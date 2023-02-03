ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Orange Krush defends itself after ticket controversy

By Jamal Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7Xns_0karCKzy00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Orange Krush student section is defending itself after their tickets were canceled for Saturday’s Iowa-Illinois basketball game.

Orange Krush road trip canceled after Iowa voids tickets

Iowa’s men’s basketball fired back saying that Krush posed as a charity to get the tickets. Krush leaders admitted they used the Boys and Girls Club name but not a particular club, so they thought it was ok.

It’s a tradition the group has done for 20 years to go to a road game but usually they make up a fake charity. Over the years, the Orange Krush have gone as a youth group, a family reunion and fake alumni group to get into arenas.

The Krush is taking issue with Iowa waiting so long to reject the 200 tickets they bought in September. It wasn’t until yesterday that the athletic department told them their tickets were invalid. Krush Vice President Kilton Rauman said they can’t get their money back for the buses they had reserved.

“We’re just going to have to eat the cost of the charter buses and that’s fine,” Rauman said. “That’s the risk we took because Iowa does reserve the right to take back the tickets at any point. So, that is the risk that we incurred, and we’ll just eat the cost of that.”

Illini basketball players team up with Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers

This will cost Krush $6,000 of its yearly $30,000 budget. Despite the controversy, Raumen said they’re not getting down about it.

“We just thought this is an opportunity to turn a negative into a positive and really push forth the philanthropy side of Orange Krush. And the more our name is out there, maybe that inspires a few more people to donate,” Raumen said.

In a Facebook post , campus bar KAMS said they wanted to support Orange Krush and would be donating $6,000 to cover losses.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illinois-Minnesota called off Tuesday night, new date/time set

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball’s game against Minnesota will have to wait. The Gophers called off the match-up Tuesday night due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the their program. The Big Ten announced later Monday night the two teams will make up the game on Monday, Feb. 20 with an 8 p.m. tip-off […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini rally late to hold off Gophers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Despite being tied late, Illinois women’s basketball held off Minnesota in the final few minutes to get back to its winning ways 69-62. Makira Cook led the way in scoring with 21 points, as well as a dagger in the final few minutes to make sure Illinois came away with the win. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Epps stepping into leadership role for Illini

WCIA — It was a sloppy game for the Illini against Iowa on Saturday, falling to the Hawkeyes 81-79 while committing 22 fouls. All the mistakes Illinois seemed like it grew out of came back. As disappointing as the result was, freshman Jayden Epps has begun taking on more of a leadership role since being […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Jayden Epps named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois guard Jayden Epps is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. The Illini guard averaged 14 points, four assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in a win against Nebraska and loss at Iowa last week. This is the first conference honor for Epps, who put up 16 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Orange Krush apologizes for Iowa ticket fiasco

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Some of the loudest fans in college basketball are apologizing for a ticket mess between Illinois and Iowa. The University of Illinois student section, Orange Krush, is taking the blame after Iowa invalidated 200 of their road trip tickets. Krush leaders admitted they used the Boys and Girls Club name to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fouls, turnovers haunt Illini in loss to Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WCIA) — Illinois (16-7, 7-5) sent Iowa (15-8, 7-5) to the foul line 23 times in the second half where the Hawkeyes made 21 of them, enough to separate the two sides as the Illini fall on the road 81-79. Illinois took a one point lead into halftime after Kris Murray made […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ty Rodgers getting comfortable on the court

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball have to rely on freshman this year, while several made an impact right away, Ty Rodgers had a slower start. Now, the Illinois forward says he’s getting comfortable on the court and it’s showing. Rodgers may not excel on the stat sheet, but his defense is having a presence […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Orange Krush road trip canceled after Iowa voids tickets

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A tradition for Illinois’ basketball student section the Orange Krush was canceled on short notice after Krush leaders said an opposing university invalidated their tickets for an upcoming game. In a statement posted to Twitter, Krush said it has arranged for students to attend one road game per year since 2002. […]
IOWA CITY, IA
WCIA

ciFavorites: Windy City Pizza

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Windy City Pizza has been in Charleston Illinois for a few years. Each year it continues to grow. But this wasn’t the first site for a Windy City Pizza. Owner Jim Doppelhammer said he and his wife, Ava, first opened a Windy City Pizza in Conway Arkansas.
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

EIU announces new school president

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University (EIU) has a new president, and the school didn’t have to go far to find him. Jay Gatrell was the current Vice President of Academic Affairs at EIU. Now, he is the 13th president at EIU. “I’m grateful for our amazing staff and faculty who make sure EIU […]
CHARLESTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Rantoul students bring historical inventors to life

RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — Kids in Rantoul are bringing learning to life. They’re presenting projects in a way Allison Owens, their third-grade teacher, hopes will make them feel more comfortable. After researching famous inventors, the students dressed up like them in a real-life wax museum. Owens said it’s important for her Northview Elementary students to […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy