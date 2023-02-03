ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

The Classic Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ Returns This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand quietly brought back the classic Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” on the Nike SNKRS app yesterday and as expected, sizes for the sneaker sold out quickly. For fans who weren’t able to buy a pair, the sneaker is releasing again soon. Michael Jordan’s namesake brand announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” is returning to retailers before month’s end. As the name of the style suggests, the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” was made for NBA...

