TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said a second suspect is facing charges for a double murder that happened in January. “Regardless of who pulled the trigger, in the state of Oklahoma if you participate in a homicide of an individual, you are also charged with felony murder, so regardless of who pulled the trigger they’re both responsible for the death of these two individuals and we want justice for these victims,” said Casey Roebuck with TCSO.

TULSA COUNTY, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO