the person who killed her is still out there. “It was very surreal, super shocking and I’m very sad for my cousins and my mom especially,” Aaron Wood said.
Sheriff's office says fentanyl supply is 'flooding' King County
SEATTLE — The King County executive says lives are being lost at an alarming rate because of fentanyl. The King County Sheriff’s Office does have a special emphasis unit that is going after drug dealers. While that unit’s work is paying off, the county is still facing serious challenges when it comes to fentanyl.
Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
Video Shows Seattle Police Backing Down After Bystanders Intervene
A YouTube video has been released showing Seattle East Precinct police officers preparing to engage with a man standing outside his apartment, only to pack up and drive away. The video shared with Capitol Hill Seattle Blog is only four minutes long but does include the back-and-forth exchange between civilians and the police and shows one officer putting his gun back in his car.
Elderly pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Seattle
SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. The medical examiner identified the woman Monday as Bari Barbara Hill. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.
Police arrest 8, seize drugs and guns in downtown Seattle operation
The operation focused on the intersections of Third Avenue and Pike Street, and Second Avenue and Bell Street.
ATF report shows 'epidemic' of stolen guns, legally bought guns used in crimes more quickly
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released its first sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years and Washington lawmakers are working to tackle many of the issues in the current legislative session. Much of the information in the report hasn’t been widely available before....
$17.5M worth of drugs seized by King County Sheriff’s Office in 2022
Officials with the King County Sheriff’s Office say $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized by the agency last year, and law enforcement is not slowing down. More significant drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region, as police continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Seattle...
Pierce County ME's Office needs help identifying deceased man
Investigators need help identifying a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Tacoma last June. The Medical Examiner's Office released a new sketch.
2022: King County seized 755,000 fentanyl pills
KCSO has a special emphasis unit going after drug dealers. While that work is paying off, the county is still facing serious challenges when it comes to fentanyl.
Seattle police arrest man after punching, groping woman at business near Green Lake
The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and indecent liberties/sexual contact by forcible compulsion.
Minivan crashes into pole, causing power outages in Kent
KENT, Wash. — A minivan crashed into a power pole early Tuesday morning, causing an outage that affected over 1,000 customers in Kent. Authorities said a minivan crashed into a utility pole on West James Street near 2nd Ave North just after 2:15 a.m. The collision caused over 1,500 people to lose power overnight, according to Puget Sound Energy (PSE).
Western Washington Woman who Trafficked Fentanyl and Meth at her Restaurant Gets 10 Year in Prison
SEATTLE – A 46-year-old Western Washington woman that co-owned a Lake Stevens restaurant used for drug trafficking, was sentenced late last week in U.S. District Court in Seattle to ten years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Laura Rodriguez-Moreno, of Marysville,...
Deputies seize nearly 100 pounds of drugs during felony arrest
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Feb. 2, 2023, deputies with our Special Investigations Unit assisted the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections in arresting a suspect who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody. Investigators had received...
Two single-family homes in Renton appear to have been robbed by the same people
Two single-family homes were robbed in Renton on Friday and Saturday and are believed to be by the same people, a report from the Renton Police Department said. On Feb. 3 at 8:04 p.m., officers were sent to Hoquiam Place Northeast for a home robbery. A video showed the two alleged burlers in the home. The first was described as a Black man, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 150 pounds, slim build, wearing a dark balaclava, black jacket, red underwear, and black pants.
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
Stretch of I-5 in Marysville reopens after report of shots fired from car window
The freeway was shut down in both directions from 116th Street Northeast to just south of State Route 531 as deputies stopped the car.
