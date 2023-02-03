Read full article on original website
Lane Closures Will Create Delays On Highways 108 & 120
Sonora, CA– Drivers in Tuolumne County should plan ahead for potential delays as Caltrans conducts road work on Highway 108 and Highway 120. Starting on Monday, February 6, a single-lane closure will take place on 108 from East Long Barn Road to Stoddard Springs Road for utility work. This closure will occur from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is expected to continue through Friday, February 10.
Storm Impacts On Tuolumne County Roads To Be Discussed
Tuolumne, CA — Tuolumne County officials say that a series of storms starting in late December and continuing through mid-January prompted the need for $1.7 million in emergency repair work on county roads. During the local State of Emergency, the CAO directed that any needed repairs be done without...
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
Paradise Road in Modesto to Be Upgraded
Walking and Biking Will Be Easier on Paradise Road in Modesto. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be safer around traffic on half a mile of Paradise Road in west Modesto, thanks to a $3.56 million state grant. The City will use the funds to make part of the road more convenient to walk and ride a bicycle. The construction will cover the stretch of road between Sheridan Street and Modesto High School, along with several blocks of side streets.
Deceased Identified In Fatal Rail Road Flat Crash
Arnold, CA – The name of the deceased and his cause of death in a fatal crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County nearly three weeks ago have been released. The deceased is 71-year-old Tom Swartz of Pine Grove in Amador County. He was killed on January 14th after he pulled his 1994 Jeep Wrangler over on Summit Level Road, southeast of Highway 26, and the shoulder gave way, causing the SUV to overturn. At the time, it was unclear whether the crash or a medical emergency was the cause of his death.
#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
Alert: Law Enforcement Activity Rd 415
COARSEGOLD–The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the Madera County Regional SWAT Team is currently serving a search warrant in the area of Road 415 and Rivercrest Road in Coarsegold. Please avoid this area while law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene. If you are a...
Construction mistake causes Hughson home, church to flood in cement
HUGHSON, Calif. — Officials at the Church of Christ in Hughson are left dealing with a more than $60,000 cleanup bill and a slurry cement mess after a city sewer construction project went awry and sent cement into a home and church building. "It's crazy, I've never seen anything...
Possible meteor may have fallen in Merced County
The National Weather Service says a possible meteor fell in Merced County overnight!
Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend
(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
Berg, Clifford
Clifford Earle Berg, born September 5, 1937 in San Francisco, California passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence in Tuolumne, California. Funeral Services have been held and burial was in Indian MeWuk Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted Funeral Arrangements. Date of Death: 01/31/2023.
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
Stockton Man Builds Solar-Powered Trike with Stuff in His Garage—And it’s Catching On
No gas is no problem for one Stockton CA inventor who created a solar-powered tricycle that’s really catching on. Milton Butler’s invention uses two batteries and a small electric motor gathered up in a normal plastic storage bin to power three bicycle wheels and is allowing his family to save money on $5.00 per-gallon gasoline.
A Special Day For Hunters To Bone Up On Skills
Sonora, CA — Registration for the first annual Michael DeMasters Hunter Education Day to honor his legacy and vision of hunter education is underway, and there are only 100 spots available. Calaveras County, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden Michael DeMasters was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash...
Sonora Man Tased After Attacking Elderly Parents
Sonora, CA – After allegedly threatening to kill and set his parent’s house on fire, and then disobeying deputies’ repeated orders to stop trashing the home, deputies tased a Sonora man. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Montgomery Road in Sonora after an elderly...
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits highest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
Eviction attempt leads to standoff in Newman
An effort by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department to evict a woman from a Newman home went awry on Tuesday, Jan. 24 when she barricaded herself in a bedroom, prompting a brief standoff with police. The incident came to a peaceful conclusion when the sheriff’s department and the Newman...
Preparations begin for 2023 Portuguese Festival
The Carlos Vieira Foundation will host the fourth annual San Joaquin Valley Portuguese Festival presented by PFSA, the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America. The festival will be held at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock on April 22. The celebration is open to all people. Come and discover the culture...
March to be held in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after dog tased to death by police officer
LODI, Calif. — Demonstrators are slated to gather in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after a dog accused of chasing a family with young children and attempting to bite them was tased to death by a Lodi Police officer. Protestors are planning to meet at the arch in...
This is what the Sierra Nevada looks like from space after back-to-back storms
(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the International Space Station conducted a flyover in Northern California which showed parts of the Sierra Nevada snowpack. This flyover occurred just weeks after the region was hit by back-to-back storms at the end of December through the middle of January. The flyover began around 12:20 p.m. off the coast near […]
