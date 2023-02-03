ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judsonia, AR

Calf rescued after being born in the sleet on Judsonia ranch

By Ryan Turbeville
 4 days ago

JUDSONIA, Ark. – One little calf had an udderly freezing start to life after being born in an ice storm on a central Arkansas ranch.

A calf on a Judsonia ranch was found shivering in the ice after being born a bit too early, right in the middle of an ice storm.

Rancher Dana Stewart was able to find the calf in time, taking her inside and to a heater overnight. The calf was reunited with her mother the next day.

After the cold opening the newborn had, she was given the name Glacier.

