Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
Melissa Rivers Shares Her Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards
No need to call the Fashion Police because Melissa Rivers weighed in on the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2023 Grammy Awards in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. Music’s biggest night took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, and artists of every genre — from country to pop —...
Tiffany Haddish Not ‘Concerned’ About What People Think Despite Outcry to Have Her Removed from ‘Girls Trip 2’
Tiffany Haddish had a tough year in 2022 after allegations surfaced that she was engaged in a sexual abuse scandal with fellow comedian Aries Spears, but she didn’t think that there would be such a heavy push to have her not appear on a Girls Trip sequel, which is set to begin production soon.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
